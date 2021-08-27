Successfully reported this slideshow.
EASY‌‌ ACCESS‌‌ TO‌‌ FINANCE‌‌ THROUGH‌ ‌ THE‌‌ INTEREST‌‌ SUBVENTION‌‌   SCHEME‌‌ ‌    ‌   ‌   By‌‌ ‌    ‌   CA.‌‌ DR.‌‌ Rajkumar‌‌ S‌‌ Adukia
‌   Introduction:‌‌ ‌    The‌ ‌ MSME‌ ‌ stands‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ Micro,‌ ‌ Small‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ Medium‌ ‌ Enterprises‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ one‌ ‌ o...
As‌‌ an‌‌ attempt‌‌ of‌‌ smooth‌‌ running‌‌ of‌‌ such‌‌ enterprises‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ has‌‌ come‌‌                     ...
registered‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ who‌ ‌ were‌ ‌ registered‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ Udyog‌ ‌ Aadhar‌ ‌ Registration‌‌                   scheme.‌‌...
managed‌‌ to‌‌ reach‌‌ 63‌ rd‌ ‌ position‌‌ in‌‌ World‌‌ Bank’s‌‌ Ease‌‌ of‌‌ Doing‌‌ Business‌‌ ranking‌‌                ...
4‌‌ Foreign‌‌ Banks‌‌ and‌‌ 9‌‌ other‌‌ institutions‌‌ i.e.‌‌ Delhi‌‌ Financial‌‌ Corporation,‌‌                       Ker...
unemployed.‌ ‌ Intiated‌ ‌ with‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ merger‌ ‌ of‌‌ Prime‌‌ Minister‌‌ Rojgar‌‌ Yojana‌‌                     (PMRY)‌‌...
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Aug. 27, 2021
Finance serves as the fresh blood of business essential for its smooth running, as almost 90% among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector belongs to Micro Enterprises, the government has attempted to provide financial assistance for their steady growth through the Interest Subvention Scheme introduced in 2018. It is the subset of loan schemes available for MSME proclaimed by the government so as to assist the business that is the heart and soul of the nation’s economy.

easy access to finance through interest subvention scheme

  1. 1. EASY‌‌ ACCESS‌‌ TO‌‌ FINANCE‌‌ THROUGH‌ ‌ THE‌‌ INTEREST‌‌ SUBVENTION‌‌   SCHEME‌‌ ‌    ‌   ‌   By‌‌ ‌    ‌   CA.‌‌ DR.‌‌ Rajkumar‌‌ S‌‌ Adukia‌ ‌   Ph.D,‌‌ LL.B,‌‌ LLM‌‌ (Constitution),‌‌ FCA,FCS,‌‌ MBA,‌‌ MBF‌‌ ,FCMA,Dip‌‌ Criminology,‌‌ Dip‌‌ in‌‌   IFR(UK)‌‌ Justice‌‌ (Harvard)‌‌ ,‌‌ CSR,‌‌ Dip‌‌ IPR,‌‌ Dip‌‌ Criminology‌‌ ,dip‌‌ in‌‌ CG‌‌ ,‌‌ Dip‌‌ Cyber,‌‌ dip‌‌   data‌‌ privacy‌‌ B.Com.,M.Com.,Dip‌‌ LL‌‌ &‌‌ LW‌ ‌   Reachable‌‌ at‌‌ 9820061049/‌ drrajkumarsadukia@gmail.com‌ ‌   ‌   EVER‌‌ ENTHUSIASTIC‌‌ AND‌‌ PASSIONATE‌‌ TO‌‌ ASSIST‌‌ EVERYONE‌‌ THOSE‌‌   LOOKING‌‌ GUIDANCE‌ ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   Page‌‌ 1‌ ‌   ‌  
  2. 2. ‌   Introduction:‌‌ ‌    The‌ ‌ MSME‌ ‌ stands‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ Micro,‌ ‌ Small‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ Medium‌ ‌ Enterprises‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ one‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ the‌‌                           prime‌ ‌ sectors‌ ‌ that‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ responsible‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ employment‌ ‌ generation‌‌ after‌‌ agriculture.‌‌                     With‌‌ a‌‌ total‌‌ strength‌‌ of‌‌ 6.3‌‌ crore‌‌ of‌‌ enterprises,‌‌ the‌‌ sector‌‌ has‌‌ managed‌‌ well‌‌ in‌‌                               anticipating‌ ‌ promising‌ ‌ future‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ nation‌ ‌ as‌ ‌ world’s‌ ‌ leading‌ ‌ economy.‌ ‌ On‌ ‌ that‌‌                       note‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ has‌‌ seen‌‌ making‌‌ constant‌‌ efforts‌‌ in‌‌ terms‌‌ of‌‌ boosting‌‌ the‌‌                           growth‌‌ of‌‌ MSME‌‌ but‌‌ the‌‌ question‌‌ is‌‌ who‌‌ are‌‌ MSMEs.