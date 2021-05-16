Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

The meditation music and guided meditations were produced with certain frequencies that can have a beneficial effect on mind and body

  1. 1. Increasing your self confidence and motivation to nurture yourself Helping you to move forward and achieve your goals What’s Meditation Music about? Meditation has been derived from the Latin word “Meditatio”, meaning “align to the center”. Meditation is perfect for strengthening body, mind and soul and get them into balance The meditative state is neurologically measurable as a change in brain waves. Meditation Music Still Water The heartbeat slows, breathing deepened, reduces muscle tension. Meditation has been part of the spiritual procedures in many religions and cultures. We distinguish passive meditation (mindfulness meditation or silence) and active meditation (yoga, dance, martial arts, mantra vocals). Rhythmic sounds and music facilitate meditation significantly because every human being has got an innate musicality. Our ancestors knew about the power of music, which is reflected in many traditional and spiritual songs and prayers. The positive effect of music is also being used in music therapy. Listen Meditation Music . The Solfeggio Frequencies – Vol. 1 Use this music for yourself, for your meditation or your yoga practice. If you work as a therapist, use it as a background music during your sessions. This music is perfect for Autogenous Training or Hypnotherapy. Also during a massage or wellness treatment Solfeggio Music can lead to an even deeper relaxation. This music enforces your therapy! Simply choose the frequency with the effect you need for your session! "9 frequencies for 9 moods - thoughtful, hopeful, joyful..." >> Download In Full Length! positive effects on body & mind
  2. 2. every frequency 8 minutes long! exclusive music & nature sounds ideal for massage therapy & wellness brings your meditation to the next level! Amazing relaxing music It's best if you listen in a row, so that you can perceive all frequencies. The music has put me in a wonderful trance. Thank you very much! Meditation Music Flowing Water Relaxing music contains quiet sounds in the background – mostly nature sounds such as flowing water – as a relaxing retreat effect. It’s being used not only in meditation, but also during massages, spa treatments or in the private sector in their free time. Meditation doesn’t always follow the goal of just relaxing. Movement can be an important part of it, too; that’s why meditation music is more than pure relaxation music which primarily wants to loosen tension and create a relaxed state of body, mind and soul. Meditation Music contains relaxing music for passive meditation, but also covers a dynamic genre of drum or other lively music which supports the active meditation! Meditation Music …can be divided into music with Eastern or Western influences and also a mix of East-Western Music (New Age). Eastern Meditation Music is often used for energy work, which has its roots in Asia, for example in Qi Gong or Tai Chi Chuan. This also includes the pure Sound Meditation with singing bowls, with their long-lasting sound. This sound often touches people deep in their soul and can have a healing effect in therapy. During the hippie era in the 60s and 70s a blending of musical influences from East and West took place, as many Western musicians traveled to India, searching for inspiration. Famous musicians such as Deuter, Karunesh and Klaus Wiese mixed Indian musical styles with Western music to a whole new style of music that was known as New Age. This music represents a large part of today’s meditation music. You can hear traditional instruments of Asia, such as the sitar, tabla or bamboo flute, as well as modern Western instruments such as piano and guitar. Meditation Music Buddha It often contains interpretations of traditional spiritual songs and mantras (Mantra Music). Western Meditation Music mainly includes classical music or Gregorian chants. Meditation music can be used as an element in the background or as a guiding element in the foreground. Meditation Music can also affect people by singing along (chanting). Music in
  3. 3. a guided meditation (fantasy journey, chakra meditation, deep relaxation) is played with low volume, substituting the instructor’s words, to strengthen the relaxation and the meditation’s effect. An exception is the Shamanic Journey, which is usually performed by a steady, energetic drum rhythm. This rhythm does not lead to relaxation, but into a trancelike state. Listen Meditation Music In passive meditation, Meditation Music is mainly used for relaxation. During dynamic meditation, music is in the foreground. The tempo is usually fast and rhythmic. This music encourages the listeners to move and start certain physical, mental and spiritual processes. Examples: the yoga practices such as the dynamic exercises in Kundalini Yoga, or as the Whirling Dervishes in Sufism. Meditation Music - Whirling SufisMeditation Music on Amazon* There is also Meditation Music to sing along: Mantra Music. Here the Mantra is being sung repeatedly several times, while the mind is connected to the meditation’s subject. With a Mantra, a “word of power”, an energy is being released from a sound. Chanting is a part of yoga. 1 FREE Guided Meditation:Guided Meditation & Self HypnosisSpoken By Clinical Hypnotherapist Karen Rowe 2 Guided Meditation for Weight Loss: Replace old behaviour patterns and install healthy eating habits 3 relaxation and hypnosis: meditation or during the relaxation part of my yoga classes

