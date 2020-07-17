Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery
Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Characteristics: • The global oil & gas upstream activities market is expected to dec...
Major Key Players: Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ADNOC, Iraq Ministry of Oil.
Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Characteristics 4. Oil &...
Whatever your need be, at The Business Research Company we provide research consulting solutions for businesses, government agencies consultancies, and market research companies.
Europe The Business Research Company 47 Anchorage Point, 42 Cuba Street, Canary Wharf, London, England, E14 8NE. +44 207 1...
Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Industry Trends And Emerging Opportunities Till 2030

Major players in the market are Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ADNOC, Iraq Ministry of Oil.

Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Industry Trends And Emerging Opportunities Till 2030

  1. 1. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. www.tbrc.info Email: info@tbrc.info
  2. 2. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Characteristics: • The global oil & gas upstream activities market is expected to decline from $3850.1 billion in 2019 to $2194.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of - 43%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $2555 billion in 2023. • The Business Research Company published its Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2020 which provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oil & gas upstream activities market. The report covers the oil & gas upstream activities market’s segments- by type into crude oil, natural gas, oil and gas wells drilling services, oil and gas supporting activities. Subsegments covered are onshore drilling services, offshore drilling services, well maintenance, exploration, well developing. • The major regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 2 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To View Complete Report
  3. 3. Major Key Players: Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ADNOC, Iraq Ministry of Oil. 3 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To Get A Sample Report
  4. 4. Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Characteristics 4. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Product Analysis 5. Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Supply Chain …... 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market 22. Market Background: Oil And Gas Market 23. Recommendations 24. Appendix 25. Copyright And Disclaimer Click Here To Get A Sample Report 4 The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
