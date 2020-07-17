Successfully reported this slideshow.
Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market Characteristics
Major players in the market are Glencore plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), BHP Billiton Ltd, Grupo Mexico, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

  1. 1. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. www.tbrc.info Email: info@tbrc.info
  2. 2. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market Characteristics: • The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc mining market is expected to decline from $133.7 billion in 2019 to $116.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $147.5 billion in 2023. • The Business Research Company published its Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Global Market Report 2020 which provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining market. The report covers the Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining market’s segments- by type: copper mining, zinc mining, lead mining, nickel mining, by organization size: large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, by end-user industry: construction, transport, manufacturing, others. • The major regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 2 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To View Complete Report
  3. 3. Major Key Players: Glencore plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), BHP Billiton Ltd, Grupo Mexico, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 3 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To Get A Sample Report
  4. 4. Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market Characteristics 4. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market Product Analysis 5. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market Supply Chain …... 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining Market 22. Market Background: Mining Market 23. Recommendations 24. Appendix 25. Copyright And Disclaimer Click Here To Get A Sample Report 4 The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
