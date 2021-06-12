Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOST POPULAR AND GROWING IN INDUSTRIES EASIEST WAY TO REACH OUT ECONOMICAL EASILY AVAILABLE ONE WAY COMMUNICATION
TRADITIONALLY USED FOR PEDAGOGICAL PURPOSES PRIMARY SOURCE OF INFORMATION AND SUPPLIMENTARY INFORMATION IT LACKS HUMAN VOI...
POPULAR EASY TO SPREAD AWARENESS ATTRACTS THE READERS EASILY AVAILABLE ECONOMICAL USEFUL FOR SELF STUDY
•STIMULATES THINKING AND INTEREST •ACCECIBLE TO ALL
DEMERITS TIME CONSUMING If you are targeting the global audience, then this is not the medium you should go for. Instead, ...
CHOOSE THE RIGHT ANSWER •Print media is a)Easily available b)One way communication c)Economical d)All the above
2.Print media attracts the readers (TRUE/FALSE) 3.Print media does not stimulate thinking and interest (TRUE/FALSE) 4.Prin...
BOOKS • PRINTED MATERIAL • INFORMATION • SPECIFIC ASPECT • TEXT BOOKS DESIGNED TO SUMMARISE SUBJECTS
• NO DEPTH LEARNING • ENCOURAGE ROTE LEARNING RATHER THAN CREATIVE ENQUIRY • DO NOT RESPOND TO THE NEEDS AND ABILITIES OF ...
USES PRIMARY SOURCES SUPPLIMENTARY MATERIAL Improvement of tracing, text books also regarded as helpful in improving teach...
How text books are dominant in educational system ? Textbooks are universally used but they do not mean the same thing in ...
• The textbook symbolises the authority under which the teacher must accept to work. It also symbolises the teacher's subs...
WORK BOOK • Work book is a printed material accompanied by course text book, problem, practice material to to clarify and ...
• 1. BOOKS ARE ----------------- • (PRINTED MATERIAL, AUDIO ) 2.TEXT BOOKS CONTAIN • INFORMATION ABOUT SPECIFIC SUBJECT • ...
Print media n books

This slide share will enhance you to know about print media.

  1. 1. MOST POPULAR AND GROWING IN INDUSTRIES EASIEST WAY TO REACH OUT ECONOMICAL EASILY AVAILABLE ONE WAY COMMUNICATION
  2. 2. TRADITIONALLY USED FOR PEDAGOGICAL PURPOSES PRIMARY SOURCE OF INFORMATION AND SUPPLIMENTARY INFORMATION IT LACKS HUMAN VOICE
  3. 3. POPULAR EASY TO SPREAD AWARENESS ATTRACTS THE READERS EASILY AVAILABLE ECONOMICAL USEFUL FOR SELF STUDY
  4. 4. •STIMULATES THINKING AND INTEREST •ACCECIBLE TO ALL
  5. 5. DEMERITS TIME CONSUMING If you are targeting the global audience, then this is not the medium you should go for. Instead, the internet has a much wider reach than print media in this. Wastage Throwing away culture No feed back No Interaction No audio visual elements Printing error Time consuming
  6. 6. CHOOSE THE RIGHT ANSWER •Print media is a)Easily available b)One way communication c)Economical d)All the above
  7. 7. 2.Print media attracts the readers (TRUE/FALSE) 3.Print media does not stimulate thinking and interest (TRUE/FALSE) 4.Print media has printing errors (TRUE/FALSE)
  8. 8. BOOKS • PRINTED MATERIAL • INFORMATION • SPECIFIC ASPECT • TEXT BOOKS DESIGNED TO SUMMARISE SUBJECTS
  9. 9. • NO DEPTH LEARNING • ENCOURAGE ROTE LEARNING RATHER THAN CREATIVE ENQUIRY • DO NOT RESPOND TO THE NEEDS AND ABILITIES OF INDIVIDUAL LEARNERS • THEY EXERCISED FOR ETHNIC ,SEXUAL STERIOTYPE
  10. 10. USES PRIMARY SOURCES SUPPLIMENTARY MATERIAL Improvement of tracing, text books also regarded as helpful in improving teacher practices especially in suggestion involved in teacher’s addition and manual
  11. 11. How text books are dominant in educational system ? Textbooks are universally used but they do not mean the same thing in different countries. Their practical use in the school's daily routine and their symbolic function varies from one educational system to the next. In some countries, textbooks are published only by private publishers; in others, only by the government.
  12. 12. • The textbook symbolises the authority under which the teacher must accept to work. It also symbolises the teacher's subservient status in the education culture. • Since the use of textbooks, the process of their production, and their, Symbolic function in the teacher's daily routine vary so much, it is wrong to talk of textbooks in a global sense. Yet, that is what happens all the time. Pedagogical writings typically assume that textbooks have a universally accepted function. And not just pedagogical writings, even educational planning exercises are often based on the assumption that textbooks are value-free, globally relevant input
  13. 13. WORK BOOK • Work book is a printed material accompanied by course text book, problem, practice material to to clarify and reinforce the lesson resented in the text book. They are designed to provide objective exercise for the mastery of certain skills. • Exercises like question answers fill in the blanks, match the following, M.C.Q, true and false, they are closely, related to the text book and these their context and structure are parallel to that of the text books.
  14. 14. • 1. BOOKS ARE ----------------- • (PRINTED MATERIAL, AUDIO ) 2.TEXT BOOKS CONTAIN • INFORMATION ABOUT SPECIFIC SUBJECT • SPORTS NEWS • CURRENT NEWS

×