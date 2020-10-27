Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Contact Tab
Contact Tab - Documentation Quiz And Survey Master
Contact Tab
Contact Tab
Documentation for 7.0 version of plugins is available at QSM 7.0
Documentation
After Setting up the Questions and Answers, its now time to create a contact
form to gather user contact details, you can use this form to ask for user details
before taking the Quiz/Survey or after answering the Quiz/Survey.
Contact form helps us gather user information that we can later use for various
things for like sending Quiz alerts, sending users their results, sending
newsletters, and much more.
We can collect contact information like Name, Email, Business, Phone
Number, etc by creating Contact form in the Contact Tab.
To create a form and add contact fields to your Quiz/Survey, Click Add New
Field Button.
When you add a new field, you will see a new box with various fiels options.
Each field has a few settings.
The first setting is the type of field. You can choose:
1. Small Open Answer – This is a text box for information such as name or
business
2. Email – This is a text box that checks to ensure the entered information is
an email address
3. Checkbox – This is a checkbox which can be used for making sure a user
agrees to terms and conditions
After selecting the type, you will fill in the “Label”. This will be the text that
appears next to the field.
The next option is the “Used For” option. Throughout the plugin and its
addons, there are many places that use a Quiz/Survey taker’s name or email.
You can set a field to be used for these places.
The last option is the “Required?” option. Checking this checkbox will force
the user to fill in the field prior to submitting the quiz or survey.
To delete a field, click the “Delete” link at the bottom of the field.
