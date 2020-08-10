July 2020 PMI Slide Pack

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ulster Bank Northern Ireland Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Includes analysis of Global, Eurozone, UK, UK Regions, NI & R...
PMI Surveys Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) are monthly surveys of private sector companies which provide an advance i...
July 2020 Northern Ireland PMI – Key highlights
• Output rises (54.5) for the first time in 17 months & hits a 2yr high • Orders rise (51.9) for the first time in 18 mont...
Global manufacturing and services output return to growth for the first time since January
The Eurozone & the US (only just) join China in expansion mode. Japan’s contraction continues
Emerging Markets’ (50.8) & Developed (51.1) PMIs return to growth for the first time in six months
Russia and China are the only two BRICS in expansion mode with India still contracting at a rapid pace
Chinese manufacturing output growth hits a 9½-year high (54.9) but services rate of growth (54.1) eases
Two-speed recovery in the Eurozone with France, RoI & Germany outperforming Spain & Italy
EZ composite PMI returns to growth due to services & manufacturing. Construction sector still contracting
NI posts one of the fastest rates of decline in services activity in July. Russia reports the strongest rates of growth
EZ manufacturing joins China and the US in expansion mode while the Japanese contraction continues
Emerging Markets’ manufacturing sector expands for the first time in 6 months with Developed Markets lagging
All three economies return to growth in July - NI (54.5), UK (57.1) & RoI (55.8)
NI composite economic index falls at a record pace in Q1 but an even bigger decline is expected in Q2
2020 has seen business conditions deteriorate at record rates
Recovery begins in Q3* (July) following Q2’s record rate of decline
Output & orders return to growth but job losses continue
All three economies report growth in order books – UK (54.2), RoI (52.8) and NI (51.9)
NI firms report a much steeper rate of contraction in backlogs than its UK & RoI counterparts
NI export orders slump continues
Output growth has returned but job losses continue albeit the pace of decline has eased
Private sector employment (as of 2nd March) still increasing but PMI signals big falls in Q1, Q2 & Q3*
Input cost inflationary pressures picking up (e.g. PPE costs) while prices charged are falling
Regional Comparisons
All UK regions bar Scotland posted growth in July
All regions have failed to record growth over the last 3 months…
NI posts the fastest rates of output growth decline over the last 12 months
NI is the least optimistic / most pessimistic about the future than any other UK region
All 12 regions posted significant job losses in July
NI firms’ job losses less marked than most other regions
All regions post job losses over the last 12 months
Sectoral Comparisons
All three UK sector PMIs post very strong growth in output in July
Services & manufacturing join construction in growth mode
NI’s private sector ends the decade the way it began… with all sectors in contraction mode
All sectors bar services post growth at the start of Q3
All sectors experience output declines in the last 3 months
Rate of job losses remains sharp (3mmov.ave) across all sectors though construction exceeds 50 in July
Input cost inflationary pressures accelerating for all sectors bar retail
All sectors bar retail are cutting prices
NI manufacturers reporting an easing in the rate of decline of orders & output (both >50 in June & July)
Strong growth in July takes the three month average for manufacturing output growth close to 50
NI manufacturing output contraction eases (on a three month moving average basis)
Pace of contraction in new orders amongst NI, UK & RoI manufacturers continues to ease
RoI and NI manufacturers record faster rates of output growth relative to their European peers
NI manufacturers report an acceleration in input cost inflation following April’s record low
Manufacturing firms’ pricing power slumps squeezing profitability further as cost pressures intensify
NI, UK & RoI manufacturers are still shedding staff at significant rates
NI services contraction evident across employment, orders and output
Service sector activity still falling across all economies albeit the pace of decline has eased
NI’s services sector in contraction mode
Service sector order books have contracted over the last 3 months but the pace of decline is easing
Service sector experiencing a divergence in input costs (rising) and output prices (falling)
All economies posting sharp rates of decline in services employment in the three months to July
Retail sales and orders have rebounded strongly but job losses continue at a rapid rate
Retailers experiencing a profit squeeze
NI’s construction firms reported growth in output & jobs in July but 3 month average remains in contraction
Construction firms reducing prices despite rising costs
NI (60.8), UK (58.1) & RoI (53.2) construction output rose in July but 3 month average is still contracting
UK & RoI construction firms report a rise in orders in July but 3 month moving average remains below 50
NI construction firms remain the least optimistic
House building is leading the construction recovery
Construction sector’s availability of sub-contractors plunges & rebounds after lockdown restrictions are lifted
Optimism amongst UK construction firms slumped in April matching October 2008’s record low on the rise since
RoI construction activity recovery is being led by house building
Lifting lockdown restrictions sees a modest rise in the availability of sub-contractors
RoI construction firms’ pessimism continues to ease from April’s 12-year low but optimism is well below average
Slide 70 Disclaimer This document is intended for clients of Ulster Bank Limited and Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (together...
