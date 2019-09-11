Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME! • Thanks for attending! • Please hold all questions until the end of the presentation. • Please sign in before le...
Powered by AGENDA: 1. Introductions 2. Project Overview 3. Previous Survey Recap 4. Program Survey 5. Next Steps 6. Points...
BELL Architects, PC and Landscape Architecture Bureau, LLC (LAB) Our design approach results in high performing spaces tha...
Powered by PROJECT OVERVIEW
MAP© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
SITE ANALYSIS© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
SITE
VICINITY© 2017 T ti G ll U b I VICINITY© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
NEARBY AMENITIESNEARBY AMENITIES
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT© 2016 BELL Architects, pc. Programming Adjacency Diagram Preliminary Layout Final Layout Visual Prefe...
SURVEY RESULTS© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc. Tot Lot Sitting Area Full Playground Public Art Basketball Court Tennis Cour...
COMMUNITY GARDEN Basketball Court Playground Public ArtCommunity Garden BRUCE  MONROE  PLAY PARK PLAY‐ GROUND TOT LOT Tot ...
Powered by NEXT STEPS: • Design Meeting # 1 (Oct-Nov, 2019) • Design Meeting # 2 (Nov-Dec, 2019) • Final Design Presentati...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bruce monroe park comm mtg 1 final

63 views

Published on

Flyer

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bruce monroe park comm mtg 1 final

  1. 1. WELCOME! • Thanks for attending! • Please hold all questions until the end of the presentation. • Please sign in before leaving. • Please be courteous to others and the presenters. We all want the best project possible! © 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
  2. 2. Powered by AGENDA: 1. Introductions 2. Project Overview 3. Previous Survey Recap 4. Program Survey 5. Next Steps 6. Points of Contact
  3. 3. BELL Architects, PC and Landscape Architecture Bureau, LLC (LAB) Our design approach results in high performing spaces that are flexible, economically robust, and places where people want to be… • Continuous community engagement • Sustainable development • Accessible design and universal play • Unique and state of art design • Knowledgeable consultants • Art in service to the public • Innovative solutions based on engineering and technical expertise www.bellarchitects.com www. labindc.com www.wilesmensch.com
  4. 4. Powered by PROJECT OVERVIEW
  5. 5. MAP© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
  6. 6. SITE ANALYSIS© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
  7. 7. SITE
  8. 8. VICINITY© 2017 T ti G ll U b I VICINITY© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc.
  9. 9. NEARBY AMENITIESNEARBY AMENITIES
  10. 10. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT© 2016 BELL Architects, pc. Programming Adjacency Diagram Preliminary Layout Final Layout Visual Preference Blocking and Stacking
  11. 11. SURVEY RESULTS© 2017 Torti Gallas Urban, Inc. Tot Lot Sitting Area Full Playground Public Art Basketball Court Tennis Court Multi-functional Court Water Park Dog Park Community Garden 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% ANC 1A AND 1B: • Upgrade street lighting • Reduce hardscape along Columbia Road and increase tree cover as well as plant native trees and shrubs Park Morton Master Plan Jan. 2016 | Feedback on Park/Green Space: (201 total responses)
  12. 12. COMMUNITY GARDEN Basketball Court Playground Public ArtCommunity Garden BRUCE  MONROE  PLAY PARK PLAY‐ GROUND TOT LOT Tot Lot Sitting AreaTennis Court Dog Park BASKETBALLTENNIS SPRAYPAD PROGRAMStormwater ManagementMulti‐functional Court Water Park Picnic Area BASKETBALL COURT TENNIS COURT PROGRAM*Required by the district
  13. 13. Powered by NEXT STEPS: • Design Meeting # 1 (Oct-Nov, 2019) • Design Meeting # 2 (Nov-Dec, 2019) • Final Design Presentation (Jan, 2020) POINTS OF CONTACT: • DPR Point of Contact: Brent Sisco, Capital Planning & Design Officer brent.sisco@dc.gov • DGS Point of Contact: Wayne Gore, Community Outreach Coordinator wayne.gore@dc.gov • Project website: www.dgs.dc.gov/page/bruce-monroe-park

×