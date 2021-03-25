https://reader.ebookexprees.com/goodday/B07L65NJ4C ⚡When A Corpse in a Copse Looks Like Murder on Michigan's Mackinac Island, Accidental-Detective Hatti Lehtinen Investigates</b>--Mackinac Island, Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas--Hatti Lehtinen and the ladies of the Red Jacket knitting circle have come to Mackinac Island to help Kay Preston launch a yarn shop in her pharmacy. But their plans for a Fair Isle knitting workshop take a back seat when the groom from an island dream wedding turns up dead from a lethal bee sting--or so it appears.It turns out that the groom, Chad Cadwallader--aka "Chad the Cad"--had dumped Hatti's cousin, Elli Risto, just four weeks prior. Now Elli was the only witness to his death; a fact that even Hatti finds suspicious.A traumatized Elli told the police the victim told her to get the EpiPen out of his pocket and to inject it in his thigh, which she did. He died, anyway, a circumstance that looks more than a little suspicious to Island Police Chief Hawk Winter who discovers a fully-loaded and functional dispenser on the ground.Convinced that Chad’s demise comes out of something in his past, Hatti uses the opportunity to investigate Chad’s four ex-fiancées. Just when Hatti thinks she’s on the right track, a second murder occurs. Rollo Hoop’s death doesn’t make any sense and Hatti has to go back to the drawing board.⚡Publisher's Note:</b> While you don’t need to be a knitter to enjoy this series, you just might pick up a fun and rewarding hobby in addition to enjoying a thoroughly delightful, clean and wholesome, mystery with a good dose of humor.Fans of ⚡Maggie Sefton, Ann Canadeo, Sally Goldenbaum</b> and ⚡Mary Kruger</b> will enjoy this fun mystery series set in the Finnish community of upper peninsula Michigan.⚡The BAIT & STITCH SERIES:</b>A Pattern for MurderA Double-Pointed MurderA Fair Isle Murder