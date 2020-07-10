Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GRAFOS INTEGRANTE: RAMÓN PÉREZ C.I: 23.826.062 DOCENTE: JOSÉ CASTILLO República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del P...
INTRODUCCIÓN Un grafo se representa gráficamente como un conjunto de puntos (vértices o nodos) unidos por líneas (aristas)...
RELACIONES Y GRAFOS En matemáticas y ciencias de la computación, un grafo (del griego grafos: dibujo, imagen) o gráfica es...
PRODUCTO CARTESIANO En matemáticas, el producto cartesiano de dos conjuntos es una operación, que resulta en otro conjunto...
EJEMPLO Dado los conjuntos A = {1,2,3,4} y B = {a,b} Su producto cartesiano de A por B es : Que se representa: A x B = {(1...
RELACIONES BINARIAS Llamamos relación binaria a la relación R existente entre dos elementos a y b, de dos conjuntos A y B ...
EJEMPLO Sea el conjunto A={el conjunto de los números naturales}, una relación binaria del conjunto de A sobre sí mismo pu...
DIAGRAMA DE FLECHAS El diagrama de flechas es una representación gráfica en forma de red que nos permite visualizar el ord...
EJEMPLO En una empresa de fabricación de elementos prefabricados de hormigón, ha iniciado un nuevo proyecto, para la produ...
Una vez tenemos la tabla anterior elaborada, pasamos a realizar el diagrama.
Explicación detallada del diagrama: Colocamos los nodos y las flechas, de tal manera que coincida con las relaciones que h...
Cómo calculamos los tiempos: Para determinar los tiempos más próximos, situados en la parte inferior izquierda de cada nod...
Cuando dos o más flechas llegan a un mismo nodo, el número a escribir es el mayor. Hay ejemplo que es cómo establecer el t...
Cuando dos o más flechas salen a un mismo nodo, el número a escribir es el menor. Se coloco un ejemplo de como establecer ...
PROPIEDADES DE LAS RELACIONES (REFLEXIVA, IRREFLEXIVA, SIMÉTRICA, ASIMÉTRICA, ANTISIMÉTRICA, TRANSITIVA). Reflexivas e Irr...
Simétricas y Asimétrica: Una relación R en un conjunto A es simétrica si cuando a R b, entonces b R a. De esto se sigue qu...
Relaciones Antisimétricas: Una relación binaria R sobre un conjunto A es antisimétrica cuando se da que si dos elementos d...
Transitivas: Se dice que una relación R en un conjunto A es transitiva si cuando a R b y b R e, entonces a R c. Se sigue q...
RELACIONES DE EQUIVALENCIA (CERRADURAS, CLASES DE EQUIVALENCIA, PARTICIONES) Las relaciones de equivalencia son relaciones...
CLASES DE EQUIVALENCIA: La importancia de las relaciones consiste en que dividen a los elementos del conjunto en diferente...
Se dice que “R” es una relación de equivalencia si cumple las siguientes propiedades: Reflexividad: Todo elemento de “K” e...
FUNCIONES (INYECTIVA, SUPRAYECTIVA, BIYECTIVA Una función es inyectiva cuando no hay dos elementos del dominio que tengan ...
Una función es sobreyectiva, también llamada suprayectiva o exhaustiva, cuando el codominio y el recorrido coinciden. Form...
Una función es biyectiva, cuando es inyectiva y sobreyectiva al mismo tiempo. Formalmente: ∀y∈Codf ∃!x∈Domf / f(x)=y. Es d...
CONCLUSIÓN Un grafo se representa gráficamente como un conjunto de puntos (vértices o nodos) unidos por líneas (aristas), ...
Una relación binaria R sobre un conjunto A es antisimétrica cuando se da que si dos elementos de A se relacionan entre sí ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • “Teoría de grafos” Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/teoriadegrafosingenieriaen/home/unidad-1-te...
• “Matemática discreta” Disponible en: http://matematicasunidad5.blogspot.com/2015/12/52- propiedades-de-las- relaciones_9...
Grafos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grafos

33 views

Published on

Presentación de sobre Grafos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grafos

  1. 1. GRAFOS INTEGRANTE: RAMÓN PÉREZ C.I: 23.826.062 DOCENTE: JOSÉ CASTILLO República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación y el Deporte. I.U. Politécnico “Santiago Mariño”. Extensión San Cristóbal, estado Táchira.
