Ocular diseases.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Ocular Diseases Prepared & Presented By :- Ram Karan Tripathi (22/04/2020)
2 Ocular disease Ocular diseases are those that affect the eye health and vision in patients of all different ages. ... Ey...
3 Stye Styes are caused by a bacterial infection in an oil gland or hair follicle on your eyelid.
4 Chalazion A chalazion is a bump in the eyelid caused by a blockage of an oil gland called a Meibomian gland.
5 Ptosis It is a drooping or falling of the upper eyelid, and may occlude the pupil and interfere in vision.
6 Entropion Entropion is when your lower eyelid and eyelashes turn in towards your eye.
7 Ectropion Ectropion is a condition in which your eyelid turns outward.
8 Dacryocystitis Dacryocystitis is infection of the tear (lacrimal) sac usually due to a blockage in the tear (nasolacrima...
9 Squint Squint or strabismus is a disorder in which the eyes are not aligned in the same direction. It is more commonly s...
10 Conjunctivitis Inflammation of the conjunctiva is called conjunctivitis 1. Symptoms – Redness – FB Sensation – Mucopuru...
11 Allergic conjunctivitis It is an acute or non-specific urticarial reaction to allergen Symptoms – • Itching • Watery se...
12 Degeneration • Concretions • Pinguecula • Pterygium
13 Chemosis and cyst There is a marked oedema of the conjunctiva due to vascular stasis
14 Corneal ulcer There is a loss in the continuity of the corneal epithelium associated with tissue infiltration and necro...
15 Hypopyon ulcer Hypopyon ulcer is a corneal ulcer associated with hypopyon – sterile pus in the anterior chamber.
16 Exposure keratitis There is a exposure of the cornea due to insufficient closure of the eye - Lagophthalmos
17 Herpes simplex It is caused by herpes simplex virus types
18 Herpes zoster It is an acute infection of dorsal root ganglion by varicella – Zoster virus.
19 Keratoconus It is often due to congenital weakness of the central part of the cornea
20 Episcleritis An inflammation of the sub conjunctival and episcleral tissue is known as episcleritis.
21 Scleritis An inflammation of the deep scleral tissue is known as scleritis. It can occur as anterior 95% and posterior ...
22 Uveitis The term uveitis strictly means inflammation of the uveal tissue only. However, there is always associated infl...
23 Iridocyclitis It is an acute inflammation of the iris and the ciliary body Symptoms – – Red – Pain – Watering – Impaire...
24 Endophthalmitis Endophthalmitis is the inflammation of the internal structure of the eye. Clinical features – – Severe ...
25 Panoophthalmitis Panophthalmitis is the purulent inflammation of all the structure of the eye. Clinical features – – Se...
26 Congenital anomalies Heterochromia – One iris may have a different color from the other.
27 Polycoria There are more than one pupil
28 Corectopia The pupil is not central but displaced to the nasal side usually.
29 Aniridia It is a bilateral condition. The id absent except for a narrow rim at the ciliary border.
30 Cataract Any opacity of the lens or its capsule whether development is called cataract.
31 Congenital cataract Developmental cataract may be present at birth or it may occur in early childhood. Causes – – Hered...
32 Senile cataract This is the commonest types of acquired cataract. It is also known as “Age related cataract” Causes – –...
33 Immature cataract
34 Mature cataract
35 Hypermature cataract
36 Lamellar cataract
37 Nuclear cataract There is slow sclerosis of the central nuclear fibres but the cortical fibres remain transparent and c...
38 Complicated cataract Complicated cataract occurs as a result of any disease or pathology in the eye
39 Diabetic cataract
40 Traumatic cataract
41 Vitreous haemorrhage
42 Vitreous Detachment
43 Glaucoma The most important factor which causes rise of intraocular pressure is obstruction to the drainage of the aque...
44 Primary open angle glaucoma It is a chronic, slowly progressive condition with an insidious onset. This presents an ent...
45 Angle closer glaucoma Acute episodic increase in intraocular pressure to several times the normal value (10 – 20 mm Hg)...
46 Retinal detachment Retinal detachment describes an emergency situation in which a thin layer of tissue (the retina) at ...
47 Retinitis pigmentosa By RP the rods gets affected, those who serve to see in the dark.So RP patients suffers to get ori...
48 CRAO Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) is a disease of the eye where the flow of blood through the central retina...
49 CRVO Central retinal vein occlusion, also known as CRVO, is a condition in which the main vein that drains blood from t...
50 Optic atrophy Optic atrophy is the final common morphologic endpoint of any disease process that causes axon degenerati...
51 Optic atrophy Optic neuritis is inflammation of the optic nerve.
52 Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ocular diseases.ppt

