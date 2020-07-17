Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery
Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics: • The global design, research, promotional a...
Major Key Players: WPP PLC, Deloitte LLP, Omnicom Group, PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP.
Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market ...
Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Major players in the market are WPP PLC, Deloitte LLP, Omnicom Group, PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP.

Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

  Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery
  Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics: • The global design, research, promotional and consulting services market is expected to grow from $3947.9 billion in 2019 to $3957.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $4815.7 billion in 2023. • The Business Research Company published its Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020 which provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market. The report covers the design, research, promotional and consulting services market's segments- by type into photographic services, market research services, advertising, public relations, and related services, scientific research and development services, environmental consulting services, management consulting services, specialized design services, architectural, engineering consultants and related services, by mode into online, offline. Subsegments covered are portrait studios services, commercial studios, marketing research and analysis services, public opinion and election polling, advertising agencies, other advertising services, public relations, direct mail advertising. • The major regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
  Major Key Players: WPP PLC, Deloitte LLP, Omnicom Group, PwC LLP, Ernst & Young LLP.
  Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics 4. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Product Analysis 5. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Supply Chain …... 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market 22. Market Background: Professional Services Market 23. Recommendations 24. Appendix 25. Copyright And Disclaimer
