socio-economic and cultural factors affecting child

INTRODUCTION Parenting or child rearing is the process of promoting and supporting the physical, emotional, social, finan...
INTRODUCTION (CONTD..) “Each culture contains an adaptive formula for parenthood, a set of customs evolved historically i...
INTRODUCTION (CONTD..) Most parents learn parenting and child rearing practices from their own parents. Child rearing pr...
TYPES OF CHILD REARING: 1.Authoritarian 2.Authoritative 3.Permissive 4.Uninvolved 6
AUTHORITARIAN PARENTING Authoritarian parenting is a parenting style characterized by high demands and low responsiveness....
AUTHORITATIVE PARENTING Authoritative parenting is a parenting style characterized by high responsiveness and high demands...
PERMISSIVE PARENTING Permissive parenting is a type of parenting style characterized by low demands with high responsivene...
UNINVOLVED PARENTING Uninvolved parenting, sometimes referred to as neglectful parenting, is a style characterized by a la...
CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL  Exclusive breastfeeding – 66% 84% children (6-8 months) are introduce complementary food...
CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Nepal still accounts for 1.6 million children between (5-17 years) in child labor....
CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD..  Rearing children always needs good parenting skills which help to change the futu...
CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Health centers/ MCH clinic may be organized in a way so that parenting skills and ...
CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Maximum parents has positive attitude towards children which also contribute to de...
CHILD REARING IN NEPAL Culture has a significant impact on the way parents raise their children. In Nepal, the most commo...
CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD..  Unlike in western cultures where respect is earned on the basis of a person’s qualities a...
CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. In order to maintain this authority and control upon their children, parents often use agg...
CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. This is probably one of the reasons why children are expected to value and respect others ...
CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. Hard work and academic excellence is key; parents constantly monitor their children’s grad...
TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES Infants are carried on the mothers' back, held by a shawl tightly across her chest. Babies are...
TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. When a girl reaches puberty, she goes through a period of seclusion in which she is pro...
TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. From an early age, children are expected to contribute labor to the household. The law ...
TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. Hospitality is essential. Guests are always offered food and are not permitted to help ...
TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. Parents often send children as young as three or four to school so they know where they...
CULTURAL PRACTICES DURING CHILD REARING Nepalese mothers put heavy eye make-up on their baby girls which would be conside...
CULTURAL PRACTICES DURING CHILD REARING CONTD.. Hindus and Buddhists believe in reincarnation. An individual’s meritoriou...
REFERENCES https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sarder_Hossain3/publication/283164481_Parenting_skills_af fect_child_beha...
  1. 1. SOCIO-ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL FACTORS AFFECTING CHILD REARING AND CHILD CARE PRACTICES IN NEPAL Ram Singh Chaishir BPH 32 batch CDPH,IOM,TU Roll no: 696 1
  2. 2. CONTENTS Introduction Types of Child rearing Child health scenario in Nepal Child rearing in Nepal Typical rearing practices Cultural practices during child rearing 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Parenting or child rearing is the process of promoting and supporting the physical, emotional, social, financial, and intellectual development of a child from infancy to adulthood. Parenting refers to the aspects of raising a child aside from the biological relationship. It is a form of socialization process. The work of taking care of children until they are old enough to take care of themselves. 3
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION (CONTD..) “Each culture contains an adaptive formula for parenthood, a set of customs evolved historically in response to the most prominent hazards in the locally experienced environment of parents also they are designed to maximize positive cultural ideas in the next generation”. (williams, 2006) 4
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION (CONTD..) Most parents learn parenting and child rearing practices from their own parents. Child rearing practices includes ethical, religious and social activities. In most of the ethnic groups in Nepal, male child is favored over female child. Strictness plays a key role in eastern parenting to discipline children, protect them and foster educational achievement. 5
