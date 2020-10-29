Values based learning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY MS. POOJA VAIDYA
An Example On Subtraction H T O 8 4 14 17 9 5 7 - 4 7 9 __________________ 4 7 8 __________________
Borrowing tells us about: Sharing, Caring, kindness Cooperativeness & Honesty. Minuend (like a person)should be grateful w...
Our value is the sum of all our values.

As a part of the series of presentations by the teachers on various have pedagogies suggested by NEP 2020, the thirteenth session on Value based learning pedagogy was conducted by Ms. Rainy Panthri, along with her team members Ms. Manju Sonar, Ms. Tara Shukla and Ms. Pooja Vaidya. The presentations highlighted ways in which key values can be taught while teaching any topic in different subjects to enable the children to imbibe them in their life.

The process of preparing and presenting greatly helped the team and was also appreciated by the teachers.

