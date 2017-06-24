Ramón Herrera Huamán MINEDU-DISER UGEL-UTCUBAMBA BAGUA GRANDE-DICIEMBRE DE 2016 COMPONENTES PARA EL REGISTRO DE SITUACIONE...
I. INTRODUCCION El acompañante pedagógico tiene como una de sus funciones principales garantizar la implementación del cur...
✓ Determinar la valoración de los componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el ...
un reloj y un mecanismo electrónico son los componentes de este aparato”, “Los principales componentes del partido se reun...
Como habíamos dicho líneas arriba, el registro en el cuaderno de campo es descriptivo a detalle y las reflexiones o coment...
V. PROPUESTA DE MEJORA La situación inicial Actualmente el uso del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico es re...
Registro de acuerdo a los componentes. SUJETO + VERBO + OBJETO + MANERA + FINALIDAD Pregunta Orientadora ¿Quién es el que ...
3°. Resultados de la encuesta. Anexo 01 VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Manuel Parra M, Domínguez G. y otros (2008). Innovación educativa...
05 1 2 3 4 5 06 1 2 3 4 5 07 1 2 3 4 5 08 1 2 3 4 5 09 1 2 3 4 5 10 1 2 3 4 5 11 1 2 3 4 5 12 1 2 3 4 5 13 1 2 3 4 5 14 1 ...
7.3. INFORME DE EXPERTO 1. Título de la investigación: Componentes para el registro de situaciones pedagógicas-cuaderno de...
Cuaderno de campo 2016

  1. 1. Ramón Herrera Huamán MINEDU-DISER UGEL-UTCUBAMBA BAGUA GRANDE-DICIEMBRE DE 2016 COMPONENTES PARA EL REGISTRO DE SITUACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS DEL CUADERNO DE CAMPO EN EL ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO
  2. 2. I. INTRODUCCION El acompañante pedagógico tiene como una de sus funciones principales garantizar la implementación del currículo nacional en el aula. Para ello, requiere la comprensión y la interpretación de este documento nacional a fin de contextualizar a las demandas de la escuela y la comunidad en las que el docente desarrolla su práctica. Asimismo, implica el dominio de los enfoques que orientan el currículo, el manejo de las didácticas que integran las áreas curriculares para responder de manera efectiva a las necesidades de fortalecimiento de las capacidades de los docentes a su cargo. En este sentido, es necesario contribuir con estrategias que fortalezcan las competencias de los docentes a través del acompañamiento pedagógico, para ello es necesario hacer las observaciones respectivas de la práctica pedagógica de los docentes, registrando en el cuaderno de campo el cual es un instrumento de mucha utilidad para el análisis de las situaciones pedagógicas registradas. La propuesta que a continuación se expone es una idea que tiene como único objetivo mejorar la práctica de los acompañantes pedagógicos y por ello repercutirá en la práctica de los docentes, alcanzando de esta manera a la mejora de los aprendizajes de los estudiantes, para ello se ha sistematizado cinco componentes que debería tener un registro de una situación pedagógica, y que estoy seguro que será de mucha relevancia ya que su efectividad hará que hagamos un mejor análisis de las situaciones pedagógicas registradas y así darle una ubicación más real a los docentes, en la rúbrica de las características del perfil de los docentes de acurdo a lo establecido de al MBBD. Para su mejor comprensión de la redacción de la propuesta hemos tenido a bien separarlo en seis capítulos, en donde se pueda diferenciar las diferentes bibliografías que den sustento teórico y práctico. II. ANTECEDENTES MINEDU-DISER (2016) Programa básico de fortalecimiento de capacidades para acompañantes pedagógicos de IIEE multigrado. Módulo II lectura 2: el cuaderno de campo como instrumento de observación. Manuel Parra M, Domínguez G. y otros (2008), concluyen que “la elaboración de un cuaderno de campo conlleva el conocimiento profundo del sendero por parte del profesor/a, haciendo posible planificar más correctamente la actividad. Además, sirve como nexo de unión entre distintas áreas educativas implicadas en la salida (Matemáticas, CC. Naturales,…) y como hilo conductor de la misma, permitiendo trabajar aspectos en clase previos a la ruta, actividades durante la ruta y tras la realización de la misma. III. OBJETIVO DE LA SISTEMATIZACIÓN 3.1 Objetivo general Sintetizar y exponer cinco componentes para para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico de las IIEE multigrado 2016. 3.2 Objetivos específicos ✓ Definir los componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico de las IIEE multigrado 2016. ✓ Sistematizar el orden de los componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico de las IIEE multigrado 2016, de acuerdo a la bibliografía teórica. ✓ Exponer los cinco componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico de las IIEE multigrado 2016, para su valoración respectiva.
