Major players in Facilities Support Services Market Report are PSodexo, Compass Group, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, Aramark.

  Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery
  2. 2. Facilities Support Services Market Characteristics: • The global facilities support services market is expected to grow from $172.4 billion in 2019 to $177.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $234.2 billion in 2023. • The Business Research Company published its Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2020 which provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Facilities Support Services market. The report provides in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with revised market numbers due to the effects of the coronavirus. • The report covers the facilities support services market’s segments- by type: maintenance services, security & guard services, reception services, other facilities support services and by mode: online, offline. • The major regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 2 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To View Complete Report
  3. 3. Major Key Players: Sodexo, Compass Group, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, Aramark 3 © The Business Research Company. All rights reserved. Click Here To Get A Sample Report
  4. 4. Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Facilities Support Services Market Characteristics 4. Facilities Support Services Market Product Analysis 5. Facilities Support Services Market Supply Chain ... 20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Facilities Support Services Market 21. Market Background: Commercial Services Market 22. Recommendations 23. Appendix 24. Copyright And Disclaimer Click Here To Get A Sample Report 4 The Business Research Company. All rights reserved.
