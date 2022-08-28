Successfully reported this slideshow.
DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of Hip).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 7 views
Aug. 28, 2022
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a disorder of abnormal development resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip secondary to capsular laxity and mechanical instability.Diagnosis can be confirmed with ultrasonography in the first 4 months and then with radiographs after femoral head ossification occurs (~ 4-6 months).
Treatment varies from Pavlik bracing to surgical reduction and osteotomies depending on the age of the patient, underlying etiology, and the severity of dysplasia.
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip is a disorder of abnormal development resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip secondary to capsular laxity and mechanical instability.Diagnosis can be confirmed with ultrasonography in the first 4 months and then with radiographs after femoral head ossification occurs (~ 4-6 months).
  1. 1. DEVELOPMENTAL DYSPLASIA OF HIP MODERATOR : DR. G C PAUL SIR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPT. OF ORTHOPAEDICS SILCHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE HOSPITAL PRESENTER : DR. CH. RAKESH SINGHA 3RD YEAR PGT, DEPT. OF ORTHOPAEDICS SILCHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Spectrum of disorder of abnormal development of hip resulting in dysplasia, subluxation, and possible dislocation of the hip. • Earlier “Congenital dysplasia of hip”. • Dysplasia of hip that develop during fetal life or in infancy.
  3. 3. INCIDENCE • 1.4/1000 live births. • Native Americans • Left hip ~ 60% • B/L hip ~ 20% • Risk factors- - First born - Female child - Family history - Breech position
  4. 4. ETIOLOGY 1. Ligamentous laxity 2. Prenatal factors 3. Postnatal factors 4. Primary acetabular dysplasia.
  5. 5. 1. Ligamentous laxity • Relaxin hormone - Crosses placenta. - Relaxation of muscles. • Joint hypermobility syndrome • Collagen III>I
  6. 6. 2. Prenatal factors • Primigravida • Breech position • Oligohydramnios • Large babies 3. Postnatal factors • Swaddling • Adduction & Extension of hip.
  7. 7. 4) Primary acetabular dysplasia - Rare - Adolescence • Associated condition - Torticollis (~20%) - Metatarsus adducts (~5%) - Calcaneo valgus - Talipus varus
  8. 8. CLASSIFICATION 1. TYPICAL • Idiopathic • Most common a. Subluxation b. Dislocation c. Dysplasia 2. TERATOGENIC • Usually have identifiable causes - Arthrogryposis - Genetic conditions. • Occurs before birth.
  9. 9. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY Primary instability • Maternal, fetal laxity, genetic laxity, intrauterine and postnatal malpositioning Dysplasia • Anterolateral acetabulum abnormality Subluxation & gradual dislocation • Repetitive subluxation of the femoral head leads to the formation of a ridge of thickened articular cartilage called the limbus Chronic dislocation • Pulvinar thickens • Ligamentum teres thickens and elongates • Transverse acetabular ligament hypertrophies • Hip capsule and iliopsoas form hourglass configuration.
  10. 10. CLINICAL FEATURES A) NEONATES Usually asymptomatic. Screened by special manoeuvres: • BARLOW TEST : Dislocatable hip - Flexion, Adduction, Posterior - “clunk” • ORTOLANI TEST: Reducible hip - Flexion, Abduction, Anterior - “clunk”
  11. 11. BARLOW TEST ORTOLANI TEST
  12. 12. B) INFANT • Occasionally Barlow & Ortolani test positive • Skin fold asymmetry • Limited hip abduction (<60degree) Galeazzi sign positive - Unequal femoral length
  13. 13. C) CHILDREN • Remain dislocated • Trendelenberg gait(U/L) • Lumbar lordosis
  14. 14. NEONATE INFANT CHILD Barlow test (+) Barlow test (+) (occasionally) Remains Dislocated Ortolani test (+) Ortolani test (+) (occasionally) Klisic sign (+) Klisic sign (+) Klisic sign (+) Galleazi sign (+) Galleazi sign (+) Decrease abduction Decreased abduction Limp Hyperlordosis
  15. 15. SCREENING • All neonates should have a clinical examination for hip instability. • USG screening for high risk babies - Family history - Breech presentation - Oligohydramnios - Torticollis.
  16. 16. INVESTIGATION 1. ULTRASONOGRAPHY 2. PLAIN RADIOGRAPHS 3. ARTHROGRAPHY 4. CT SCAN 5. MRI
  17. 17. 1. ULTRASONOGRAPHY • Primary imaging modality from birth to 4 months. • Evaluates for - acetabular dysplasia - hip dislocation • Allows view of bony acetabular anatomy, femoral head, labrum, ligamentum teres, hip capsule
  18. 18. Measurements : • Alpha angle (>60 degree) - Bony acetabulum and the ilium. • Beta angle (<55 degree) -Labrum and the ilium. • Femoral head is normally bisected by a line drawn down from the ilium
  19. 19. 2. X-RAYS • Older children (after age of 6 months) • Vertical line of Perkins • Horizontal line of Hilgenreiner • Shenton line is disrupted in an older child with a dislocated hip.
  20. 20. Acetabular index (AI) ~ <25degree - Hilgenreiner's line & - Lateral triradiate cartilage, lateral margin of acetabulum Center-edge angle (CEA) of wiberg - Perkin's line & - Femoral head to the lateral edge of the acetabulum.
  21. 21. Acetabular Teardrop: • AP radiographs • Formed by several lines Laterally – wall of acetabulum Medially – wall of lesser pelvis Inferiorly by curve line of acetabular notch • 6month-2 years of age. • Delayed in DDH
  22. 22. 3. ARTHROGRAM - To confirm reduction after closed reduction under anesthesia. 4. CT 5. MRI
  23. 23. TREATMENT - Age of patient at presentation - Family factors - Reducibility of hip - Stability after reduction - Amount of acetabular dysplasia Divided in 5 age related groups 1) Newborn ( birth to 6 months old ) 2) Infant ( 6 to 18 months old ) 3) Toddler ( 18 to 36 months old ) 4) Child ( 3 to 8 years old ) 5) Adolescence & young adult
  24. 24. Birth to Six Months 1. Triple-diaper technique - Prevents hip adduction 2. Pavlik harness - Dynamic flexion-abduction orthosis 3. Von rosen splint
  25. 25. Pavlik harness • Indications : - Fully reducible hip. • Contraindication : - Children who are crawling - Fixed soft tissue contracture.
  26. 26. • Chest halter • Shoulder strap • Anterior stirrup strap (flexion) • Posterior stirrup strap (abduction)
  27. 27. Failures - Poor parent compliance - Inadequate initial reduction Complications - Avascular necrosis Forced hip abduction - Femoral nerve palsy Hyperflexion
  28. 28. 6 to 18 months • Closed reduction and spica casting. +/- Percutaneous adductor tenotomy. • Open reduction - if closed reduction fails
  29. 29. • Closed reduction and spica casting - Under general anesthesia - CR using Ortolani maneuver - Arthrogram to confirm the reduction - Spica casting Hip flexion 90-120 degree Hip abduction 45 degree for 3 months
  30. 30. Open reduction - Unable to achieve closed reduction - Widening of the joint space - Unstable reduction - Loss of reduction on follow up - Advance age • Approach - Medial approach - Anterior approach
  31. 31. • Medial approach - <1year of age. - Interval between iliopsoas & pectineus
  32. 32. • Anterior approach - >1 year of age - Decreased risk of injury to the medial femoral circumflex artery - Capsulorrhaphy can be performed after reduction
  33. 33. 18-36months • Trial closed reduction • Primary open reduction - Anterior approach +/- Reorientation osteotomy.
  34. 34. 3-8 years • Primary open reduction with femoral osteotomy • Primary open reduction with pelvic osteotomy
  35. 35. Femoral osteotomy : • Indications - > 2 years old with residual hip dysplasia - Anatomic changes on femoral side • Femoral Varus DeRotational Osteotomy (VDRO) • Correct excessive femoral anteversion and/or valgus
  36. 36. Pelvic osteotomy : RECONSTRUCTIVE OSTEOTOMY 1. Salter osteotomy 2. Triple osteotomy 3. Ganz osteotomy 4. Pamberton osteotomy 5. Dega osteotomy SALVAGE OSTEOTOMY 1. Shelf osteotomy 2. Chiari osteotomy
  37. 37. 1. Salter osteotomy - Transverse cut above the acetabulum through the ilium to sciatic notch. - Acetabular dysplasia. 2. Steel triple osteotomy - Salter osteotomy with osteotomy both rami. -Most severe acetabular dysplasia.
  38. 38. 3. Ganz osteotomy - Periacetabular osteotomy 4. Pamberton osteotomy - Through acetabular roof to triradiate cartilage - For moderate to severe DDH
  39. 39. 5. Dega osteotomy - Incomplete transiliac osteotomy - Neuromuscular dislocations (CP)
  40. 40. 1. Shelf osteotomy • Augments superolateral deficiency • Salvage procedure for > 8 years old. 2. Chiari osteotomy • Makes new roof through ilium above acetabulum. • Salvage procedure for patients with inadequate femoral head coverage.
  41. 41. Adolescence & young adult • Older than 8years – Pelvic osteotomy. • Adult – Total hip arthroplasty
  42. 42. COMPLICATION AVSCULAR NECROSIS • Seen with all forms of treatment. • Increased rates associated with - Excessive or forceful abduction - Previous failed closed treatment - Repeated surgery.
  43. 43. • Broadening of the femoral neck. • Increased density and fragmentation of ossified femoral head.
  44. 44. CASE SCENARIO 6years old girl is brought to the consultation by her mother with complains of limp since the age of 2years. Limp is not associated with pain. No history of trauma or infection. Developmental milestone are normal. What are the differential diagnosis?
  45. 45. • What investigation will we advice? • How will we treat this child?
  46. 46. THANK YOU

