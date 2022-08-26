1.
Outdoor Lighting Tips To Brighten Your Home
Looking to brighten up your home this holiday season, but don’t want to use electricity?
We can help! These five Outdoor Lighting tips will ensure that your home’s exterior
looks as spectacular as possible at any time of the year and doesn’t cost you a dime in
the process. Check them out below, then contact us if you have any questions about
how to implement these strategies in your own home.
2.
Choose The Right Light
When it comes to Outdoor Lighting, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.
● You’ll want to choose the right light for the space. There are a variety of outdoor
lights available, so be sure to do your research before making a purchase.
● Make sure the light is properly installed. Improper installation can result in
damage to your home or electric bill.
● Be sure to use energy-efficient bulbs in your outdoor lights.
Choosing what type of Outdoor Light is right for your home can be tricky. Halogen
Lights, for example, offer better quality than most types of Outdoor Lighting but are less
energy efficient. LED Lights are brighter and last longer than Halogen Bulbs, but they’re
also more expensive. If you choose an incandescent bulb or a fluorescent bulb instead
of a Halogen Bulb, you’ll save money on your electric bill and won’t have to worry about
your lights breaking any time soon.
3.
How Much Light Is Enough?
There’s no definitive answer when it comes to how much light you need for your outdoor
space. It depends on the size of the area, what you’ll be using it for, and your personal
preferences. However, there are a few general tips you can follow to ensure you have
enough light.
If you plan on entertaining guests outdoors or simply want a general sense of security,
aim for Outdoor Lighting that illuminates an area of about 25 feet in every direction from
your home. This will help make your outdoor space feel more inviting and create better
visibility during evening activities.
The Best Places For Outdoor Lights
When it comes to Outdoor Lighting, there are a few key places you’ll want to focus on.
● Illuminate your front door with a wall-mounted light or hanging lantern. This will
create a warm and inviting entryway for guests.
● Light up your porch or patio for nighttime entertaining.
● Focus on your landscaping by adding accent lights around trees, shrubs, and
flower beds.
● Floodlights can be used to provide general illumination in your yard or driveway.
Beyond these key areas, consider where you’ll want lights in your yard and how you’ll
be using them. If you have a pool or spa, Outdoor Lighting is almost essential for
nighttime use. Likewise, deck lighting can make spending time outside more
enjoyable—and safer—at night. Don’t forget about pathways, either, pathway lights are
4.
useful for illuminating any walkways that aren’t illuminated by your home’s exterior
lights.
Different Types Of Outdoor Lighting
If you’re looking to add some Outdoor Lighting to your home, there are a few things you
should keep in mind. Here are 2 tips to help you choose the right type of Outdoor
Lighting for your home.
1. High-quality exterior lights that can withstand wind and moisture should be used
outdoors because they last longer and provide better illumination than low-quality
fixtures.
2. A good rule of thumb is to use a total light output (TLO) of 20 lumens per square
foot indoors, this will usually provide enough light for most people and allow them
to navigate easily through their homes at night.
5.
Get Professional Help If You Need It
Hiring a Professional to help with your Outdoor Lighting can be a great investment.
They can help you choose the right fixtures and design a layout that will best highlight
your home. Plus, they can install everything for you so you don’t have to worry about
doing it yourself.
IMPORTANT LINKS
● Architectural Lighting
● Downlight
● Linear Light
● Strip Light
● Wall Washer
● Magnetic Track Light
● Outdoor Lighting