  3. 3. ✓ Determinar la valoración de los componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico de las IIEE multigrado 2016. IV. MARCO DE REFERENCIA 4.1. Definición del tema Los componentes propuestos para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo, hace referencia a cinco elementos formulados de acuerdo a las necesidades encontradas durante el acompañamiento pedagógico del presente año 2017. Estos están conformados por: sujeto, verbo, objeto, manera y finalidad. 4.2. Delimitación del objeto de sistematización Título de la propuesta Componentes para el registro de situaciones pedagógicas para el cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico Ámbito de intervención Red 17-Bagua Grande-Ugel.U, provincia de Utcubamaba de la Región Amazonas. Grupo meta El grupo meta está conformado por las siguientes personas: ➢ Dieciocho acompañantes pedagógicos de la UGEL-U. ➢ Docentes acompañados de las dieciocho redes de la UGEL-U ➢ Especialistas de la DISER ➢ Personas investigadoras con temas afines. Fecha de inicio y duración. Inicio y ejecución de la propuesta diciembre de 2016. Estrategia La estrategia es una propuesta que será comprobado por los acompañantes pedagógicos para hacer un registro de mayor confianza para y de esta manera poder tomar decisiones respecto a la práctica pedagógica de los docentes acompañados. Los cinco componentes que se planifican para ser puesto en práctica en los registros de cuaderno de campo son adaptados de trabajos que han dado resultados para sistematizar competencias y objetivos, el cual ahora se toma para el registro de situaciones pedagógicas. La estrategia será valorada después de una exposición más no en la práctica de acompañamiento, y esto a través de una encuesta. Criterios para elección del objeto Esta sistematización es muy importante ya que contribuye a un mejor registro y de esta manera hacer un análisis objetivo de la práctica de los docentes, ya que se puede hacer la menor cantidad de registros, pero con mejor calidad. Esta propuesta se puede usar en todos los ámbitos de registros de actividades o experiencias docentes y no docentes. Esta es una novedad en registros de cuaderno de campo ya que hasta ahora no se ha encontrado más estudios o propuestas al respecto. Para conocer la validez de la propuesta es necesario poner en práctica al menos unos tres registros. 4.3 Marco conceptual Definición de componentes Componente es aquello que forma parte de la composición de un todo. Se trata de elementos que, a través de algún tipo de asociación o contigüidad, dan lugar a un conjunto uniforme. Por ejemplo: “Un pequeño motor,
  4. 4. un reloj y un mecanismo electrónico son los componentes de este aparato”, “Los principales componentes del partido se reunieron para elegir al próximo candidato”, “Los componentes antisociales deben ser reeducados e integrados a la comunidad”, “Necesito otros componentes para concluir este trabajo. (Definición de s/a- Virtual) Registro Un registro es un reconocimiento de una determinada situación que se considera de relevancia. El término puede referir a un número extenso de circunstancias que tienen en común el hecho de dejar asentado un determinado fenómeno con sus particularidades específicas con la finalidad de que exista un conocimiento al respecto para terceros o para un control. Un ámbito en donde este tipo de situación suele ser recurrente es en entidades públicas, que suelen necesitar tomar referencias de la población de forma continua para lograr una administración más eficiente. Con el desarrollo de la informática, sin lugar a dudas este tipo de procedimientos se ha simplificado mucho. (Definición de s/a-Virtual) ¿Qué entendemos por situaciones pedagógicas? El elemento básico del cuaderno de campo, son los registros de situaciones pedagógicas. Al respecto, explicaremos cómo las conceptuamos. Desde el campo de la matemática, Guy Brousseau (1999), citado por Patricia Sadovsky (2005: 22) plantea que la construcción de aprendizajes significativos depende de la estructuración de las diferentes actividades de aprendizaje que ofrezca el docente; es decir, de situaciones pedagógicas que promuevan y fomenten un conjunto de relaciones e interacciones entre un alumno o un grupo de alumnos, con el docente, los contenidos a aprender, los materiales y el contexto, con la finalidad de posibilitar la construcción efectiva de conocimientos. Al considerar la situación pedagógica como un encuentro intencionado entre el docente y estudiantes, esta se caracteriza por: ➢ Darse dentro de un espacio y tiempo determinado del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. ➢ Ser actividades propuestas por el docente que solo toman valor pedagógico cuando involucra al grupo de estudiantes y generan aprendizajes. ➢ Puede ser interferida por factores internos al aula y externos, así como los imprevistos, que pueden obstaculizar o favorecer su desarrollo. En este sentido, definiremos a una situación pedagógica como el conjunto de actividades o tareas desafiantes y retadoras que plantea el docente de manera intencionada a sus estudiantes, y que en su desarrollo generan un conjunto de interacciones entre los estudiantes, estudiantes-materiales, estudiantes aprendizajes a lograr, estudiantes-docente, estudiantes-contexto, y promueven la movilización de una serie de recursos en los estudiantes p ara resolver la tarea o desafío planteado. Así mismo, otra de las características de las situaciones pedagógicas que se suma a las planteadas por Guy Brousseau (1999), es que su registro se convierte en evidencia concreta del desempeño docente generando aprendizajes en sus estudiantes. (DISER-MINEDU 2016, Pág. 04-05) Características del registro Según Bernardo Restrepo (2002:6), un buen registro se caracteriza por ser: ➢ Descriptivo a detalle: Consta de un registro de situaciones pedagógicas tal como se da en la realidad sin ningún rastro de interpretación o subjetivismos del observador. ¿Qué es lo que ocurre? ➢ Crítico: Un buen registro va acompañado de una interpretación del observador a partir de las situaciones observadas y registradas a detalle. ¿Por qué ocurrió el hecho? ➢ Interventivo: Brinda orientaciones y alternativas para la mejora de la práctica. ¿Cómo se podría mejorar?
  5. 5. Como habíamos dicho líneas arriba, el registro en el cuaderno de campo es descriptivo a detalle y las reflexiones o comentarios que plantee el observador solo son válidas si se apoyan en las situaciones pedagógicas registradas. Estas reflexiones son las que le dan el carácter crítico a la observación y el papel activo del observador durante la observación participante. Con estos elementos el acompañante tiene insumos necesarios para identificar las necesidades de fortalecimiento de competencias profesionales prioritarias del docente a ser atendidas en la asesoría. En este sentido, cuando el acompañante procede a realizar el análisis de los registros previo a la asesoría, identifica las situaciones pedagógicas relevantes y las relaciona con los aspectos de los desempeños priorizados, identifica las necesidades del docente y se plantea posibles preguntas orientadoras para la asesoría, es lo que le da el carácter interventivo al cuaderno de campo como lo plantea Restrepo. (DISER-MINEDU 2016, Pág. 08-09) Situación Con la palabra situación se alude a la ubicación de algo o de alguien en el espacio. Por ejemplo la situación del planeta Tierra es entre los planetas Venus y Marte; pudiendo también hacer referencia al lugar que se ocupa en un contexto dado, por ejemplo América latina se halla en una situación de pobreza, comparada con otros países del mundo; o la situación política del país es preocupante; o también hacer referencia a un determinado suceso,…. (DeConceptos.com s/a) Pedagógico(a) La pedagogía es un conjunto de saberes que buscan tener impacto en el proceso educativo, en cualquiera de las dimensiones que este tenga, así como en la comprensión y organización de la cultura y la construcción del sujeto. Etimológicamente, la palabra pedagogía deriva del griego Paidos que significa niño y alguien que significa guiar, conducir. Se llama pedagogo a todo aquel que se encarga de instruir a los niños. (Hevia, A. s/a). El término "pedagogía" se origina en la antigua Grecia, al igual que todas las ciencias primero se realizó la acción educativa y después nació la pedagogía para tratar de recopilar datos sobre el hecho educativo, clasificarlos, estudiarlos, sistematizarlos y concluir una serie de principios normativos. A pesar de que se piensa que es una ciencia de carácter psicosocial que tiene por objeto el estudio de la educación con el fin de conocerla, analizarla y perfeccionarla, y a pesar de que la pedagogía es una ciencia que se nutre de disciplinas