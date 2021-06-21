Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cell Viability Assays Market To Reach USD 6.35 Billion By 2028
The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to...
Our Approach Market Summary Scope of the Report- The report discusses recent trends and developments seen in the market to...
Our Approach Market Summary Research Methodology Our analysts employ advanced primary and secondary sources of data collec...
Our Approach Market Summary Some Key Highlights From the Report: Consumables segment is expected to register significant r...
Our Approach About Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research repor...
Jun. 21, 2021

Cell Viability Assays Market Overview, Size, Share and Demand 2028 by Reports And Data

Cell Viability Assays Market

  1. 1. Cell Viability Assays Market To Reach USD 6.35 Billion By 2028
  2. 2. The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing healthcare burden of chronic diseases, rising focus on development of cell-based therapeutics, and recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising need to develop better cures and more efficient drugs and therapeutic approaches has led to increased adoption of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development. This is expected to further drive market growth going ahead. In addition, increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research is expected to contribute to support market growth during the forecast period. Cell viability assays in research studies are carried out to determine overall health of cells, optimize conditions of experiments, and to study the survival rate of cells after treatment with experimental compounds such as drugs. Cell viability assays provide information about cell health through measurement of the metabolic activity of cells, ATP synthesis and storage, or cell proliferation. Market Summary
  3. 3. Our Approach Market Summary Scope of the Report- The report discusses recent trends and developments seen in the market to analyze the growth opportunities and challenges existing in the industry to help readers better understand the business landscape and make decisions accordingly. It includes a description of all the factors that are beneficial for the future growth of the sector to highlight investment prospects for readers. The research study also offers actionable insights to help readers capitalize on opportunities and challenges existing in the global industry and undertake lucrative strategies to get ahead in the competition. Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioTek Instruments, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam Plc., Canvax, Danaher Corporation, and Creative Bioarray. Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4084
  4. 4. Our Approach Market Summary Research Methodology Our analysts employ advanced primary and secondary sources of data collection and other analytical tools to analyze key market information. The report refers to reliable sources to accumulate validated information and provides strategic recommendations to companies engaged in the market to help them gain a competitive edge in the global Cell Viability Assays market. Primary research: The research includes interviews of industry experts in the global Cell Viability Assays industry, including a detailed supply chain analysis and value chain analysis by examining the global industry, and vendor landscape of the Cell Viability Assays market. Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
  5. 5. Our Approach Market Summary Some Key Highlights From the Report: Consumables segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for consumables such as assay kits, reagents, and microplates in cell viability experiments in stem cell and cancer research. Drug discovery and development segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases have boosted demand for effective therapeutic approaches and growing financial support from governments for development of novel drugs and therapeutics are expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of this segment. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on stem cell research, rising investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing application of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development. North America is expected to account for largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research, rising demand for biologics, and presence of state-of- the-art healthcare and research infrastructure in the region. Request for customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4084
  Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