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Un grafo se representa gráficamente como un conjunto de puntos (vértices o nodos) unidos por líneas (aristas). En este trabajo de una manera sencilla doy a conocer: Relaciones y grafos. Producto cartesiano. Relaciones binarias. Diagrama de flechas, explicación del diagrama y cómo calculamos los tiempos. Propiedades de las relaciones: reflexiva, irreflexiva, simétrica, asimétrica, antisimétrica, transitiva. Relaciones de equivalencia Clases de equivalencia Propiedades en una relación de equivalencia: reflexividad y particiones. Funciones: inyectiva, suprayectiva, biyectiva
  3. 3. RELACIONES Y GRAFOS En matemáticas y ciencias de la computación, un grafo (del griego grafos: dibujo, imagen) o gráfica es el principal objeto de estudio de la teoría de grafos. Informalmente, un grafo es un conjunto de objetos llamados vértices o nodos unidos por enlaces llamados aristas o arcos, que permiten representar relaciones binarias entre elementos de un conjunto. Típicamente, un grafo se representa gráficamente como un conjunto de puntos (vértices o nodos) unidos por líneas (aristas). Desde un punto de vista práctico, los grafos permiten estudiar las interrelaciones entre unidades que interactúan unas con otras. Por ejemplo, una red de computadoras puede representarse y estudiarse mediante un grafo, en el cual los vértices representan terminales y las aristas representan conexiones (las cuales, a su vez, pueden ser cables o conexiones inalámbricas).
  4. 4. PRODUCTO CARTESIANO En matemáticas, el producto cartesiano de dos conjuntos es una operación, que resulta en otro conjunto, cuyos elementos son todos los pares ordenados que pueden formarse de forma que el primer elemento del par ordenado pertenezca al primer conjunto y el segundo elemento pertenezca al segundo conjunto. El producto cartesiano recibe su nombre de René Descartes, cuya formulación de la geometría analítica dio origen a este concepto.
  5. 5. EJEMPLO Dado los conjuntos A = {1,2,3,4} y B = {a,b} Su producto cartesiano de A por B es : Que se representa: A x B = {(1,a),(1,b),(2,a),(2,b),(3,a),(3,b),(4,a),(4,b)} Y el producto cartesiano de B por A es: Que se representa: B x A = {(a,1),(a,2),(a,3),(a,4),(b,1),(b,2),(b,3),(b,4)} Ver que (1,a) ≠ (a,1) dado que son pares ordenados. b (1,b) (2,b) (3,b) (4,b) a (1,a) (2,b) (3,b) (4,b) A X B 1 2 3 4 4 (a,4) (b,4) 3 (a,3) (b,3) 2 (a,2) (b,2) 1 (a,1) (b,1) A X B a b
  6. 6. RELACIONES BINARIAS Llamamos relación binaria a la relación R existente entre dos elementos a y b, de dos conjuntos A y B respectivamente. Indicando que el elemento a está relacionado con b. Esta relación se puede denotar de diversas formas: 1- Como pares ordenados (a, b). 2- Indicando que aRb. 3- Como una mezcla entra los dos anteriores R(a,b). Al conjunto de todos los elementos relacionados mediante la relación R en un conjunto lo denotamos como R(M).
  7. 7. EJEMPLO Sea el conjunto A={el conjunto de los números naturales}, una relación binaria del conjunto de A sobre sí mismo puede ser, R= ser múltiplo. De tal forma que, por ejemplo 4 está relacionado con 2 (es decir, 4 es un múltiplo de 2), por tanto escribimos 4R2 o (4,2). En el caso de no estar relacionados escribiremos a no está relacionado con b tachando la R. Un ejemplo de dos elementos que no están relacionados con esta relación son 3 y 5. El conjunto R(AxB) de todos los elementos que están relacionados es un subconjunto del producto cartesiano AxB.
  8. 8. DIAGRAMA DE FLECHAS El diagrama de flechas es una representación gráfica en forma de red que nos permite visualizar el orden en que las actividades de un proyecto se realizan, permitiendo planificar y controlar su desarrollo. El diagrama de flechas también se denomina como actividad diagrama de red, diagrama de red, red de actividades, diagrama de nodo o método de ruta crítica (CPM). El diagrama de flechas es una simplificación de la herramienta de planificación de proyectos diagrama de PERT. El diagrama de flechas es considerado una de las 7 nuevas herramientas de la calidad, también denominadas herramientas administrativas de la calidad.
