DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of Hip).pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a disorder of abnormal development resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip secondary to capsular laxity and mechanical instability.Diagnosis can be confirmed with ultrasonography in the first 4 months and then with radiographs after femoral head ossification occurs (~ 4-6 months).
Treatment varies from Pavlik bracing to surgical reduction and osteotomies depending on the age of the patient, underlying etiology, and the severity of dysplasia.
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a disorder of abnormal development resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip secondary to capsular laxity and mechanical instability.Diagnosis can be confirmed with ultrasonography in the first 4 months and then with radiographs after femoral head ossification occurs (~ 4-6 months).
Treatment varies from Pavlik bracing to surgical reduction and osteotomies depending on the age of the patient, underlying etiology, and the severity of dysplasia.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd