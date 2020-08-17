Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula and Biba Model of Multilevel Security

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai August 14, 2020
Multilevel Security Models Bell La Padula Model Biba Model Chinese Wall Model Clark-Wilson Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar,...
Bell LaPadula Model David Bell, Len Lapadula, DoD, TCSEC An abstract model intended to control information ﬂow Prevent una...
Bell LaPadula Model : An Institute Example Security Level Subject Object TOP SECRET PRINCIPAL AICTE FILE SECRET HOD & FACU...
Bell LaPadula Model Figure 1: Information Flow 1 Information Flow “UP”not “DOWN” “No Read up”and “No Write Down” 1www.cs.u...
Reading Information Figure 2: Reading Information 2 2http://nob.cs.ucdavis.edu/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lec...
Simple-Security Property The Simple-Security Property: Subject S with clearance (LS , CS ) may be granted read access to o...
Simple-Security Property HOD Trying to READ ﬁle Available with PRINCIPAL Level (PRINCIPAL) = 4, LS = L(PRINCIPAL) = 4; CS ...
Simple-Security Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY 2 Conﬁdential STUDE...
Simple-Security Property FACULTY Trying to READ ASSIGNMENTS of STUDENTS Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = C(F...
Figure 3: READS DOWN-ALLOWED Figure 4: READS UP - DISALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdu...
Figure 5: Writing Information 3 3http://nob.cs.ucdavis.edu/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdul...
The *-Property The *-Property: Subject S with clearance (LS , CS ) may be granted write access to object O with classiﬁcat...
*- Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY ANSWER-SHEETS 2 Conﬁdential STUD...
*- Property STUDENTS Trying to WRITE ANSWER-SHEETS DISCTRIBUTED by FACULTY Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = ...
*- Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY 2 Conﬁdential STUDENT & T.ASSIST...
Simple-Security Property FACULTY Trying to WRITE Assignment of STUDENT Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = C(FA...
Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down Figure 6: Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down 4 4https://www.ktu...
Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down Figure 7: Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down 5 5https://www.ktu...
Open Questions Design suitable hierarchy and demonstrate the working of Bell-Lapdula Model 1 : HR at oﬃce writes remarks o...
BIBA MODEL The Bell-LaPadula model was designed strictly to address conﬁdentiality. The Biba model is a similar multi-leve...
Biba Model Objects and users are assigned integrity levels that form a partial order, similar to the BLP model. The integr...
The Biba Model : The Simple Integrity Property: The access-control rules for Biba are the reverse of those for BLP. Biba d...
The Biba Model : The *-property (Star Property) The *-property (Star Property): A Subject S can write (create, edit or app...
The Biba Model Example Figure 8: The Biba Model Example 6 6https://www.researchgate.net/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE M...
The Biba Model Example Figure 9: The Biba Model Example 7 7https://www.researchgate.net/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE M...
Workling Example Microsoft implemented support for the Biba model in Windows with their Mandatory Integrity Control. File ...
Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula and Biba Model of Multilevel Security

Module 1: Advanced System Security and Digital Forensics

Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula and Biba Model of Multilevel Security

  1. 1. Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai August 14, 2020 Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 1 / 27
  2. 2. Multilevel Security Models Bell La Padula Model Biba Model Chinese Wall Model Clark-Wilson Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 2 / 27
  3. 3. Bell LaPadula Model David Bell, Len Lapadula, DoD, TCSEC An abstract model intended to control information ﬂow Prevent unauthorized disclosure of information Objects have a security level (e.g., unclassiﬁed, classiﬁed, secret, top secret) Security levels are arranged in Linear order Subjects (think: principals, processes) have a level Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 3 / 27
  4. 4. Bell LaPadula Model : An Institute Example Security Level Subject Object TOP SECRET PRINCIPAL AICTE FILE SECRET HOD & FACULTY ANSWER SHEETS CONFIDENTIAL STUDENT, T.ASSISTANT ASSIGNMENTS UNCLASSIFIED DAILY-WAGES BILLS, RECEIPTS Table 1: Example: Simple Bell Lapdula Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 4 / 27
  5. 5. Bell LaPadula Model Figure 1: Information Flow 1 Information Flow “UP”not “DOWN” “No Read up”and “No Write Down” 1www.cs.utexas.edu/~byoung/cs361 Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 5 / 27
  6. 6. Reading Information Figure 2: Reading Information 2 2http://nob.cs.ucdavis.edu/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 6 / 27
  7. 7. Simple-Security Property The Simple-Security Property: Subject S with clearance (LS , CS ) may be granted read access to object O with classiﬁcation (LO, CO) only if (LS , CS ) dominates (LO, CO). OR Subject S with clearance (LS , CS ) may be granted read access to object O with classiﬁcation (LO, CO) only if (LS , CS ) ! (LO; CO): LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL AICTE FILE 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY 2 Conﬁdential STUDENT & T.ASSISTANT 1 Unclassiﬁed DAILYWAGES Table 2: Example: Simple Bell Lapdula Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 7 / 27
  8. 8. Simple-Security Property HOD Trying to READ ﬁle Available with PRINCIPAL Level (PRINCIPAL) = 4, LS = L(PRINCIPAL) = 4; CS = C(PRINCIPAL) = 4; Level (HOD) = 3, LS = L(HOD) = 3; CS = C(HOD) = 3; Object = AICTE FILE belongs to PRINCIPAL LO=4,CO=4 (LS,CS) = (3,3) & (LO,CO) = (4,4) (LS,CS) ! (LO; CO)     FALSE i.e. (3,3) ! (4; 4)     FALSE READS UP - DISALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 8 / 27
  9. 9. Simple-Security Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY 2 Conﬁdential STUDENT & T.ASSISTANT ASSIGNMENT 1 Unclassiﬁed DAILYWAGES Table 3: Example: Simple Bell Lapdula Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 9 / 27
  10. 10. Simple-Security Property FACULTY Trying to READ ASSIGNMENTS of STUDENTS Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = C(FACULTY) = 3; Level (STUDENTS) = 2, LS = L(STUDENT) = 2; CS = C(STUDENT) = 2; Object = ASSIGNMENT belongs to STUDENT LO=2,CO=2 (LS,CS) = (3,3) & (LO,CO) = (2,2) (LS,CS) ! (LO; CO)     TRUE i.e. (3,3) ! (2; 2)     TRUE READS DOWN - ALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 10 / 27
  11. 11. Figure 3: READS DOWN-ALLOWED Figure 4: READS UP - DISALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 11 / 27
  12. 12. Figure 5: Writing Information 3 3http://nob.cs.ucdavis.edu/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 12 / 27
  13. 13. The *-Property The *-Property: Subject S with clearance (LS , CS ) may be granted write access to object O with classiﬁcation (LO, CO) only if (LS , CS ) (LO; CO): Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 13 / 27
  14. 14. *- Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY ANSWER-SHEETS 2 Conﬁdential STUDENT & T.ASSISTANT 1 Unclassiﬁed DAILYWAGES Table 4: Example: Simple Bell Lapdula Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 14 / 27
  15. 15. *- Property STUDENTS Trying to WRITE ANSWER-SHEETS DISCTRIBUTED by FACULTY Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = C(FACULTY) = 3; Level (STUDENTS) = 2, LS = L(STUDENT) = 2; CS = C(STUDENT) = 2; Object = ANSWER-SHEETS belongs to FACULTY LO=3,CO=3 (LS,CS) = (2,2) & (LO,CO) = (3,3) (LS,CS) (LO; CO)     TRUE i.e. (2,2) (3; 3)     TRUE HENCE, WRITE UP ALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 15 / 27
