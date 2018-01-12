Rando Profnasta Portfolio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRando Profnasta Architecture & Design Portfolio
D Rando Profnasta Personal Data Languages Italian _ Mother Tongue English _ Fluent German _ Good Portuguese _ Basic Profes...
P‘In a way I spend my entire life stealing from everything - from the past, from cities I love, from where I grew up - gra...
PContest
PUrban Project
PUrban Project CompetitionPLS Design First Prize Regeneration of part of the city of San Benedetto del Tronto (IT). Direct...
PUrban Project CompetitionPLS Design First Prize Albula RiverSan Benedetto del Tronto Water Front Urban Planning Urban Fur...
PUrban Project Project Social HousingFollonica (GR) - IT
PUrban Project Project Social HousingFollonica (GR) - IT Urban Planning
PHotel
HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: P During the costruction phase of the build- ing, the client decided to make a ch...
HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: PRender ViewHotel Canberra - Australia Lighting Layout Bathroom Elevations
HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: PReception AreaHotel Canberra - Australia Bar Sections
PRetail
PRetail RetailPLS Design MEUCCIBrand:MEUCCI The new brand opened a new store in Galeria Shopping Mall in St. Petersburg, R...
Retail RetailPLS Design MEUCCIBrand: Cash Area_Render View Construction Drawing RCP (Recessed Ceiling Plan)P
Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: Construction Drawing Setting Out P Harmont & Blaine is a leading player in ...
Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: Construction Drawing Electrical Plan P Harmont & Blaine _ Boutique Portofin...
Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: PHarmont & Blaine Boutique_Paris Construction Drawing General Layout
Retail RetailPLS Design Antony MoratoBrand:
Retail RetailPLS Design TrussardiBrand: P The new Trussardi’s concept store is design by Pls De- sign. A mixture of tradit...
Retail RetailPLS Design TrussardiBrand: P Trussardi Boutique_Oman
Retail RetailPLS Design Brand: P Trussardi Jeans is the denim line for the fashion house. The new concept desinged by Pls ...
Luxury VillaPLS Design V Private VillaDubai (UAE) Majilis, diwaniya, exterior baraza and reception courtyard are meant to ...
Luxury VillaPLS Design V Private VillaDubai (UAE) PrivateVilla
WAcademic Works
Thesis Master Degree ThesisUniversity of Florence (IT) Academic Works Elevation WRender View Section Render View The thesi...
Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Render View WGround Floor Plan Urban R...
Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Render View WElevation Render View Sec...
Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Elevation WRender View Typical Floor P...
Thank You! P
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rando Profnasta Portfolio

24 views

Published on

Private Architecture and Design Portfolio

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rando Profnasta Portfolio

  1. 1. PRando Profnasta Architecture & Design Portfolio
  2. 2. D Rando Profnasta Personal Data Languages Italian _ Mother Tongue English _ Fluent German _ Good Portuguese _ Basic Professional Experience jan 2014 _ jul 2014 Emporio Orenga, Florence, Italy dec 2014 _ oct 2016 PLS DESIGN, Florence, Italy jul 2017 _ oct 2017 PHD RETAIL, Melbourne, Australia Skills Quick Learner Highly Creative Well Organized Good Time Manager Results-Oriented Computer Proficient Client-Focused Softwares AutoCAD Revit (basic level) Rhinoceros + Vray Cinema 4d + Vray SketchUp Photoshop InDesign Corel Draw
  3. 3. P‘In a way I spend my entire life stealing from everything - from the past, from cities I love, from where I grew up - grabbing things, taking not only from architecture but from Italy, art, writing, poetry, music’. RENZO PIANO Motto
  4. 4. PContest
  5. 5. PUrban Project
  6. 6. PUrban Project CompetitionPLS Design First Prize Regeneration of part of the city of San Benedetto del Tronto (IT). Directly attend the urban design project. Goals: to create a new water front and a new underground railway station, which divides the city in to parts. Albula RiverSan Benedetto del Tronto
  7. 7. PUrban Project CompetitionPLS Design First Prize Albula RiverSan Benedetto del Tronto Water Front Urban Planning Urban Furnitur Design
  8. 8. PUrban Project Project Social HousingFollonica (GR) - IT
  9. 9. PUrban Project Project Social HousingFollonica (GR) - IT Urban Planning
  10. 10. PHotel
  11. 11. HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: P During the costruction phase of the build- ing, the client decided to make a change of use of it: from civil apartments to hi-end hotel. While the main stucture had to be the same, unless some simple changes, the interior design instead, the interior desing had to hang on to an Art Deco vein. The choice of the materials, furnishings, lighting and everything needed during the project phase, has been approved step-by- step by the client. Render ViewHotel Canberra - Australia Inspiration
  12. 12. HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: PRender ViewHotel Canberra - Australia Lighting Layout Bathroom Elevations
  13. 13. HospitalityPhd Retail Deco HotelProject: PReception AreaHotel Canberra - Australia Bar Sections
  14. 14. PRetail
  15. 15. PRetail RetailPLS Design MEUCCIBrand:MEUCCI The new brand opened a new store in Galeria Shopping Mall in St. Petersburg, Russia. Concept design and project are made by Pls Design.
  16. 16. Retail RetailPLS Design MEUCCIBrand: Cash Area_Render View Construction Drawing RCP (Recessed Ceiling Plan)P
  17. 17. Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: Construction Drawing Setting Out P Harmont & Blaine is a leading player in the high-quality casualwear market. Following the firm’s distinc- tive Mediteranean style, the project for the first parisian boutique is inspired to Gio’ Ponti ambiances. The 50’ vibes furniture collection is so appreaciated by the CEO that he appoints us for the next (and immi- nent) H&B openings in Turin (ITA- LY), Viladecans (SPAIN), Miramas (FRANCE) and Athens (GREECE). Harmont & Blaine _ Boutique Paris
  18. 18. Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: Construction Drawing Electrical Plan P Harmont & Blaine _ Boutique Portofino Inspiration
  19. 19. Retail RetailPLS Design Harmont & BlaineBrand: PHarmont & Blaine Boutique_Paris Construction Drawing General Layout
  20. 20. Retail RetailPLS Design Antony MoratoBrand:
  21. 21. Retail RetailPLS Design TrussardiBrand: P The new Trussardi’s concept store is design by Pls De- sign. A mixture of traditionalism and innovative design, elegance and timeless style has made that the new con- cept represents no more than what is the brand today. Concept Store
  22. 22. Retail RetailPLS Design TrussardiBrand: P Trussardi Boutique_Oman
  23. 23. Retail RetailPLS Design Brand: P Trussardi Jeans is the denim line for the fashion house. The new concept desinged by Pls Design, shows the lightness and the transparency. The warm essence of wood contrasts to the gray tone of the concrete floor.
  24. 24. Luxury VillaPLS Design V Private VillaDubai (UAE) Majilis, diwaniya, exterior baraza and reception courtyard are meant to impress guest with gold details tieing together caleidoscopic spaces. Family areas and private rooms are conceived as treasure chest, each with its own identity (flooring design, false ceiling design) as per client request. The challenge becomes to find a balance between traditional finish and contemporary furnitures. Plan PrivateVilla
  25. 25. Luxury VillaPLS Design V Private VillaDubai (UAE) PrivateVilla
  26. 26. WAcademic Works
  27. 27. Thesis Master Degree ThesisUniversity of Florence (IT) Academic Works Elevation WRender View Section Render View The thesis degree was about a proposal of a new flagship store inside the luxury mall outlet of Reggello, Arezzo (IT). The project area is near to other flagship stores as Gucci, Prada, Armani. The building is on three levels, where at the ground flooor there is the cash desk and the women selling area; at the first floor there is the men selling area; at the second floor there are the stocking area and some administrative offices.
  28. 28. Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Render View WGround Floor Plan Urban RedefinitionAxes The goal was about the architectural and the urban redefinition of a vaste area, just a few kilometers outside the city of Florence. The project is composed in five different buildings such as gym, auditorium, apartments and exposi- tion area connected between them through a large rambla/piazza. Heights Internal Paths
  29. 29. Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Render View WElevation Render View Section
  30. 30. Thesis Master Degree Thesis‘Isolotto’ District Center, Florence (IT) Academic Works Elevation WRender View Typical Floor Plan
  31. 31. Thank You! P

×