  9. 9. EJEMPLO En una empresa de fabricación de elementos prefabricados de hormigón, ha iniciado un nuevo proyecto, para la producción de una sola viga armada. Con la finalidad de realizar un ejemplo sencillo, he considerado únicamente realizar la fabricación de un sólo producto, ya que si son más, habría actividades superpuestas, y tendríamos que elaborar un diagrama más complejo. Primero de todo debemos identificar todas las actividades que se realizan en el proceso de producción de estos productos, así como los tiempos de ejecución de cada uno, y las actividades anteriores inmediatas.
  10. 10. Una vez tenemos la tabla anterior elaborada, pasamos a realizar el diagrama.
  11. 11. Explicación detallada del diagrama: Colocamos los nodos y las flechas, de tal manera que coincida con las relaciones que hemos establecido en la tabla. Muchas veces puede pasar que tengamos que rehacer o reajustar la tabla, ya que a la hora de representarla en el diagrama, se nota que nos hemos saltado alguna actividad, o bien que no acaba de encajar con la realidad. Por lo tanto, colocamos los nodos, con las flechas, identificamos la letra de las flechas, y anotamos el tiempo que necesita cada flecha (actividad) en realizarse, según lo que hemos indicado en la tabla. Una vez tenemos el esqueleto, enumeramos los diferentes nodos, con número correlativo, para mantener un orden.
  12. 12. Cómo calculamos los tiempos: Para determinar los tiempos más próximos, situados en la parte inferior izquierda de cada nodo. Comenzamos con el tiempo 0. Se debe sumar los tiempos de derecha a izquierda, el tiempo más próximo de la ocurrencia del evento anterior, con el tiempo que transcurre la actividad. Es decir, la primera actividad A, requiere de 16 horas, entonces 0+16 = 16, y es el número que colocamos en el siguiente nodo. Para la actividad B, partimos de 16 y le tenemos que sumar el tiempo que tardaremos en realizar la actividad B, por lo tanto: 16+5 =21 horas, que tenemos que colocar en el nodo siguiente, debemos seguir haciendo esta operación hasta el final.
  13. 13. Cuando dos o más flechas llegan a un mismo nodo, el número a escribir es el mayor. Hay ejemplo que es cómo establecer el tiempo más próximo del nodo número 12, ya que recibe del nodo 9 y 11. Por lo que, hacemos sumas parciales: Del nodo procedente del 9: 697,5+4=701,5. Del nodo procedente del 11: 722,5+1=723,5. En este caso, se toma el valor mayor. Que es 723,5. Para determinar los tiempos más lejanos, situados en la parte inferior derecha de cada nodo. En el último nodo, debemos empezar por el mismo tiempo con el que acaba, en el caso del núcleo 13, igualamos el tiempo del tiempo más próximo. En este caso se corresponde a 731,5 horas. En el siguiente paso, núcleo 12, deberemos restar el tiempo más lejano de ocurrencia del último nodo, el tiempo transcurrido por la actividad. En este caso, sería 731,5-8=723,5.
  14. 14. Cuando dos o más flechas salen a un mismo nodo, el número a escribir es el menor. Se coloco un ejemplo de como establecer el tiempo más próximo del nodo número 7, ya que existe la división del nodo 8 y 9. Por lo que, hacemos sumas parciales: Del nodo procedente del 8: 26,5-1=25,5. Del nodo procedente del 9: 719,5-672=47,5. En este caso, elegiremos el valor menor. En este caso es 25,5 En este diagrama, se puede ver que la ruta crítica, se han marcado las flechas de color negro. Como se puede observar los tiempos de los nodos coinciden. Es la mejor manera de saber cuál es la ruta crítica.
  15. 15. PROPIEDADES DE LAS RELACIONES (REFLEXIVA, IRREFLEXIVA, SIMÉTRICA, ASIMÉTRICA, ANTISIMÉTRICA, TRANSITIVA). Reflexivas e Irreflexivas: Una relación R en un conjunto A es reflexiva si (a, a) £ R para todas las a £ A, esto es, si a R e para todas las a e A. Una relación R en un conjunto A es irreflexiva si a R a para toda a £ A. Por consiguiente, R es reflexiva si cada elemento a e A está relacionado consigo mismo y es irreflexiva si ningún elemento está relacionado consigo mismo. Ejemplo: (a) Sea Δ = [(a, a) a £ A], de modo que A es la relación de igualdad en el conjunto A. Entonces A es reflexiva, ya que (a, a) £ Δ para todas las a e A. (b) Sea R = {(a, b) e A x A | a + b}, R es la relación de desigualdad en el conjunto A. Entonces R es irreflexible, ya que (a, a) £ R para todas las x € A. (c) Sean A = {1, 2, 3}. y Jí = {(1, 1), (1, 2)}. Entonces A es reflexiva ya. (2,2) R y (.3,3) € R. Por otra parte, R no es irreflexiva, ya que (1, l) € R. (d) Sea A un conjunto no vacío. Sea R = Ǿ A x A, la relación vacía. Enlaces R no es reflexiva, ya que (a, a) € R para todas las a € A (el conjunto vacío tiene elementos). Sin embargo, R es irreflexiva.
