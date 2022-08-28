DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of Hip).pptx

Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a disorder of abnormal development resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip secondary to capsular laxity and mechanical instability.Diagnosis can be confirmed with ultrasonography in the first 4 months and then with radiographs after femoral head ossification occurs (~ 4-6 months).

Treatment varies from Pavlik bracing to surgical reduction and osteotomies depending on the age of the patient, underlying etiology, and the severity of dysplasia.