República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Po...
Carga Estructural Una carga estructural son aquellas solicitaciones mecánicas (fuerzas, deformaciones, desplazamientos) qu...
Tipos de Cargas Estructurales La carga es el peso que recibe la estructura, la fuerza ejercida por la losa y agentes exter...
Cargas Muertas Las cargas muertas, incluye todas las cargas de elementos permanentes de la construcción incluyendo su estr...
Cargas que actúan en una estructura de Madera Básicamente, todas las clases de madera tienen la misma composición, en fibr...
Si los esfuerzos son paralelos a la fibra (tracción o compresión) la madera tiene más capacidad resistente y más rigidez q...
Las deformaciones instantáneas, al cabo del tiempo, y sin que aumenten las tensiones, acaban por aumentar espontáneamente ...
Referencias Electrónicas https://e-struc.com/2016/02/25/la-madera-como-material-estructural/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki...
Cargas actuantes sobre estructuras de madera.

Raul amaya

Published in: Education
Cargas actuantes sobre estructuras de madera.

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico ‘’Santiago Mariño’’ Extensión Puerto Ordaz CARGAS ACTUANTES SOBRE ESTRUCTURAS DE MADERA Autor: Raúl A. Amaya S. CI: 27836315 Puerto Ordaz, Agosto 2020.
  2. 2. Carga Estructural Una carga estructural son aquellas solicitaciones mecánicas (fuerzas, deformaciones, desplazamientos) que debe ser incluidas en el cálculo de los elementos mecánicos resistentes. La estructura está constituida por el conjunto de elementos mecánicos resistentes y sus uniones mecánicas considerados como un sistema. Las cargas estructurales son generalmente clasificadas como:  Cargas muertas: Actúan de forma continua y sin cambios significativos, pertenecen a este grupo el peso propio de la estructura, empujes de líquidos (como en un dique) o sólidos (como el suelo en un muro de contención), tensores (como en puentes), presfuerzo, asientos permanentes, entre otros.  Cargas vivas: Son aquellas que varían su intensidad con el tiempo por uso o exposición de la estructura, tales como el tránsito en puentes, cambios de temperatura, maquinaria (como una prensa), acumulación de nieve o granizo, etcétera; cargas accidentales que tienen su origen en acciones externas al uso la estructura y cuya manifestación es de corta duración como lo son sísmicos o ráfagas de viento.
  3. 3. Tipos de Cargas Estructurales La carga es el peso que recibe la estructura, la fuerza ejercida por la losa y agentes exteriores como lo son muebles, personas, hasta efectos del viento, o accidentes naturales. estas también son llamadas fuerzas externas. Las cargas se dividen en tres tipos:  Cargas muertas.  Cargas vivas.  Cargas accidentales (de vientos o sísmicas). Cargas vivas Son aquellas debidas al uso u ocupación de la construcción y que la identifican. Incluyen personas, objetos móviles o divisiones que puedan de sitio. Generalmente actúan durante periodos cortos de la vida de la También incluyen el impacto. Su símbolo corresponde a la inicial de live(vivo). También se denominan cagas de "ocupación".
  4. 4. Cargas Muertas Las cargas muertas, incluye todas las cargas de elementos permanentes de la construcción incluyendo su estructura, los muros pisos, cubiertas, cielos rasos, equipos fijos y todas aquellas cargas que no son causadas por la ocupación y uso dela edificación, las fuerzas netas pre-esfuerzo deben incluirse dentro de las cargas muertas. Cargas Accidentales Las cargas accidentales, es aquella que sucede eventualmente en la vida de una estructura, no es y puede alcanzar grandes magnitudes. Ésta no se debe al funcionamiento normal del inmueble y se presenta solo durante lapsos breves. Una carga accidental puede ser la ocasionada por sismo, viento, explosiones, incendios y fenómenos extraordinarios que pueden presentarse.
  5. 5. Cargas que actúan en una estructura de Madera Básicamente, todas las clases de madera tienen la misma composición, en fibras de lignito que crecen longitudinalmente según el tronco y que aumentan en capas según el espesor. De la densidad de tales fibras dependen densidad y la resistencia de la madera. Y la forma de crecimiento es la que permite aprovecharla en cortes longitudinales del tronco, ya que se alinean éstos con la de la fibra de la madera. Esto es vital, porque que resiste la madera en cada dirección es función del alineamiento de la fuerza con las fibras.
  6. 6. Si los esfuerzos son paralelos a la fibra (tracción o compresión) la madera tiene más capacidad resistente y más rigidez que si los esfuerzos son perpendiculares a la fibra. En este caso, si se trata de tracciones, con tensiones muy bajas se produce el desgarro de la madera por separación de las fibras. Si es compresión, se aplastan las fibras unas contra otras.  Tracción: se denomina tracción al esfuerzo interno a que está sometido un cuerpo por la aplicación de dos fuerzas que actúan en sentido opuesto, y tienden a estirarlo.  Compresión: Es la resultante de las tensiones o presiones que existen dentro de un sólido deformable o medio continuo, caracterizada porque tiende a una reducción de volumen del cuerpo, y a un acortamiento del cuerpo en determinada dirección.
  7. 7. Las deformaciones instantáneas, al cabo del tiempo, y sin que aumenten las tensiones, acaban por aumentar espontáneamente una cierta cantidad, que depende de la humedad ambiente. Para ambientes secos la deformación espontánea a lo largo del tiempo ronda un incremento del 60% sobre la deformación instantánea inicial. Para ambientes húmedos, el incremento es del orden del 200%, lo que significa que la deformación final será del orden de tres veces la deformación original elástica, por el mero paso del tiempo en un ambiente higroscópico determinado. Así, para que la madera pueda ser suficientemente eficaz como material de construcción ha de montarse en piezas de manera que las fuerzas se alineen con las fibras de la madera y con unas piezas sobreabundantes para que al cabo del tiempo ni se rompa ni se deforme excesivamente.
  8. 8. Referencias Electrónicas https://e-struc.com/2016/02/25/la-madera-como-material-estructural/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tracci%C3%B3n#:~:text=En%20el%20c%C3%A1lculo%20de%20est ucturas,opuesto%2C%20y%20tienden%20a%20estirarlo. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esfuerzo_de_compresi%C3%B3n

