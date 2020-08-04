Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS BCC070 – Cloud Computing Networking Unit 1 By: Prof. Ram Pratap Singh
Networking What is Network? Different Types of Networks Depending upon the geographical area covered by a network, it is c...
Local Area Network (LAN)  A LAN is a network that is used for communicating among computer devices, usually within an off...
Local Area Network (LAN) Types of LANs  Cable based LAN  Private Branch Exchange (PBX)  Hierarchical networks
Local Area Network (LAN) LAN Standards  802.1 Internetworking and Management  802.2 Logical Link Control  802.3 Carrier...
Local Area Network (LAN) Advantages  Speed  Cost  Security  Resource Sharing Disadvantages  Expensive To Install  Re...
Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)  A metropolitan area network (MAN) is a large computer network that usually spans a city ...
Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) Uses Of Metropolitan Area Network  MAN is used in communication between the banks in a ci...
Wide Area Network (WAN)  WAN covers a large geographic area such as country, continent or even whole of the world.  To c...
Wide Area Network (WAN) A WAN works in a similar fashion to a LAN, just on a larger scale. Typically, TCP/IP is the protoc...
Personal Area Network (PAN)  A PAN is a network that is used for communicating among computers and computer devices (incl...
Personal Area Network (PAN)
End Here
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Type of networking

8 views

Published on

What are the Types of Network like LAN, MAN, WAN, and PAN

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Type of networking

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS BCC070 – Cloud Computing Networking Unit 1 By: Prof. Ram Pratap Singh
  2. 2. Networking What is Network? Different Types of Networks Depending upon the geographical area covered by a network, it is classified as:  Local Area Network (LAN)  Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)  Wide Area Network (WAN)  Personal Area Network (PAN)
  3. 3. Local Area Network (LAN)  A LAN is a network that is used for communicating among computer devices, usually within an office building or home.  LAN’s enable the sharing of resources such as files or hardware devices that may be needed by multiple users.  Is limited in size, typically spanning a few hundred meters, and no more than a mile.  Is fast, with speeds from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps.
  4. 4. Local Area Network (LAN) Types of LANs  Cable based LAN  Private Branch Exchange (PBX)  Hierarchical networks
  5. 5. Local Area Network (LAN) LAN Standards  802.1 Internetworking and Management  802.2 Logical Link Control  802.3 Carrier Sense with Multiple Access and Collision Detection (CSMA/CD)  802.4 Token bus LAN  802.5 Token Ring LAN  802.6 Metropolitan Area Network  802.7 Broadband Technical Advisory Group  802.8 Fiber-Optical Technical Advisory Group  802.9 Integrated Voice/Data  802.10 Networks Network Security  802.11 Wireless Network  802.12 Demand Priority Access LAN
  6. 6. Local Area Network (LAN) Advantages  Speed  Cost  Security  Resource Sharing Disadvantages  Expensive To Install  Requires Administrative Time  File Server May Fail  Cables May Break
  7. 7. Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)  A metropolitan area network (MAN) is a large computer network that usually spans a city or a large campus. A MAN might be owned and operated by a single organization, but it usually will be used by many individuals and organizations  A MAN typically covers an area of between 5 and 50 km diameter.  Examples of MAN: Telephone company network that provides a high speed DSL(Digital Subscriber Line) to customers and cable TV network
  8. 8. Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) Uses Of Metropolitan Area Network  MAN is used in communication between the banks in a city.  It can be used in an Airline Reservation.  It can be used in a college within a city.  It can also be used for communication in the military.
  9. 9. Wide Area Network (WAN)  WAN covers a large geographic area such as country, continent or even whole of the world.  To cover great distances, WANs may transmit data over leased high-speed phone lines or wireless links such as satellites.  The world's most popular WAN is the Internet.  Multiple LANs can be connected together using devices such as bridges, routers, or gateways, which enable them to share data.
  10. 10. Wide Area Network (WAN) A WAN works in a similar fashion to a LAN, just on a larger scale. Typically, TCP/IP is the protocol used for a WAN in combination with devices such as routers, switches, firewalls and modems.
  11. 11. Personal Area Network (PAN)  A PAN is a network that is used for communicating among computers and computer devices (including telephones) in close proximity of around a few meters within a room.  PAN’s can be wired or wireless  The devices may or may not belong to the person in question. The reach of a PAN is typically a few meters
  12. 12. Personal Area Network (PAN)
  13. 13. End Here

×