como la sociología, la economía, la antropología, la psicología, la historia, la medicina, etc., es preciso señalar que es fundamentalmente filosófica y que su objeto de estudio es la ¨formación¨, es decir en palabras de Hegel, de aquel proceso en donde el sujeto pasa de una «conciencia en sí» a una «conciencia para sí» y donde el sujeto reconoce el lugar que ocupa en el mundo y se reconoce como constructor y transformador de éste. (Hevia, A. s/a). Cuaderno de campo Como técnica de investigación cualitativa, la observación participante depende del registro de notas de campo completas, precisas y detalladas, siendo el cuaderno de campo uno de los principales instrumentos de observación. Al respecto Stenhouse, citado por Restrepo B. (200:6), en un artículo titulado “Una Variante Pedagógica de la Investigación-Acción Educativa”, al discutir sobre los instrumentos para registrar y analizar los acontecimientos del aula prefiere utilizar la observación directa de acontecimientos en el aula, recurriendo a detallados apuntes de campo como medio de registro descriptivo y crítico, en este caso, registros sobre lo que ocurre al interior del aula. Bajo esta perspectiva, el cuaderno de campo se convierte en un instrumento de registro etnográfico flexible, que debe adecuarse a los propósitos u objetivos de la observación. En este, se registran de forma descriptiva las situaciones pedagógicas y las reflexiones sobre la práctica docente observada en el aula, las mismas que se constituirán en objeto de reflexión en la asesoría. (DISER-MINEDU 2016, Pág. 01)
  6. 6. V. PROPUESTA DE MEJORA La situación inicial Actualmente el uso del cuaderno de campo en el acompañamiento pedagógico es registrar las situaciones pedagógicas tal cómo suceden las cosas, pero estos registros no son muy confiables ya que al momento de escribir pasan muchas situaciones desapercibidas o bien no se registran compactamente la situación pedagógica. Como, por ejemplo: “Fidel forma dos grupos (uno de 5° y el otro de 6°) y les pide que tomen sus libros de P.S. se dirige a la pizarra en donde se aprecia un cuadro de doble entrada de la siguiente manera: Etapas de la vida, Cambios de la pubertad.” (DISER-MINEDU 2016, Pág. 087) Este modelo es el que actualmente se usa el más real posible sin ningún norte el cual busca el acompañante para hacer el análisis respectivo. Como somos conscientes que el cuaderno de campo tiene su estructura y sus elementos básicos pero el registro aún no se ha tenido en cuenta, sabíamos cómo debería hacerlo, pero no teníamos la técnica necesaria para registrar lo que queríamos indagar. Es en este contexto que se propone cinco componentes que pueden ser susceptibles a modificaciones, y que contribuyeran a la mejora observación de los trece aspectos de las características del perfil requerido en el MBDD exigidas actualmente. Propuesta de mejora En la siguiente tabla se muestra los cinco componentes para el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas relevantes para el cuaderno de campo SUJETO + VERBO + OBJETO + MANERA + FINALIDAD Pregunta Orientadora ¿Quién es el que protagoniza la situación pedagógica? ¿Qué acción pedagógica está protagonizando el sujeto? ¿Cuáles son las temáticas o enunciados pertinentes? ¿Cómo o en qué circunstancias se ejecutará el objeto con esa acción? ¿Cuál es el sentido en que el sujeto actúa de esa manera? Orden de la secuencia del registro de las situaciones Primero Segundo Tercero Cuarto Quinto Etapas requeridas para el proceso de los registros Las etapas que se usará para el registro son las que siempre se ha tenido en cuenta, iniciando por la observación, luego descripción de lo que se observa tal igual como sucede los hechos. Sólo con la propuesta se tendrían encuentra los cinco elementos propuestos anteriormente. El cual sería de la siguiente manera: 1°. Observar la práctica docente. Todas las situaciones pedagógicas relevantes el cual esté a su alcance de registrar, o de acuerdo a las necesidades de lo que se quiere observar. 2°. Registrar la situación pedagógica aplicando los componentes. Supongamos que esta acción es lo que el docente esta ejecutando. “Fidel forma dos grupos (uno de 5° y el otro de 6°) y les pide que tomen sus libros de P.S. se dirige a la pizarra en donde se aprecia un cuadro de doble entrada de la siguiente manera: Etapas de la vida, Cambios de la pubertad.”
