Use Texts To Make Men Love you

Texting plays a massive role when it comes to dating and relationships. It’s pretty much our main mode of communication and can be a make or break in terms of getting a relationship off the ground.



A text can send the wrong impression and cause a guy to be turned off … or it can have a huge impact causing him to think and obsess over you for the entire day. It’s not about pretending to be someone you not. You want your authentic self to come across via text but unfortunately, a lot can get lost in translation and you may end up coming across in a way that isn’t true to who you are.