20 views

Published on

Eye Diseases

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ocular diseases.ppt

  1. 1. 1 Ocular Diseases Prepared & Presented By :- Ram Karan Tripathi (22/04/2020)
  2. 2. 2 Ocular disease Ocular diseases are those that affect the eye health and vision in patients of all different ages. ... Eye disease is a very blanket term that refers to the group of diseases that impact the function of the eye. The best way to treat these common conditions is to visit your eye doctor on an annual basis.
  3. 3. 3 Stye Styes are caused by a bacterial infection in an oil gland or hair follicle on your eyelid.
  4. 4. 4 Chalazion A chalazion is a bump in the eyelid caused by a blockage of an oil gland called a Meibomian gland.
  5. 5. 5 Ptosis It is a drooping or falling of the upper eyelid, and may occlude the pupil and interfere in vision.
  6. 6. 6 Entropion Entropion is when your lower eyelid and eyelashes turn in towards your eye.
  7. 7. 7 Ectropion Ectropion is a condition in which your eyelid turns outward.
  8. 8. 8 Dacryocystitis Dacryocystitis is infection of the tear (lacrimal) sac usually due to a blockage in the tear (nasolacrimal) duct.
  9. 9. 9 Squint Squint or strabismus is a disorder in which the eyes are not aligned in the same direction. It is more commonly seen in children and may be associated with amblyopia or lazy eye
  10. 10. 10 Conjunctivitis Inflammation of the conjunctiva is called conjunctivitis 1. Symptoms – Redness – FB Sensation – Mucopurulent discharge – Colored halos • Sign – Conjunctival congestion – Chemosis – Sub conjunctival haemorrhage
  11. 11. 11 Allergic conjunctivitis It is an acute or non-specific urticarial reaction to allergen Symptoms – • Itching • Watery secretion • Redness • Sign – • Congestion • Multiple follicles • Mucoid discharge • Lid is red and swollen
  12. 12. 12 Degeneration • Concretions • Pinguecula • Pterygium
  13. 13. 13 Chemosis and cyst There is a marked oedema of the conjunctiva due to vascular stasis
  14. 14. 14 Corneal ulcer There is a loss in the continuity of the corneal epithelium associated with tissue infiltration and necrosis. Symptoms – – Pain – Photophobia – Impairment of visual acuity – Lacrimation • Sign – – Corneal opacification – Ciliary congestion – Hypopyon or pus in AC
  15. 15. 15 Hypopyon ulcer Hypopyon ulcer is a corneal ulcer associated with hypopyon – sterile pus in the anterior chamber.
  16. 16. 16 Exposure keratitis There is a exposure of the cornea due to insufficient closure of the eye - Lagophthalmos
  17. 17. 17 Herpes simplex It is caused by herpes simplex virus types
  18. 18. 18 Herpes zoster It is an acute infection of dorsal root ganglion by varicella – Zoster virus.
  19. 19. 19 Keratoconus It is often due to congenital weakness of the central part of the cornea
  20. 20. 20 Episcleritis An inflammation of the sub conjunctival and episcleral tissue is known as episcleritis.
  21. 21. 21 Scleritis An inflammation of the deep scleral tissue is known as scleritis. It can occur as anterior 95% and posterior 5 %
  22. 22. 22 Uveitis The term uveitis strictly means inflammation of the uveal tissue only. However, there is always associated inflammation of the adjacent structure such as retina, Vitreous, scleral and cornea.
  23. 23. 23 Iridocyclitis It is an acute inflammation of the iris and the ciliary body Symptoms – – Red – Pain – Watering – Impaired vision – Photophobia Sign – – CCC – KPs – Hypopyon and hyphaema
  24. 24. 24 Endophthalmitis Endophthalmitis is the inflammation of the internal structure of the eye. Clinical features – – Severe pain – Sudden loss of vision – Lid oedema – Chemosis – Low IOP – Yellowish reflect – Absence of red fundus reflex
