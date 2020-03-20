Pptx sejarah perekonomian

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kelompok 7 RAMDHAN W N 111811117 Ridho Qiranto 111811171 Deny Nugraha 111811207 Nurrivan 111811170 Lesti Lasmahora 1118111...
Sejarah Perekonomian Indonesia http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com
Buruknya kondisi politik dan keamanan yang tidak stabil Buruknya kondisi infrastruktur ekonomi, fisik, dan non fisik sepen...
• Ilustrasi Buruknya Perekonomian Masa Orde Lama 1951-1958 Pertumbuhan turun drastis rata-rata 1,9% 1958-1966 Jumlah penda...
Periode 1945-1950
Upaya - upaya pemulihan stabilitas ekonomi, sosial dan politik terutama rehabilitasi ekonomi 1966 - 1970 Perubahan sistem...
ORLA 1945 - 1965 ORBA 1966 - 1996 ORIENTASI KEBIJAKAN EKONOMI Kebijakan Ekonomi Tertutup Ekonomi Terbuka orientasi kapital...
Indonesia kemudian meminta bantuan IMF, namun situasi semakin buruk dengan melemahnya nilai rupiah Krisis di Indonesia k...
* Diawal kepemimpinannya kepercayaan investor mulai membaik 2000 : Kondisi mulai stabil -Laju pertumbuhan hampir 5% -Laju ...
Kebijakan kontroversial pertama Presiden Yudhoyono adalah mengurangi subsidi BBM, yang dilatarbelakangi oleh naiknya harga...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Kelompok 7 RAMDHAN W N 111811117 Ridho Qiranto 111811171 Deny Nugraha 111811207 Nurrivan 111811170 Lesti Lasmahora 111811163
  2. 2. Sejarah Perekonomian Indonesia http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com
  3. 3. Buruknya kondisi politik dan keamanan yang tidak stabil Buruknya kondisi infrastruktur ekonomi, fisik, dan non fisik sepeninggalan jepang
  4. 4. • Ilustrasi Buruknya Perekonomian Masa Orde Lama 1951-1958 Pertumbuhan turun drastis rata-rata 1,9% 1958-1966 Jumlah pendapatan rata-rata 151 juta rupiah Jumlah pengeluaran rata- rata 359 juta rupiah. 1955-1965 1965-1966 1955 . 1965
  5. 5. Periode 1945-1950
  6. 6. Upaya - upaya pemulihan stabilitas ekonomi, sosial dan politik terutama rehabilitasi ekonomi 1966 - 1970 Perubahan sistem perekonomian dari sentralisasi (1970) menjadi desentralisasi Sektor swasta semakin besar Jumlah kemiskinan absolut masih tinggi Kesenjangan ekonomi masih besar 1969 - 1990
  7. 7. ORLA 1945 - 1965 ORBA 1966 - 1996 ORIENTASI KEBIJAKAN EKONOMI Kebijakan Ekonomi Tertutup Ekonomi Terbuka orientasi kapitalis KEMAUAN POLITIK (POLITIC WILL) Kondisi baru merdeka, emosi nasionalisme sangat tinggi, keinginan terlihat lebih unggul dimata bangsa asing, sehingga proyek mercusuar sangat marak Kemauan politik kuat untuk membangun ekonomi dan membuka ruangan yang besar bagi modal asing STABILITAS POLITIK DAN EKONOMI Tingkat inflasi sangat tinggi Menurunkan tingkat inflasi (1966=500% menjadi 1970=5- 10%) SUMBER DAYA MANUSIA Kualitas SDM yang baik sangat terbatas Lebih baik dengan meningkatnya presentasi masyarakat yang sekolah KONDISI POLITIK DUNIA Situasi Dunia yang baru selesai Perang Dunia II berpengaruh Negative Kondisi oil boom berakhirnya perang Vietnam dan perang dingin membawa dampak positif
  8. 8. Indonesia kemudian meminta bantuan IMF, namun situasi semakin buruk dengan melemahnya nilai rupiah Krisis di Indonesia kemudian meluas kepada masalah tidak hanya moneter, tapi juga politik dan keamanan. Krisis ini berujung dengan berakhirnya rezim Orba sebagai tuntutan reformasi.
  9. 9. * Diawal kepemimpinannya kepercayaan investor mulai membaik 2000 : Kondisi mulai stabil -Laju pertumbuhan hampir 5% -Laju inflasi rendah -Suku Bunga Bank Indonesia (SBI) rendah Gejala Politik dalam negeri meningkat : -Pertentangan dengan elit politik -Hubungan dengan IMF memburuk -Kabinet tidak menunjukkan kinerja yang optimal -Dituding tidak adanya “sense of crisis” 2001 : Indikator ekonomi memburuk -IHSG : memperlihatkan tren negatif (merosot 300 poin) -Kurs Rupiah Rp.2000 menjadi Rp.7.000, bahkan tahun 2001 mencapai Rp.10.000 -Cadangan devisa menurun daru US$ 29 Milyar menjadi 28,87 Milyar US$ *2001 = Gusdur Dimisioner
  10. 10. Kebijakan kontroversial pertama Presiden Yudhoyono adalah mengurangi subsidi BBM, yang dilatarbelakangi oleh naiknya harga minyak dunia. Anggaran subsidi BBM dialihkan ke subsidi sektor pendidikan dan kesehatan, serta bidang- bidang yang mendukung peningkatan kesejahteraan masyrakat. Kemudian muncul pula kebijakan kontroversial yang kedua yakni BLT bantuan langsung tunai bagi masyarakat miskin. Namun kebanyakan BLT tidak sampai ke tangan yang berhak, dan pembagaiannya juga banyak menimbulkan masalah sosial. Kebijkan yang ditempuh untuk meningkatkan pendapatan perkapita adalah mengandalkan pembangunan infrastruktur summit pada bulan 2006 lalu, yang mempertemukan para investor dengan kepala-kepala daerah. Dengan semakin banyak investasi asing di Indonesia, diharapakan jumlah kesempatan kerja juga akan bertambah. Pada pertengahan bulan oktober 2006 Indonesia melunasi seluruh sisa hutang pada IMF sebesar 3,2 Miliar dolar AS. Harapan kedepannya adalah Indonesia tidak lagi mengikuti agenda-agenda IMF dalam menentukan kebijakan dalam negeri.
  11. 11. THANK YOU

