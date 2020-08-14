Thevenin theorem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thevenin’s Theorem By- Rajni Maurya MITS, Gwalior rajni.maurya2790@gmail.com
Thevenin’s Theorem Statement  Thévenin’s theorem states the following: Any two-terminal dc network can be replaced by an ...
Thévenin’s Theorem Procedure  PRELIMINARY: STEP 1. Remove that portion of the network where the Thévenin equivalent circu...
Thévenin’s Theorem Procedure  ETh : STEP 4. Calculate ETh by first returning all sources to their original position and f...
Fig. 2 (a) & (b) Substituting the Thévenin equivalent circuit for a complex network Thévenin’s Theorem Procedure
Example 1. Find the Thévenin equivalent circuit for the network in the shaded area of the network in Fig. 3. Then find the...
Solution: • Steps 1 and 2: These produce the network in Fig. 4. Note that the load resistor 𝑅 𝐿 has been removed and the t...
𝑅 𝑇ℎ = 𝑅1||𝑅2 = 3 (6) 3 + 6 = 2Ω Fig.5 Determining 𝑹 𝑻𝒉 for the network Step 3: Replacing the voltage source E1 with a sho...
 Step 4: Replace the voltage source (Fig.6) . For this case, the open circuit voltage ETh is the same as the voltage drop...
𝑰 𝑳 = 𝑬 𝑻𝒉 𝑹 𝑻𝒉 +𝑹 𝑳 𝑹 𝑳= 𝟐Ω; 𝑰 𝑳 = 𝟔 𝟐+𝟐 = 𝟏. 𝟓 𝑨 𝑹 𝑳= 𝟏𝟎Ω; 𝑰 𝑳 = 𝟔 𝟐+𝟏𝟎 = 𝟎. 𝟓 𝑨 Fig.7: Substituting the Thévenin equiva...
EXAMPLE 2. Find the Thévenin equivalent circuit for the network in the shaded area of the network in Fig. 8 Fig. 8
 Steps 1 and 2: The load resistor 𝑅 𝐿 has been removed and the two terminals are a and b. Fig. 9 Example 2. Solution:
Step 3: See Fig.10. The current source has been replaced with an open-circuit equivalent and the resistance determined bet...
𝑉2 = 𝐼2. 𝑅2 = (0)R2 = 0 V and 𝐸 𝑇ℎ = 𝑉1 = 𝐼1. 𝑅1 = 𝐼. 𝑅1 = (12 A)(4 Ω ) = 48 V Fig. 11 Determining 𝑬 𝑻𝒉 for the network Ex...
 Step 5: See Fig. 12 Fig. 12 Substituting the Thévenin equivalent circuit in the network external to the resistor R3 in F...
Example 3: Find the Thevenin equivalent of the circuit. Solution: • In order to find the Thevenin equivalent circuit for t...
• By solving the equation, V1 = 32 V. Therefore, the Thevenin voltage VTh for the circuit is 32 V. • The next step is to s...
0 4 v2 3 20 v2 25 v2 5 Current isc can be found if v2 is known. By using the bottom right node as the reference node, the ...
Figure 15: Thevenin equivalent circuit for the Figure 1 Example 3
THANKS
