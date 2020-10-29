Problem solving approach

'Every problem has a solution. You just have to be creative enough to find it.

A session on Problem Solving pedagogy was conducted by Ms. Usha Poojary with her team members: Mr. Ashok Godara, Mr. Mallikarjun Pandey and Ms.Nisha Mishra, which threw light on the various stages of problem solving - to define the problem, brainstorm, plan a strategy, take action, analyse and evaluate the result, to be followed to help students to think critically and solve a problem. It was an interactive session where the teachers shared their ideas and participated enthusiastically in the learning process.