  6. 6. TYPES OF CHILD REARING: 1.Authoritarian 2.Authoritative 3.Permissive 4.Uninvolved 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. AUTHORITARIAN PARENTING Authoritarian parenting is a parenting style characterized by high demands and low responsiveness. Parents with an authoritarian style have very high expectations of their children, yet provide very little in the way of feedback and nurturing. Mistakes tend to be punished harshly. 8
  9. 9. AUTHORITATIVE PARENTING Authoritative parenting is a parenting style characterized by high responsiveness and high demands. Authoritative parents are responsive to the child’s emotional needs while having high standards. They set limits and are very consistent in enforcing boundaries. 9
  10. 10. PERMISSIVE PARENTING Permissive parenting is a type of parenting style characterized by low demands with high responsiveness. Permissive parents tend to be very loving, yet provide few guidelines and rules. These parents do not expect mature behavior from their children and often seem more like a friend than a parental figure. 10
  11. 11. UNINVOLVED PARENTING Uninvolved parenting, sometimes referred to as neglectful parenting, is a style characterized by a lack of responsiveness to a child's needs. Uninvolved parents make few to no demands of their children and they are often indifferent, dismissive, or even completely neglectful. 11
  12. 12. CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL  Exclusive breastfeeding – 66% 84% children (6-8 months) are introduce complementary food Vitamin A coverage (6-59 months) – 86% 78% of children have received all basic vaccinations Fully immunized children 68.71% (DoHS annual report 2075/76) 13% of children (0-23 months) are bottle feed Continued breastfeeding at age 1 is 98% Continued breastfeeding at age 2 is 89% (NDHS 2016) 12
  13. 13. CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Nepal still accounts for 1.6 million children between (5-17 years) in child labor. Of these 621,000 are estimated to be engaged in hazardous work. Estimates suggest that 60 %of children in hazardous workplace are girls ( 373,000) . 4.5% of primary school aged children are out of school (ILO, UNICEF) 13
  14. 14. CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD..  Rearing children always needs good parenting skills which help to change the future of the nation by producing skilled, well behaved, intelligent citizens. Among the respondents, 45.1% gave proper childcare/love/sufficient time to children, 74.5% respondents praised the children for their best efforts, 98.6% showed love and kindness and 95.1% always helped the kids. Parenting skills may be included in the curriculum of graduate level programs in order to facilitate learning 14
  15. 15. CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Health centers/ MCH clinic may be organized in a way so that parenting skills and its benefits are communicated well to the care seekers. Mass media may be used to organize to conduct regular programs on parenting skills and its ultimate benefits for the nation to create awareness among the target groups of present and future. 15
  16. 16. CHILD HEALTH SCENARIO IN NEPAL CONTD.. Maximum parents has positive attitude towards children which also contribute to develop positive behavior in the children. Those who had participated in parenting program had gained knowledge about timely immunization, sufficient time and love needed for the kids, importance of exclusive breast feeding as well as a nutritious diet, regular health checkups and responsibilities, and their support toward their children. 16
  17. 17. CHILD REARING IN NEPAL Culture has a significant impact on the way parents raise their children. In Nepal, the most common style of parenting is probably the authoritarian style. Parents consider their children to be ignorant at many levels and that they know what is best for them, thus they believe that they have the right to make decisions for their children. Children are expected, or rather demanded, to respect their elders at all costs. 17
  18. 18. CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD..  Unlike in western cultures where respect is earned on the basis of a person’s qualities and behavior; here in Nepal, the amount of respect given to a person depends on their level of power and authority.  Children are not allowed to reason, question or argue; and not complying with something that parents demand from them, disagreeing with their opinions, or speaking against them - or any other adult, for that matter, is considered highly disrespectful. 18
  19. 19. CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. In order to maintain this authority and control upon their children, parents often use aggressive methods like enforcing harshness and strictness, guilt and manipulation, belittlement and humiliation, and physical punishment to discipline their children. Stateliness and dignity of a family is another essential aspect of parenting in Nepalese culture. Children are considered to be an important part of the family and the society; and every decision that they make as an individual directly affects their family and society. 19
  20. 20. CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. This is probably one of the reasons why children are expected to value and respect others above themselves; and do absolutely anything that protects their honor, stature and respect. 20