July 2020 PMI Slide Pack

  1. 1. Ulster Bank Northern Ireland Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Includes analysis of Global, Eurozone, UK, UK Regions, NI & Republic of Ireland economic performance by sector July 2020 Survey Update Issued 11th August 2020 Richard Ramsey Chief Economist Northern Ireland www.ulstereconomix.com richard.ramsey@ulsterbankcm.com Twitter @UB_Economics
  2. 2. PMI Surveys Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) are monthly surveys of private sector companies which provide an advance indication of what is happening in the private sector economy by tracking variables such as output, new orders, employment and prices across different sectors. Index numbers are calculated from the percentages of respondents reporting an improvement, no change or decline on the previous month. These indices vary from 0 to 100 with readings of 50.0 signalling no change on the previous month. Readings above 50.0 signal an increase or improvement; readings below 50.0 signal a decline or deterioration. The greater the divergence from 50.0 the greater the rate of change (expansion or contraction). The indices are seasonally adjusted to take into consideration expected variations for the time of year, such as summer shutdowns or holidays. < 50.0 = Contraction 50.0 = No Change > 50.0 = Expansion Data at a sector level are more volatile and 3-month moving averages have been used to more accurately identify the broad trends.
  3. 3. July 2020 Northern Ireland PMI – Key highlights
  4. 4. • Output rises (54.5) for the first time in 17 months & hits a 2yr high • Orders rise (51.9) for the first time in 18 months • Pace of job losses eases (44.3) & less marked than rest of the UK • Export orders still falling at a rapid pace (40.7) • Firms cut prices for the fourth time in five months • Services output still falling (45.6) but 34% of firms posted a rise • Manufacturing (59.8) & construction (60.8) output rises at fastest rate in almost 6 years with retail recording fastest growth at 63.4 • 14% of manufacturing firms & 11% of service firms increased staff • 20% of manufacturing firms & 32% of service firms reduced staff • All sectors expect steep declines in activity in 12 months time • All of UK regions bar Scotland posted output growth • NI firms remain the most pessimistic UK region for the year ahead July 2020 Northern Ireland PMI – Key highlights
  5. 5. Global manufacturing and services output return to growth for the first time since January
  6. 6. The Eurozone & the US (only just) join China in expansion mode. Japan’s contraction continues
  7. 7. Emerging Markets’ (50.8) & Developed (51.1) PMIs return to growth for the first time in six months
  8. 8. Russia and China are the only two BRICS in expansion mode with India still contracting at a rapid pace
  9. 9. Chinese manufacturing output growth hits a 9½-year high (54.9) but services rate of growth (54.1) eases
  10. 10. Two-speed recovery in the Eurozone with France, RoI & Germany outperforming Spain & Italy
  11. 11. EZ composite PMI returns to growth due to services & manufacturing. Construction sector still contracting
  12. 12. NI posts one of the fastest rates of decline in services activity in July. Russia reports the strongest rates of growth
  13. 13. EZ manufacturing joins China and the US in expansion mode while the Japanese contraction continues
  14. 14. Emerging Markets’ manufacturing sector expands for the first time in 6 months with Developed Markets lagging
  15. 15. All three economies return to growth in July - NI (54.5), UK (57.1) & RoI (55.8)
  16. 16. NI composite economic index falls at a record pace in Q1 but an even bigger decline is expected in Q2
  17. 17. 2020 has seen business conditions deteriorate at record rates
  18. 18. Recovery begins in Q3* (July) following Q2’s record rate of decline
  19. 19. Output & orders return to growth but job losses continue
  20. 20. All three economies report growth in order books – UK (54.2), RoI (52.8) and NI (51.9)
  21. 21. NI firms report a much steeper rate of contraction in backlogs than its UK & RoI counterparts