‌‌ ‌    The‌ ‌ sector‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ regulated‌ ‌ by‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ central‌ ‌ legislation‌ ‌ namely‌ ‌ Micro,‌ ‌ Small‌ ‌ and‌‌                         Medium‌‌ Enterprises‌‌ Development‌‌ Act,‌‌ 2006‌‌ under‌‌ which‌‌ section‌‌ 7‌‌ provides‌‌ for‌‌                       the‌‌ classification‌‌ of‌‌ enterprises‌‌ into‌‌ Micro,‌‌ Small‌‌ and‌‌ Medium.‌‌ As‌‌ per‌‌ the‌‌ latest‌‌                           criteria‌‌ effective‌‌ from‌‌ 1‌ st‌ ‌ July‌‌ 2020‌‌ the‌‌ entities‌‌ with‌‌ an‌‌ ‌ investment‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ Rs‌‌ 1‌‌                                 crore‌‌ and‌‌ turnover‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ Rs‌‌ 5‌‌ crore‌‌ are‌‌ classified‌‌ as‌‌ ‌ micro‌ ;‌‌ investment‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌                                 to‌ ‌ Rs‌ ‌ 10‌ ‌ crore‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ turnover‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ Rs‌‌ 50‌‌ crore‌‌ are‌‌ classified‌‌ as‌‌ ‌ small‌ ,‌‌ and‌‌                                   investment‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ Rs‌‌ 50‌‌ crore‌‌ and‌‌ turnover‌‌ of‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ Rs‌‌ 250‌‌ crore‌‌ are‌‌ classified‌‌                                   as‌‌ ‌ medium‌ .‌‌ With‌‌ the‌‌ recent‌‌ circular‌‌ of‌‌ 2‌ nd‌ ‌ July‌‌ 2021‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ has‌‌ now‌‌                             decided‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ include‌ ‌ retail‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ wholesale‌ ‌ trade‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ criteria‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ MSME.‌‌                         Consequently‌ ‌ it‌ ‌ has‌ ‌ now‌ ‌ opened‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ door‌ ‌ for‌‌ such‌‌ retail‌‌ and‌‌ wholesale‌‌ trade‌‌                           entities‌‌ to‌‌ avail‌‌ benefits‌‌ of‌‌ MSME‌‌ including‌‌ the‌‌ priority‌‌ sector‌‌ lending‌‌ policy‌‌                         of‌‌ Reserve‌‌ Bank‌‌ of‌‌ India.‌‌ ‌    Since‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ most‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ MSME‌ ‌ are‌ ‌ located‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ rural‌ ‌ part‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ country‌‌ there‌‌ are‌‌ quite‌‌                               hurdles‌‌ that‌‌ they‌‌ have‌‌ to‌‌ face‌‌ almost‌‌ 90%‌‌ of‌‌ this‌‌ MSME‌‌ Sector‌‌ is‌‌ comprise‌‌ of‌‌                               Micro‌‌ enterprises,‌‌ whose‌‌ potentials‌‌ are‌‌ always‌‌ restricted‌‌ due‌‌ to‌‌ certain‌‌ factors‌‌                       such‌ ‌ lack‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ market‌ ‌ reach,‌ ‌ technical‌ ‌ expertise,‌ ‌ effective‌ ‌ communication,‌‌                   finance.‌‌ ‌    Page‌‌ 2‌ ‌   ‌  
