Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

A quick guide for cutting down on sugar

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Most people love sugar. It’s sweet, great for giving us spikes in energy, and a wonderful way to indulge in something special when you want a treat.

Unfortunately, as great as sugar might taste, it’s not so great for your health. Added sugars are responsible for around 17% of the total calorie intake of adults in the US, and all that sugar leads to weight gain.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

A quick guide for cutting down on sugar

  1. 1. A Quick Guide for Cutting Down on Sugar Most people love sugar. It’s sweet, great for giving us spikes in energy, and a wonderful way to indulge in something special when you want a treat. Unfortunately, as great as sugar might taste, it’s not so great for your health. Added sugars are responsible for around 17% of the total calorie intake of adults in the US, and all that sugar leads to weight gain. If extra weight around the hips isn’t enough to put you off sugar, how about the fact that eating too much sugar could increase your risk of heart disease, acne, diabetes, and even certain kinds of cancer? As studies continue to emerge into the potential dangers of sugar, it’s never been more important for people to start thinking about changing their diet. Today, we’re going to cover some quick and simple tips to reduce your risk of consuming too much sugar on a day-to-day basis. Learn more about using Smoothies for Weight Loss Drink Water Outside of water, most of the drinks we have on a daily basis contain some amount of sugar – even if you’re not aware of it. Soda and fruit juices are packed full of sugar, which adds to your daily calorie intake. While there are some “zero sugar” options out there, it’s also worth keeping an eye out for additives which might be detrimental to your health in these substitutes. The best way to cut down on the amount of sugar you drink is to switch your soda, sugar-laden coffees, and other beverages with a refreshing glass of water. Water is more likely to quench your thirst than any other drink, and it can even give you an energy boost by reducing dehydration.
  2. 2. Try Alternative Desserts There’s nothing wrong with indulging in a dessert from time to time, but it’s important to remember these foods don’t provide much nutritional value. Most desserts are packed full of sugar, which causes spikes in your blood sugar content, which leaves you feeling hungry and tired. Desserts made with grain and dairy, like pies, ice cream, and doughnuts, also account for more than 18% of the added sugar in your diet. The best way to replace your desserts and still handle your sweet tooth is to enjoy some fruit. Fresh and baked fruits increase the amount of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants you get, without the excess sugar. Check Sauce Labels We often expect to deal with added sugar in sodas and desserts, but sugar can also hide in other foods that you may not be as aware of. For instance, sauces like ketchup and barbecue sauce are high in sugar. One single tablespoon of ketchup can contain around 5 grams of sugar, which makes it sugarier than ice cream! Look for condiments with “no added sugar” on the labels to reduce your intake of the sweet stuff in these products. You can also look for alternative ways to season your foods and delight your taste buds. For instance, look at pesto, mustard, chili, herbs and spices, and even citrus fruit juices like lemon and lime. Learn more about using Smoothies for Weight Loss
  3. 3. Forget Low-Fat Foods This might seem like an odd suggestion, but low-fat varieties of food aren’t always ideal for your sugar intake. Though some low-fat solutions can help you to lose weight, many actually contain more sugar than their full-fat counterparts. For instance, a full-fat plain yogurt will usually contain around 8 grams of naturally occurring milk sugars and around 104 calories. The same kind of low-fat yogurt could contain up to 144 calories and 24 grams of sugar. To ensure you’re really making the healthy choice with your food, read the label and double-check everything. You can usually compare labels quite quickly either in the store or by looking up what you want to eat online. Be Careful with “Healthy” Snack Foods Finally, some processed foods look healthy at first glance, but actually don’t have the same benefits of a less healthy-looking breakfast. There are tons of “natural” and healthy granola and protein bars which contain as much sugar as your standard candy bar. For instance, dried fruit is fantastic for nutrients, antioxidants and fiber, but it’s also packed full of natural sugar in concentrated levels. Some varieties of breakfast bars are also candied with added sugar, which means you get a higher sweetness boost and a worse sugar hangover later. Ensure that you check the ingredients on any snack food or breakfast food you’re eating. If you’re running out of ideas for sugar-free alternatives, you can always try things like fresh fruit, which has less concentrated sugar. Other options include hard-boiled eggs, jerky with no sugar added to the seasoning, and various kinds of nuts and seeds. Reducing the sugar in your diet might seem like a challenge, but it can be much simpler than you’d think! Try these tips and enjoy life without all the sugar. Learn more about using Smoothies for Weight Loss

×