  16. 16. *- Property LX Security Level Subject Object 4 Top Secret PRINCIPAL 3 Secret HOD, FACULTY 2 Conﬁdential STUDENT & T.ASSISTANT ASSIGNMENT 1 Unclassiﬁed DAILYWAGES Table 5: Example: Simple Bell Lapdula Model Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 16 / 27
  17. 17. Simple-Security Property FACULTY Trying to WRITE Assignment of STUDENT Level (FACULTY) = 3, LS = L(FACULTY) = 3; CS = C(FACULTY) = 3; Level (STUDENTS) = 2, LS = L(STUDENT) = 2; CS = C(STUDENT) = 2; Object = ASSIGNMENT belongs to STUDENT LO=2,CO=2 (LS,CS) = (3,3) & (LO,CO) = (2,2) (LS,CS) (LO; CO)     TRUE i.e. (3,3) (2; 2)     TRUE HENCE, WRITE DOWN DISALLOWED Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 17 / 27
  18. 18. Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down Figure 6: Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down 4 4https://www.ktunotes.in/wp-content Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 18 / 27
  19. 19. Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down Figure 7: Bell Lapdula Model : No Read Up, No Write Down 5 5https://www.ktunotes.in/wp-content Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 19 / 27
  20. 20. Open Questions Design suitable hierarchy and demonstrate the working of Bell-Lapdula Model 1 : HR at oﬃce writes remarks on ﬁle available with Principal. 2 : HODs putting their remarks on Students Journal Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 20 / 27
  21. 21. BIBA MODEL The Bell-LaPadula model was designed strictly to address conﬁdentiality. The Biba model is a similar multi-level security model that is designed to address data integrity. With conﬁdentiality, we were primarily interested with who could read the data and ensuring that nobody at a lower classiﬁcation level was able to access the data. With integrity, we are primarily concerned with imposing constraints on who can write data and ensuring that a lower-integrity subject cannot write or modify higher-integrity data. Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 21 / 27
  22. 22. Biba Model Objects and users are assigned integrity levels that form a partial order, similar to the BLP model. The integrity levels in the Biba model indicate degrees of trustworthiness, or accuracy, for objects and users. e.g. a ﬁle stored on a machine in a closely monitored data center would be assigned a higher integrity level than a ﬁle stored on a laptop In general, a data-center computer is less likely to be compromised than a random laptop computer. e.g.when it comes to users, a senior employee with years of experience would have a higher integrity level than an intern. Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 22 / 27
  23. 23. The Biba Model : The Simple Integrity Property: The access-control rules for Biba are the reverse of those for BLP. Biba does not allow reading from lower levels and writing to upper levels. If we let I(S) denote the integrity level of a Subject S and I(O) denote the integrity level for an object, O, we have the The Simple Integrity Property: A Subject S can read an Object O only if I(S) I(O): i.e A subject cannot read an object from a lower integrity level. This ensures that subjects will not be corrupted with information from objects at a lower integrity level. For example, a process will not read a system conﬁguration ﬁle created by a lower-integrity-level process. Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 23 / 27
  24. 24. The Biba Model : The *-property (Star Property) The *-property (Star Property): A Subject S can write (create, edit or append to) an Object O only if I(S) I(O): A subject cannot write to an object of a higher integrity level. This means that lower-integrity subjects will not corrupt objects at a higher integrity level. For example, A web browser may not write a system conﬁguration ﬁle. Biba rules express the principle that information can only ﬂow down, going from higher integrity levels to lower integrity levels. Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 24 / 27
  25. 25. The Biba Model Example Figure 8: The Biba Model Example 6 6https://www.researchgate.net/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 25 / 27
  26. 26. The Biba Model Example Figure 9: The Biba Model Example 7 7https://www.researchgate.net/ Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 26 / 27
  27. 27. Workling Example Microsoft implemented support for the Biba model in Windows with their Mandatory Integrity Control. File objects are marked with an integrity level: -Critical ﬁles: System -Regular users and objects: Medium -Elevated users: High] -Internet Explorer: Low Dr.Ramchandra Mangrulkar, DJSCE Mumbai Lecture #7: Bell Lapdula Model and Biba Model August 14, 2020 27 / 27

