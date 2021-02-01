Motivate your growing reader with these super-engaging, 16-page storybooks correlated with guided reading levels G & H! Inside this sturdy storage box, you'll find 16 original titles plus a tip-filled parent guide. Each book features simple text, decodable words, strong picture cues, and one to six lines of text per page to promote reading confidence and success. Includes:16 full color, 16-page booksParent guideSturdy storage box

