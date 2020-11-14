Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
�Por qu� hacemos el PEI-PIEM de cada menor? y �Para qu� nos puede servir?
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
La tutoria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La tutoria

3 views

Published on

Charla ofrecida en el marco de una formación anual para educadorxs sociales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La tutoria

  1. 1. �Por qu� hacemos el PEI-PIEM de cada menor? y �Para qu� nos puede servir?

×