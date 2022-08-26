Ramesh Bhandari_Construction of Composite Index.pptx
Construction of Composite
Index
Ramesh Bhandari
Roll no: 8
MPhil leading PhD
Second semester
Introduction
• Social Science Succeeds to measure the appropriate
human relations, behavior, growth, impact,
comparison…
• Different methodologies used.
Objectives
• To know the concept of the composite index
• To understand different normalization, weighted, and accumulation
methods in index construction
• To review the related studies
Concepts
• Objectives could be maximization of economic growth
Economic
Social
Environment
R&D performance
No. of copyrights
per million of
people
Objectives, Dimensions, Indicators
• A composite indicator or index is as an aggregate of all
dimensions, objectives, individual indicators and
variables used.
• This indicates that what formally defines a composite
indicator is the set of properties fundamental its
aggregation resolution.
What is INDEX ?
• A composite index is formed when individual indicators are
compiled into a single index on the basis of an underlying
model.
• The composite indicator should ideally measure
multidimensional concepts that cannot be captured by a
single indicator.
• Construction be obliged skill of modeler to universally
accepted scientific rules for encoding.
Importance
• Quantitative or
qualitative
measure from
observed facts
that reveal
relative
position.
• 7,92,00 results
of Google
scholar till
1.12.2020 form
2016 on
composite
index
Characteristics of an Index
• Robust- Not thrown off by random or partial variations
• Efficient- Reasonably easy to build measure
• Effective- Capture what we want to measure
Limitations of composite Index
• Nonavailability of data on individual indicator
• Send misleading policy messages if poorly constructed or
misinterpreted
• Invite the simplest policy conclusions
• May be misused to support the desired policy if the constructions
process is not transparent
• The selection of indicators and weights could be the subject of
political dispute
• May led to inappropriate policies if dimensions of performance that is
difficult to measure are ignored.
