Four Dangerous Social Media Challenges

My prepared speech for the Achievers Gavel Club

Four Dangerous Social Media Challenges

  1. 1. Prepared Speech: 4 DANGEROUS SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGES by Ramiza Prasca Kuntadi June 17th, 2017 Achievers Gavel Club, an affiliation of Toastmasters International
  2. 2. BACKGROUND  Teens can feel social pressure to the group they are in. This pressure can influence types of behaviors.  Some teens might ignored their common sense just to fit in. Some of them want to be the story tellers or the mirror of the society.  With the boom of social media technology, it add the intensity of the pressure.  Often times, they pull stunts on social media to seek the validation,  Next I want to show you the incredible things some teens do just to get more subscribers/ followers on their social media platforms.
  3. 3. SKIP CHALLENGE The game involves cutting off the oxygen supply to the brain through pressing the chest very hard for awhile. It can caused death to people who play it. There have been many cases where kids have died after playing this challenge.
  4. 4. ERASER CHALLENGE It is a ‘game’ where you erase your skin as fast and hard as you can, while saying something. The goal is to have the most bruised, pain, burns to the skin, scarring, local infections.
  5. 5. SACK TAP CHALLENGE  It is also called “roshambo.” This name is coming from an episode of South Park.  It is a form of bullying practiced as a “game” by slapping, tapping, punching, kicking, elbowing, twisting or backhanding a boy’s genital, and challenge others to do the same thing.  The popularity of this game was fueled by YouTube.  This game can result in severe testicular injury that may require amputation as the only form of treatment.
  6. 6. CINNAMON The game involves swallowing one table spoon of cinnamon powder without drinking a glass of water. The bad thing of doing this challenge are:  You make a mess of the area.  You waste the precious spice that was once worth a lot of money.  The least that can happen is you to gag and vomit.  The worst case scenario has to do with cinnamon going all the way to your lungs, where it can cause infections and even full organ collapse. You know the sad part is? The challenges produces no winner.
  7. 7. TAKE AWAYS  So what do you think about those media challenges?  After listening to my speech, I hope you take it as a warning, not as an encouragement. Don’t try this at home. Do not attempt to replicate the stupid things that those teenagers do.  They have to be incredibly bored not to find something better to do with their free time. I suggest that they follow their hobbies or passion. It can be sports, arts & craft, dancing, singing, acting and many more.
  8. 8. THANK YOU IG: ramizaknd Advisor: LKuntadi@msn.com