  16. 16. Simétricas y Asimétrica: Una relación R en un conjunto A es simétrica si cuando a R b, entonces b R a. De esto se sigue que R no es simétrica se tiene a y b € A con a R b, pero b R a. Una relación R en un conjunto A es asimétrica si cuando a R b, entonces b Ra. De esto se sigue que R no es simétrica si se tiene a y b e A con ambos a R b y b R a. Una relación R en un conjunto A es asimétrica si cuando a R b y b R a, entonces a = b. Otra forma de expresar esta definición es diciendo que R es anti simétrica si cuando a ≠ b, se tiene a R b o b R a. De esto se sigue que R no es anti simétrica si se tiene a y b en A. a ≠ b, y ambas a R b y b R a. Ejemplo: Sea A «= [a, b, c, d, e} y sea R la relación simétrica dada por R = {(a, b), (b, a), (a, c), (c, a), (b, c), (c, b), (b, e), (e, b), (e, a), (a, e), (c,a), (a,c)} El grafo dirigido de R se muestra en la figura 2(a), mientras que en la figura.
  17. 17. Relaciones Antisimétricas: Una relación binaria R sobre un conjunto A es antisimétrica cuando se da que si dos elementos de A se relacionan entre sí mediante R, entonces estos elementos son iguales. Es decir: ∀𝑎, 𝑏 ∈ 𝐴: 𝑎𝑅𝑏 ∧ 𝑏𝑅𝑎 ⇒ 𝑎 = 𝑏. Para todo a, b de A, si se cumple que a está relacionado con b y b está relacionado con a, entonces a es igual a b. En tal caso, decimos que R cumple con la propiedad de antisimetría.
  18. 18. Transitivas: Se dice que una relación R en un conjunto A es transitiva si cuando a R b y b R e, entonces a R c. Se sigue que R no es transitiva si y sólo si se puede encontrar elemento a, b y c en A tal que a R b y b R c, pero a R c. Ejemplo: Sea A = Z el conjunto de los enteros y sea R la relación considerada en el ejemplo 2 Para ver si R es transitiva, se supone que a R b y b R c. Por consiguiente, a < b; b < c. Entonces se sigue que a < c, por lo cual a R c. De aquí que R sea transitiva. Una relación R en un conjunto A es transitiva si y sólo si satisface las siguientes propiedades: Si existe una trayectoria de longitud mayor que 1 del vértice a al vértice b, hay una trayectoria de extensión 1 de a a b (esto es, a está relacionada con b). Establecido algebraicamente, R es transitiva si y sólo si Rn £ R para todas las n ≥ 1. Es posible caracterizar la relación transitiva por su matriz MR = [mij] así:si mij =1 y mjk = 1, entonces mik = 1. Para ver qué significa transitividad en términos del grafo dirigido de una relación, se traducirá esta definición a términos geométricos. Si se examinan los vértices particulares a y c, las condiciones a R b y b R c ocurrirán si y sólo si existe una trayectoria de longitud 2 de a a c, esto es, si y sólo si a R2 c. Es posible replantear la definición de transitividad como sigue: Si a R2 c, entonces a R c, esto es, R2 £ R (como un subconjunto de A x A).