  22. 22. NI export orders slump continues
  23. 23. Output growth has returned but job losses continue albeit the pace of decline has eased
  24. 24. Private sector employment (as of 2nd March) still increasing but PMI signals big falls in Q1, Q2 & Q3*
  25. 25. Input cost inflationary pressures picking up (e.g. PPE costs) while prices charged are falling
  26. 26. Regional Comparisons
  27. 27. All UK regions bar Scotland posted growth in July
  28. 28. All regions have failed to record growth over the last 3 months…
  29. 29. NI posts the fastest rates of output growth decline over the last 12 months
  30. 30. NI is the least optimistic / most pessimistic about the future than any other UK region
  31. 31. All 12 regions posted significant job losses in July
  32. 32. NI firms’ job losses less marked than most other regions
  33. 33. All regions post job losses over the last 12 months
  34. 34. Sectoral Comparisons
  35. 35. All three UK sector PMIs post very strong growth in output in July
  36. 36. Services & manufacturing join construction in growth mode
  37. 37. NI’s private sector ends the decade the way it began… with all sectors in contraction mode
  38. 38. All sectors bar services post growth at the start of Q3
  39. 39. All sectors experience output declines in the last 3 months
  40. 40. Rate of job losses remains sharp (3mmov.ave) across all sectors though construction exceeds 50 in July
  41. 41. Input cost inflationary pressures accelerating for all sectors bar retail
  42. 42. All sectors bar retail are cutting prices
  43. 43. NI manufacturers reporting an easing in the rate of decline of orders & output (both >50 in June & July)
  44. 44. Strong growth in July takes the three month average for manufacturing output growth close to 50
  45. 45. NI manufacturing output contraction eases (on a three month moving average basis)
  46. 46. Pace of contraction in new orders amongst NI, UK & RoI manufacturers continues to ease
  47. 47. RoI and NI manufacturers record faster rates of output growth relative to their European peers
  48. 48. NI manufacturers report an acceleration in input cost inflation following April’s record low
  49. 49. Manufacturing firms’ pricing power slumps squeezing profitability further as cost pressures intensify
  50. 50. NI, UK & RoI manufacturers are still shedding staff at significant rates
  51. 51. NI services contraction evident across employment, orders and output
  52. 52. Service sector activity still falling across all economies albeit the pace of decline has eased
  53. 53. NI’s services sector in contraction mode
  54. 54. Service sector order books have contracted over the last 3 months but the pace of decline is easing
  55. 55. Service sector experiencing a divergence in input costs (rising) and output prices (falling)
  56. 56. All economies posting sharp rates of decline in services employment in the three months to July
  57. 57. Retail sales and orders have rebounded strongly but job losses continue at a rapid rate
  58. 58. Retailers experiencing a profit squeeze
  59. 59. NI’s construction firms reported growth in output & jobs in July but 3 month average remains in contraction
  60. 60. Construction firms reducing prices despite rising costs
  61. 61. NI (60.8), UK (58.1) & RoI (53.2) construction output rose in July but 3 month average is still contracting
  62. 62. UK & RoI construction firms report a rise in orders in July but 3 month moving average remains below 50
  63. 63. NI construction firms remain the least optimistic
  64. 64. House building is leading the construction recovery
  65. 65. Construction sector’s availability of sub-contractors plunges & rebounds after lockdown restrictions are lifted
  66. 66. Optimism amongst UK construction firms slumped in April matching October 2008’s record low on the rise since
  67. 67. RoI construction activity recovery is being led by house building
  68. 68. Lifting lockdown restrictions sees a modest rise in the availability of sub-contractors
  69. 69. RoI construction firms’ pessimism continues to ease from April’s 12-year low but optimism is well below average
