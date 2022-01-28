Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pest Control services in Chennai - Pestronics

Jan. 28, 2022
Pestronics services pvt ltd (PSPL) is a leading Pest management service provider in Chennai with a deep experience for over a decade in professional pest management. We are offering pest control services in Chennai that includes Cockroach Control Services, Mosquito Control Service, Bed Bug Control Services, Termite Control Services, Rodent Control Services, Fly Control Services, Bird Netting Services, Wood Borer Control Services, Spider Control Services, High Roof Cleaning Services in Keelkattalai, Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Pallikaranai, adyar, Thiruva. We are a team of professional and qualified experts capable of doing pest management for both residential as well as commercial properties. for Booking call us at 9884077365.

Pest Control services in Chennai - Pestronics

  1. 1. Everything about termite control https://pestronics.com +91 9884077365
  2. 2. Signs of termites in your home https://pestronics.com Buckling floor boards or laminate Wood that has a hollow sound when tapped Mud tunnels near the foundation of your home Pinpoint holes in the drywall Sagging or squeaky floor boards.
  3. 3. How to identify termite with ants https://pestronics.com Termites wings are roughly equal in length antennae are straight; may droop Ants front wings longer than the hind wings antennae bent at ninety degree angle
  4. 4. Prevention https://pestronics.com/ During construction, use a concrete foundation and leave a ventilation space between the soil and wood. Cover exposed wood surfaces with a sealant or metal barrier. Keep the soil around the foundation dry through proper grading and drainage Fix leaks immediately.
  5. 5. Termite treatment https://pestronics.com Chemical Treatments Non-Chemical Treatments
  6. 6. Chemical Treatments https://pestronics.com/ The pesticides used for the prevention or treatment of termite infestations are called termiticides and must demonstrate the ability to provide structural protection Liquid soil-applied termiticides
  7. 7. Non Chemical Treatments https://pestronics.com/ Steel mesh and sands of particular sizes have been shown to perform effectively as physical barriers.
  8. 8. Why Us https://pestronics.com We can find termites in your home at the earliest stages with the goal that we can foster a methodology for wiping out and forestalling them. We know where termites reside in your home, and we know how to find even the most settled in provinces. Our accomplished exterminators then, at that point, foster a treatment and support plan in view of the kinds of termites found in and around your home. Call us today to plan a review and begin securing your home.
  9. 9. Pre-Construction Termite Treatment – The construction site is treated extensively for termites before a new building is constructed there. Post Construction Termite Treatment – Post construction, buildings are treated with high-quality chemicals to eradicate termite infestations. Our treatments https://pestronics.com/
  10. 10. Contact Us Pestronics Services Private Limited No 1, 2nd street,RangaNagar, Keelkatalai,Chennai –600117 stalin.n@pestronics.com kumaraswamy.v@pestronics.com 9884077365 9940334644 https://pestronics.com/ Follow us on