  19. 19. RELACIONES DE EQUIVALENCIA (CERRADURAS, CLASES DE EQUIVALENCIA, PARTICIONES) Las relaciones de equivalencia son relaciones entre los elementos de un elemento cualquiera. Se caracterizan por abstraer el concepto de igualdad. Su definición formal es la siguiente: Sea “K” un conjunto dado no vacío y “R” una relación binaria definida sobre “K”. Se dice que “R” es una relación de equivalencia si cumple las siguientes propiedades: Reflexividad: Todo elemento de “K” está relacionado consigo mismo. Es decir, ∀𝑥 ∈ 𝐾 ∶ 𝑥𝑅𝑥. Simetría: Si un elemento de “K” está relacionado con otro, entonces ese otro elemento también se relaciona con el primero. Es decir ∀𝑥, 𝑦 ∈ 𝐾 ∶ 𝑥𝑅𝑦 ⇒ 𝑦𝑅𝑥 Transitividad: Si un elemento de “K” está relacionado con otro, y ese otro a su vez se relaciona con un tercero, entonces el primero estará relacionado también con este último. Es decir, ∀𝑥, 𝑦, 𝑧 ∈ 𝐾 ∶ 𝑥𝑅𝑦 ∧ 𝑦𝑅𝑧 ⇒ 𝑥𝑅𝑧.
  20. 20. CLASES DE EQUIVALENCIA: La importancia de las relaciones consiste en que dividen a los elementos del conjunto en diferentes clases, llamadas clases de equivalencia, de tal suerte que cada elemento pertenece a una y sólo una clase. Tomemos un conjunto cualquiera X y sean a y b dos elementos en X (lo cual denotamos por a,b Ç X). Si a está relacionado con b escribiremos a-b. Una relación de equivalencia en X es una relación que satisface las propiedades antes mencionadas. Sea x un conjunto con una relación de equivalencia -. Tomemos un elemento a de nuestro conjunto X, es decir aÇX. La clase de equivalencia de a, la cual denotaremos por {a}, es el subconjunto de X formado por todos los elementos b de X que están relacionados con a, es decir b-a. En símbolos, esto se escribe así: 𝑎 = 𝑏 ∈ 𝑋 𝑏 ~ 𝑎}. De todo elemento en {a}. (por ejemplo a) decimos que es un representante de la clase Las relaciones de equivalencia son relaciones entre los elementos de un elemento cualquiera. Se caracterizan por abstraer el concepto de igualdad. Su definición formal es la siguiente: Sea “K” un conjunto dado no vacío y “R” una relación binaria definida sobre “K”.
  21. 21. Se dice que “R” es una relación de equivalencia si cumple las siguientes propiedades: Reflexividad: Todo elemento de “K” está relacionado consigo mismo. Es decir, {a}. PARTICIONES: La partición de un conjunto es tan simple como dividir el mismo en conjuntos más pequeños formados por elementos de él mismo, es decir, en subconjuntos. Aquí no se toma en cuenta el conjunto vacío.
  22. 22. FUNCIONES (INYECTIVA, SUPRAYECTIVA, BIYECTIVA Una función es inyectiva cuando no hay dos elementos del dominio que tengan la misma imagen. Formalmente: ∀a,b∈Domf , si f(a)= f(b)⇒a=b. Es decir, para cualesquiera dos elementos a y b, pertenecientes al dominio de la función Domf, si sus imágenes f(a) y f(b) son iguales, los elementos son necesariamente iguales.
  23. 23. Una función es sobreyectiva, también llamada suprayectiva o exhaustiva, cuando el codominio y el recorrido coinciden. Formalmente: ∀y∈Codf ∃x∈Domf / f(x)=y. Es decir, para cualquier elemento y del codominio existe otro elemento x del dominio tal que y es la imagen de x por f. Las funciones reales son sobreyectivas cuando Recf=ℝ, ya que, por definición, en ellas Codf=ℝ.
  24. 24. Una función es biyectiva, cuando es inyectiva y sobreyectiva al mismo tiempo. Formalmente: ∀y∈Codf ∃!x∈Domf / f(x)=y. Es decir, para cualquier elemento y del codominio existe un único elemento x del dominio tal que y es la imagen de x por f.
  25. 25. CONCLUSIÓN Un grafo se representa gráficamente como un conjunto de puntos (vértices o nodos) unidos por líneas (aristas), y permiten estudiar las interrelaciones entre unidades que interactúan unas con otras. El producto cartesiano es una operación, que resulta en otro conjunto, donde el primer elemento del par ordenado pertenece al primer conjunto y el segundo elemento pertenece al segundo conjunto. La relación binaria es la relación R existente entre dos elementos a y b, de dos conjuntos A y B respectivamente. El diagrama de flechas es una representación gráfica en forma de red que nos permite visualizar el orden en que las actividades de un proyecto se realizan, permitiendo planificar y controlar su desarrollo, es considerado una de las 7 nuevas herramientas administrativas de la calidad. Las propiedades de las relaciones de los conjuntos son: REFLEXIVA, IRREFLEXIVA, SIMÉTRICA, ASIMÉTRICA, ANTISIMÉTRICA, TRANSITIVA. Una relación R en un conjunto A es reflexiva si cada elemento a e A está relacionado consigo mismo y es irreflexiva si ningún elemento está relacionado consigo mismo. Una relación R en un conjunto A es simétrica si cuando a R b, entonces b R a. De esto se sigue que R no es simétrica se tiene a y b € A con a R b, pero b R a.