  7. 7. Registro de acuerdo a los componentes. SUJETO + VERBO + OBJETO + MANERA + FINALIDAD Pregunta Orientadora ¿Quién es el que protagoniza la situación pedagógica? ¿Qué acción pedagógica está protagonizando el sujeto? ¿Cuáles son las temáticas o enunciados pertinentes? ¿Cómo o en qué circunstancias se ejecutará el objeto con esa acción? ¿Cuál es el sentido en que el sujeto actúa de esa manera? Fidel Forma Dos grupos (uno de 5° y el otro de 6°) La condición sería cómo lo está conformando los grupos, por afinidad, por sorteo, a través de una dinámica, etc. La finalidad es cuando se pregunta en el momento de la asesoría. Escrita en la columna derecha del Registro de Cuaderno de Campo El registro quedaría de esta manera: Situación 01 Fidel forma dos grupos (uno de 5° y el otro de 6°), lo hace de manera directa por grados, diciéndoles: - Para la clase del día de hoy es necesario que ustedes niños conformen dos grupos uno de quinto y otro de sexto, a ver si se ubican los de 6° a mi derecha y los de 5° a mi izquierda, tiene 2 minutos. Pregunta para el momento de la asesoría ¿Cree que la conformación de los grupos de esta manera le sirvió para el logro de los aprendizajes? Situación 02 Fidel pide que tomen sus libros de P.S. diciéndoles: -saquen sus cuadernos de personal social y ubíquense en la página N° 20 de 5° y los de sexto en la Página N° 32, lo hace con voz directiva, con un carácter serio… Situación 03 Los niños de 5° y 6° sacan sus libros: lo más rápido posible y algunos de ellos dicen ya profe ya lo tenemos, una niña de 5° dice profesora vamos a aprender de las etapas de la vida…. Situaciones Pedagógicas Reflexiones/ comentarios Situación 01 Fidel forma dos grupos (uno de 5° y el otro de 6°), lo hace de manera directa por grados, diciéndoles: -para la clase del día de hoy es necesario que ustedes niños conformen dos grupos uno de quinto y otro de sexto, a ver si se ubican los de 6° a mi derecha y los de 5° a mi izquierda, tiene 2 minutos. Situación 02 Fidel pide que tomen sus libros de P.S. diciéndoles: - saquen sus cuadernos de personal social y ubíquense en la página N° 20 de 5° y los de sexto en la Página N° 32, lo hace con voz imperativa, con un carácter serio… Situación 03 Los niños de 5° y 6° sacan sus libros: lo más rápido posible y algunos de ellos dicen ya profe ya lo tenemos, una niña de 5° dice profesora vamos a aprender de las etapas de la vida ¿Cree que la conformación de los grupos de esta manera le sirvió para el logro de los aprendizajes? ¿Es necesario que lo diga de esta manera (imperativa) para que los niños le obedezcan o también le obedecen cuando Usted lo pide por favor? Los niños cuando sacan sus libros lo hacen como si estuvieran en competencia.
