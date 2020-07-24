Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Congratulations !!! Define Business Concept Research & Analyze Business Page Create Manage Business Page fiverr.com/design...
Basic Package Standard Package Premium Package 3 posts per week, so for 12 posts per month on your social media account. 1...
Our Principles 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. 100% Money Back Guaranteed. Please message me before ordering so we can discu...
Contact with Me! fiverr.com/design_market_r
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I will create and design your professional Facebook business page.

38 views

Published on

Congratulations on finding the best Facebook Business Page Creation and Design gig.
I am here to help businesses establish a professional online presence with the best strategies to follow on Social Media. My 9+ years of experience help me achieve that.

My Services Include:
• Creating and fully designed Facebook Business Page on platforms.
• Developing strategies, customized for your business, to help you achieve your goals.
• Content Creation with a customized theme respecting your brand’s guidelines.
• Scheduling the posts at the optimal times.
• Increasing your Page traffic.
• Competitive analysis.
• Developing Brand’s Awareness / Identity.
• Increasing Page Exposure.
• 24/7 Support.
• UNLIMITED REVISIONS

Please message me before ordering so we can discuss your project in detail. Also, I can create custom offers if you need additional extras or have any special requests.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.
100% Money Back Guaranteed.

PS: If you ask me, you can receive your bonus!

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I will create and design your professional Facebook business page.

  1. 1. Congratulations !!! Define Business Concept Research & Analyze Business Page Create Manage Business Page fiverr.com/design_market_r You have found the best Facebook Business Page Creation and Design gig @ 10 $
  2. 2. Basic Package Standard Package Premium Package 3 posts per week, so for 12 posts per month on your social media account. 1 post per day for 30 days on your social media accounts. 1 post per day for 30 days on 2 of your social media accounts. fiverr.com/design_market_r
  3. 3. Our Principles 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. 100% Money Back Guaranteed. Please message me before ordering so we can discuss your project in detail. Also, I can create custom offers if you need additional extras or have any special requests. fiverr.com/design_market_r
  4. 4. Contact with Me! fiverr.com/design_market_r

×