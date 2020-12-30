Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learning Management System (LMS) Market To Reach USD 36,872.6 Million By 2026
  2. 2. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the LMS market was valued at USD 8,988.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36,872.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 20.3%. LMS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the LMS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and LMS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the LMS market. The factors driving the LMS market are the growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS. Market Summary
  Scope of the Report- The report discusses recent trends and developments seen in the market to analyze the growth opportunities and challenges existing in the industry to help readers better understand the business landscape and make decisions accordingly. It includes a description of all the factors that are beneficial for the future growth of the sector to highlight investment prospects for readers. The research study also offers actionable insights to help readers capitalize on opportunities and challenges existing in the global industry and undertake lucrative strategies to get ahead in the competition. Key participants include Blackboard, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Companies, Oracle Corporation, Pearson PLC, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, Xerox Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson PLC , and Instructure, Inc.
  Further key findings from the report suggest The LMS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore. Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the AI and ML, IoT, has increased the use of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the education and eLearning industry which is expected to increase the use of LMS and expand its market size. Governments and the regulatory bodies are implementing various regulations and compliances to enable basic education for all. This has encouraged the institutions and various bodies to implement LMS for better utilization of the infrastructure and resources. It is expected this factor would help the LMS market grow. The cloud deployment model is expected to dominate the LMS market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.
  For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of process type, grade, application, end-use, and region: Delivery Mode (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) Distance Learning Instructor Led Training Blended Learning Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) Cloud On-premise
  Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
  7. 7. Our ApproachAbout Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