  25. 25. 25 Panoophthalmitis Panophthalmitis is the purulent inflammation of all the structure of the eye. Clinical features – – Severe pain – Headache – Vomiting – Media is hazy – Sudden loss of vision – Lid oedema – Chemosis – Absence of red fundus reflex
  26. 26. 26 Congenital anomalies Heterochromia – One iris may have a different color from the other.
  27. 27. 27 Polycoria There are more than one pupil
  28. 28. 28 Corectopia The pupil is not central but displaced to the nasal side usually.
  29. 29. 29 Aniridia It is a bilateral condition. The id absent except for a narrow rim at the ciliary border.
  30. 30. 30 Cataract Any opacity of the lens or its capsule whether development is called cataract.
  31. 31. 31 Congenital cataract Developmental cataract may be present at birth or it may occur in early childhood. Causes – – Heredity – Maternal causes – Fetal causes
  32. 32. 32 Senile cataract This is the commonest types of acquired cataract. It is also known as “Age related cataract” Causes – – Degeneration and opacification of the lens – Abnormal product of metabolism
  33. 33. 33 Immature cataract
  34. 34. 34 Mature cataract
  35. 35. 35 Hypermature cataract
  36. 36. 36 Lamellar cataract
  37. 37. 37 Nuclear cataract There is slow sclerosis of the central nuclear fibres but the cortical fibres remain transparent and clear
  38. 38. 38 Complicated cataract Complicated cataract occurs as a result of any disease or pathology in the eye
  39. 39. 39 Diabetic cataract
  40. 40. 40 Traumatic cataract
  41. 41. 41 Vitreous haemorrhage
  42. 42. 42 Vitreous Detachment
  43. 43. 43 Glaucoma The most important factor which causes rise of intraocular pressure is obstruction to the drainage of the aqueous humor angle of the anterior chamber and pupil
  44. 44. 44 Primary open angle glaucoma It is a chronic, slowly progressive condition with an insidious onset. This presents an entirely different clinical picture from the closes angle glaucoma.
  45. 45. 45 Angle closer glaucoma Acute episodic increase in intraocular pressure to several times the normal value (10 – 20 mm Hg) due to sudden blockage of drainage. Production of aqueous humor and trabecular resistance are normal.
  46. 46. 46 Retinal detachment Retinal detachment describes an emergency situation in which a thin layer of tissue (the retina) at the back of the eye pulls away from its normal position.
  47. 47. 47 Retinitis pigmentosa By RP the rods gets affected, those who serve to see in the dark.So RP patients suffers to get orientated in the dark. This means that you only see lighting + that you only slowly get used to the weak light while entering a dark room. You will need good illumination for reading
  48. 48. 48 CRAO Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) is a disease of the eye where the flow of blood through the central retinal artery is blocked (occluded).
  49. 49. 49 CRVO Central retinal vein occlusion, also known as CRVO, is a condition in which the main vein that drains blood from the retina closes off partially or completely.
  50. 50. 50 Optic atrophy Optic atrophy is the final common morphologic endpoint of any disease process that causes axon degeneration in the retinogeniculate pathway. Clinically, optic atrophy manifests as changes in the color and the structure of the optic disc (cupping) associated with variable degrees of visual dysfunction.
  51. 51. 51 Optic atrophy Optic neuritis is inflammation of the optic nerve.
  52. 52. 52 Thank You

×