  26. 26. Una relación binaria R sobre un conjunto A es antisimétrica cuando se da que si dos elementos de A se relacionan entre sí mediante R, entonces estos elementos son iguales. Es decir: ∀a,b ∈A:aRb ∧bRa⇒a=b . Para todo a, b de A, si se cumple que a está relacionado con b y b está relacionado con a, entonces a es igual a b. Una relación R en un conjunto A es transitiva si cuando a R b y b R e, entonces a R c. Se sigue que R no es transitiva si y sólo si se puede encontrar elemento a, b y c en A tal que a R b y b R c, pero a R c. Las relaciones de equivalencia son relaciones entre los elementos de un elemento cualquiera. Su definición formal es la siguiente: Sea “K” un conjunto dado no vacío y “R” una relación binaria definida sobre “K”. Se dice que “R” es una relación de equivalencia si cumple las siguientes propiedades: reflexividad, simetría y transitividad. La importancia de las relaciones consiste en que dividen a los elementos del conjunto en diferentes clases, llamadas clases de equivalencia, de tal suerte que cada elemento pertenece a una y sólo una clase. Se dice que “R” es una relación de equivalencia si cumple las siguientes propiedades: Reflexividad: Todo elemento de “K” está relacionado consigo mismo. Es decir, {a}. PARTICIONES: consiste en dividir el mismo en conjuntos más pequeños formados por elementos de él mismo, es decir, en subconjuntos. Las funciones pueden ser: inyectiva, sobreyectiva o suprayectiva y biyectiva. Una función es inyectiva cuando no hay dos elementos del dominio que tengan la misma imagen. Formalmente: ∀a,b∈Domf , si f(a)= f(b)⇒a=b Una función es sobreyectiva, también llamada suprayectiva o exhaustiva, cuando el codominio y el recorrido coinciden. Formalmente: ∀y∈Codf ∃x∈Domf / f(x)=y Una función es biyectiva, cuando es inyectiva y sobreyectiva al mismo tiempo. Formalmente: ∀y∈Codf ∃!x∈Domf /f(x)=y
  27. 27. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • “Teoría de grafos” Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/teoriadegrafosingenieriaen/home/unidad-1-teoria- de-gr Consultado el 28/06/2020. • “Producto Cartesiano” Para: Wikipedia. Disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Producto_cartesiano Consultado el 28/06/2020. • “Relaciones Binarias” Para: La Guía. Disponible en: https://matematica.laguia2000.com/general/relaciones- binarias#:~:text=Llamamos%20relaci%C3%B3n%20binaria%20a%20la,ordenados%20(a %2C%20b). Consultado el 28/06/2020 • “Diagrama de flechas” Para: Asesor de calidad en: http://asesordecalidad.blogspot.com/2018/07/diagrama-de-flechas-herramienta- de.html#.XvkLsChKiUk Consultado el 28/06/2020
  28. 28. • “Matemática discreta” Disponible en: http://matematicasunidad5.blogspot.com/2015/12/52- propiedades-de-las- relaciones_9.html#:~:text=diciembre%20de%202015- ,5.2%20PROPIEDADES%20DE%20LAS%20RELACIONES%20(REFLEXIVA%2 C%20IRREFLEXIVA%2C%20SIMETRICA,%2C%20ASIMETRICA%2C%20ANT ISIMETRICA%2C%20TRANSITIVA)&text=Una%20relaci%C3%B3n%20R%2 0en%20un,para%20todas%20las%20a%20e%20A.&text=(b)%20Sea%20 R%20%3D%20%7B(,desigualdad%20en%20el%20conjunto%20A. Consultado el 28/06/2020. • “Relaciones y grafos” Disponible en http://relacionesgrafos.blogspot.com/2014/11/53-relaciones-de- equivalencia.html Consultado el 28/06/2020. • “FISICALAB” Disponible en: https://www.fisicalab.com/apartado/f- inyectiva-sobreyectiva-biyectiva#inyectivas Consultado el 28/06/2020.

×