  21. 21. CHILD REARING IN NEPAL CONTD.. Hard work and academic excellence is key; parents constantly monitor their children’s grades and performance at school, and enforce strict rules in order for them to excel. Children often feel trapped, since their passion, talents and interests are often disregarded; their creativity and independence are not given enough importance. Obedience, tolerance, respect and fear are so deeply ingrained into the minds from such an early age that speaking or doing anything against anyone of a higher level of authority is not allowed. 21
  22. 22. TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES Infants are carried on the mothers' back, held by a shawl tightly across her chest. Babies are breast-fed on demand, and sleep with their mothers until they are displaced by a new baby or are old enough to share a bed with siblings Infants and small children often wear amulets and bracelets to protect them from supernatural forces. Parents sometimes line a baby's eyes with kohl to prevent eye infections. Certain household rituals mark key stages in child's development, 22
  23. 23. TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. When a girl reaches puberty, she goes through a period of seclusion in which she is prohibited from seeing male family members. Although she may receive special foods and is not expected to work, the experience is an acknowledgment of the pollution associated with female sexuality and reproductivity. 23
  24. 24. TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. From an early age, children are expected to contribute labor to the household. The law entitles both girls and boys to schooling; however, if a family needs help at home or cannot spare the money for uniforms, books, and school fees, only the sons are sent to school. It is believed that education is wasted on girls, who will marry and take their wage-earning abilities to another household. Boys marry and stay at home, and their education is considered a wise investment. The customary greeting is to press one's palms together in front of the chest and say namaste("I greet the god within you"). Men in urban areas have adopted the custom of shaking hands. In the mainstream culture, physical contact between the sexes is not appropriate in public. Although men may be openly affectionate with men and women with women, even married couples do not 24
  25. 25. TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. Hospitality is essential. Guests are always offered food and are not permitted to help with food preparation or cleaning after a meal. It is polite to eat with only the right hand; the hand used to eat food must not touch anything else until it has been thoroughly washed, for saliva is considered defiling. When drinking from a common water vessel, people do not touch the rim to their lips. It is insulting to hit someone with a shoe or sandal, point the soles of one's feet at someone, and step over a person. 25
  26. 26. TYPICAL REARING PRACTICES CONTD.. Parents often send children as young as three or four to school so they know where they are while they are busy working. Various forms of physical and psychological punishments are used when the children do not obey or co-operate. 26
  27. 27. CULTURAL PRACTICES DURING CHILD REARING Nepalese mothers put heavy eye make-up on their baby girls which would be considered quite appalling to many people across the world. Nepalese women are considered “bitches” if they don’t breastfeed. Similarly praticising of pasni, guniyu choli, Bratabanda, belbibha across newari culture seems very peculiar to different races of Nepal. Discrimination to infertile mother from the society is also the major threats across Nepal. 27
  28. 28. CULTURAL PRACTICES DURING CHILD REARING CONTD.. Hindus and Buddhists believe in reincarnation. An individual’s meritorious actions in life will grant him or her a higher rebirth. In both religions the immediate goal is to live virtuously in order to move progressively through higher births and higher states of consciousness. Ultimately, the goal is to attain enlightenment, stopping the cycle of rebirth. In the Hindu tradition, the dead are cremated, preferably on the banks of a river. It is customary for a son to perform the funeral rites. Some Buddhists also cremate bodies. Others perform what are called "sky burials," in which corpses are cut up and left at sacred sites for vultures to carry away. 28
  29. 29. REFERENCES https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sarder_Hossain3/publication/283164481_Parenting_skills_af fect_child_behaviors_in_a_selected_area_of_Nepal/links/594ca2aaa6fdcc14c97d9f32/Parenting- skills-affect-child-behaviors-in-a-selected-area-of-Nepal.pdf https://www.everyculture.com/Ma-Ni/Nepal.html#ixzz567766pfM https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-authoritarian-parenting- 2794955#:~:text=Authoritarian%20parenting%20is%20a%20parenting,tend%20to%20be%20punishe d%20harshly. https://www.parentingforbrain.com/authoritative- parenting/#:~:text=Authoritative%20parenting%20is%20a%20parenting,very%20consistent%20in%20 enforcing%20boundaries. https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-permissive-parenting- 2794957#:~:text=Permissive%20parenting%20is%20a%20type,friend%20than%20a%20parental%20fi gure. https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-uninvolved-parenting- 2794958#:~:text=Uninvolved%20parenting%2C%20sometimes%20referred%20to,dismissive%2C%20 or%20even%20completely%20neglectful. 29
  30. 30. 30