  8. 8. 3°. Resultados de la encuesta. Anexo 01 VI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Manuel Parra M, Domínguez G. y otros (2008). Innovación educativa el cuaderno de campo: un recurso para dinamizar senderos desde la educación en valores Facultad de Ciencias de la Actividad Física y el deporte de Extremadura. Recuperado de: https://www5.uva.es/agora/revista/7/agora7- 8_parra_7.pdf. El 27-12-2016 Definición de (s/a). Definición de componentes. Recuperado de: http://definicion.de/componentes/ el 27-12- 2016. DISER-MINEDU (2016). Módulo II Fortalecimiento de capacidades para gestionar el acompañamiento pedagógico. Pág. 33-37. Definición (s/a). Definición de Registro. Recuperado el: http://definicion.mx/registro/. El 27-12-2016 DISER-MINEDU (2016) Programa básico de fortalecimiento de capacidades para acompañantes pedagógicos de IIEE multigrado. Pág. 01- 09. DeConceptos.com (s/a). Concepto de situación - Definición en http://deconceptos.com/general /situacion#ixzz4TPsBQxbk. Recuperado el 27-12-2016 Hevia, A. (s/a). Arte y pedagogía. Pág. 01. Recuperado de: http://www.sld.cu/galerias/pdf/sitios/ williamsoler/arte _y_pedagogia.pdf. el 27-12-2016 VII. ANEXOS: 7.1.INSTRUMENTO: ENCUESTA A EXPERTOS PARA DEFINIR LA VALIDEZ DE LA PROPUESTA (5 COMPONENTES PARA MEJORAR EL REGISTRO DE LAS SITUACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS DEL CUADERNO DE CAMPO) Escala de valoración para conocer la validez de la propuesta por docentes acompañantes pedagógicos. Muy poco Poco Regular Aceptable Muy aceptable 1 2 3 4 5 Marca del 1, 2, 3, 4 o 5, de acuerdo a las bondades que crees que tiene la propuesta N° NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS VALORACIÓN DEL ÍTEM OBSERVACIÓN FIRMA 01 1 2 3 4 5 02 1 2 3 4 5 03 1 2 3 4 5 04 1 2 3 4 5
  9. 9. 05 1 2 3 4 5 06 1 2 3 4 5 07 1 2 3 4 5 08 1 2 3 4 5 09 1 2 3 4 5 10 1 2 3 4 5 11 1 2 3 4 5 12 1 2 3 4 5 13 1 2 3 4 5 14 1 2 3 4 5 15 1 2 3 4 5 16 1 2 3 4 5 17 1 2 3 4 5 18 1 2 3 4 5 7.2.INSTRUMENTO: PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS RESULTADOS EN PORCENTAJES Nivel de aceptación Conteo fi Fi Fi% Muy inaceptable Poco aceptable Regularmente aceptable Aceptable Muy aceptable
  10. 10. 7.3. INFORME DE EXPERTO 1. Título de la investigación: Componentes para el registro de situaciones pedagógicas-cuaderno de campo para el acompañamiento pedagógico. 2. Nombre del instrumento: Encuesta a expertos para definir la validez de la propuesta (5 componentes para mejorar el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo) 3. Objetivo del instrumento: El instrumento ha sido elaborado para recabar datos sobre, la validez de la propuesta (5 componentes para mejorar el registro de las situaciones pedagógicas del cuaderno de campo). 4. Experto: 4.1 Apellidos y nombres: …………………………………………………………………………………………… 4.2 Institución formadora: …………………………………………………………………………………………… 4.3 Grado académico: …………………………………………………………………………………………… 5. Fecha de validación: ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 6. Escala de puntuación utilizada Muy poco Poco Regular Aceptable Muy aceptable 1 2 3 4 5 7. Puntuación obtenida: Nivel de aceptación Puntaje Muy inaceptable 00 – 03 Poco aceptable 03 – 06 Regularmente aceptable 07 – 30 Aceptable 11 – 14 Muy aceptable 15 – 18 8. Conclusiones ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………..…………………… ………………………………. Firma del experto

