Ramesh Bhandari_Construction of Composite Index.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Composite Indicator HDI, MPI

  1. 1. Construction of Composite Index Ramesh Bhandari Roll no: 8 MPhil leading PhD Second semester
  2. 2. Introduction • Social Science Succeeds to measure the appropriate human relations, behavior, growth, impact, comparison… • Different methodologies used.
  3. 3. Objectives • To know the concept of the composite index • To understand different normalization, weighted, and accumulation methods in index construction • To review the related studies
  4. 4. Concepts • Objectives could be maximization of economic growth Economic Social Environment R&D performance No. of copyrights per million of people
  5. 5. Objectives, Dimensions, Indicators • A composite indicator or index is as an aggregate of all dimensions, objectives, individual indicators and variables used. • This indicates that what formally defines a composite indicator is the set of properties fundamental its aggregation resolution.
  6. 6. What is INDEX ? • A composite index is formed when individual indicators are compiled into a single index on the basis of an underlying model. • The composite indicator should ideally measure multidimensional concepts that cannot be captured by a single indicator. • Construction be obliged skill of modeler to universally accepted scientific rules for encoding.
  7. 7. Importance • Quantitative or qualitative measure from observed facts that reveal relative position. • 7,92,00 results of Google scholar till 1.12.2020 form 2016 on composite index
  8. 8. Characteristics of an Index • Robust- Not thrown off by random or partial variations • Efficient- Reasonably easy to build measure • Effective- Capture what we want to measure
  9. 9. Steps in Construction of Composite Index
  10. 10. Limitations of composite Index • Nonavailability of data on individual indicator • Send misleading policy messages if poorly constructed or misinterpreted • Invite the simplest policy conclusions • May be misused to support the desired policy if the constructions process is not transparent • The selection of indicators and weights could be the subject of political dispute • May led to inappropriate policies if dimensions of performance that is difficult to measure are ignored.
  11. 11. References • UNDP. (2014). An Inventory of Composite Measures of Human Progress. UNDP Human Development Report Office. • OECD. (2008). Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators. www.oecd.org/publishing/corrigenda.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