  3. 3. As‌‌ an‌‌ attempt‌‌ of‌‌ smooth‌‌ running‌‌ of‌‌ such‌‌ enterprises‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ has‌‌ come‌‌                           up‌‌ with‌‌ the‌‌ scheme‌‌ called‌‌ Interest‌‌ Subvention‌‌ Scheme‌‌ through‌‌ Reserve‌‌ Bank‌‌ of‌‌                         India.‌‌ ‌    What‌‌ is‌‌ Interest‌‌ Subvention‌‌ Scheme?‌ ‌   The‌ ‌ Interest‌ ‌ Subvention‌ ‌ Scheme‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ was‌ ‌ firstly‌ ‌ introduced‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ 2‌ nd‌ ‌                       November‌‌ 2018;‌‌ however‌‌ it‌‌ was‌‌ formulated‌‌ only‌‌ for‌‌ the‌‌ scheduled‌‌ commercial‌‌                       banks.‌‌ Later‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ widen‌‌ the‌‌ financial‌‌ access‌‌ to‌‌ MSMEs‌‌ it‌‌ introduced‌‌                         the‌‌ ‌ Interest‌‌ Subvention‌‌ Scheme‌‌ for‌‌ MSMEs‌‌ –‌‌ Co-operative‌‌ banks‌ .‌‌ Now‌‌ the‌‌                       scheme‌ ‌ envisages‌ ‌ co-operative‌ ‌ banks‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ addition‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ schedule‌ ‌ commercial‌‌                     banks‌‌ as‌‌ the‌‌ “Eligible‌‌ Lending‌‌ Institutions”‌‌ effective‌‌ from‌‌ 3‌ rd‌ ‌ ‌ March‌‌ 2020.‌‌ ‌    ‌ When‌‌ we‌‌ use‌‌ word‌‌ “subvention”‌‌ we‌‌ imply‌‌ the‌‌ assurance‌‌ of‌‌ financial‌‌ support.‌‌                           The‌ ‌ scheme‌ ‌ provides‌ ‌ relief‌ ‌ up‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ 2%‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ interest‌ ‌ on‌ ‌ all‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ outstanding‌‌                           fresh/incremental‌ ‌ term‌ ‌ loan/working‌ ‌ capital‌ ‌ till‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ period‌ ‌ of‌‌ its‌‌ validity.‌‌ The‌‌                       scheme‌ ‌ was‌ ‌ extended‌ ‌ up‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ 31‌ st‌ ‌ march‌‌ 2021.‌‌ With‌‌ respect‌‌ to‌‌ working‌‌ capital‌‌                           and‌‌ term‌‌ loan‌‌ it‌‌ is‌‌ limited‌‌ up‌‌ to‌‌ 100‌‌ lakhs.‌‌ ‌    MSMEs‌ ‌ with‌‌ Udyog‌‌ Aadhar‌‌ Registration‌‌ no.‌‌ /‌‌ Udyam‌‌ Registration‌‌ and‌‌ Valid‌‌                       GSTN‌ ‌ Number‌‌ are‌‌ eligible‌‌ to‌‌ avail‌‌ the‌‌ benefit‌‌ of‌‌ interest‌‌ subvention‌‌ scheme.‌‌                         One‌‌ may‌‌ not‌‌ confused‌‌ with‌‌ Udyog‌‌ Aadhar‌‌ Registration‌‌ and‌‌ Udyam‌‌ registration‌‌                       the‌‌ later‌‌ is‌‌ merely‌‌ an‌‌ updated‌‌ version‌‌ of‌‌ the‌‌ former‌‌ with‌‌ more‌‌ simple‌‌ process‌‌ of‌‌                               registration‌‌ of‌‌ MSME‌‌ with‌‌ the‌‌ features‌‌ such‌‌ as‌‌ single‌‌ window‌‌ registration‌‌ with‌‌                         paperless,‌ ‌ free‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ efficient‌ ‌ process.‌ ‌ The‌ ‌ Udyam‌ ‌ registration‌‌                 https://udyamregistration.gov.in/Government-India/Ministry-MSME-registratio‌ n.htm‌‌ was‌‌ introduced‌‌ on‌‌ 26‌ th‌ ‌ June‌‌ 2020‌‌ with‌‌ effect‌‌ from‌‌ 1‌ st‌ ‌ July‌‌ 2020‌‌ providing‌‌                             mandatory‌ ‌ registration‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ new‌ ‌ enterprises‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ re-registration‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ already‌‌                   Page‌‌ 3‌ ‌   ‌  
  4. 4. registered‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ who‌ ‌ were‌ ‌ registered‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ Udyog‌ ‌ Aadhar‌ ‌ Registration‌‌                   scheme.‌‌ ‌    It‌ ‌ should‌ ‌ be‌ ‌ noted‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ units‌ ‌ with‌ ‌ GST‌ ‌ number‌ ‌ are‌ ‌ dispensed‌ ‌ with‌ ‌ the‌‌                           requirement‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ Udyam‌ ‌ Registration‌ ‌ Number.‌ ‌ Also‌ ‌ as‌ ‌ an‌‌ alternate‌‌ such‌‌ units‌‌                       may‌ ‌ ‌ apply‌ ‌ an‌ ‌ Income‌ ‌ Tax‌ ‌ Permanent‌ ‌ Account‌ ‌ Number‌ ‌ (PAN) or‌‌ the‌‌ lending‌‌                       institution‌‌ may‌‌ recognised‌‌ their‌‌ loan‌‌ account‌‌ as‌‌ MSME.‌‌ The‌‌ only‌‌ exception‌‌ is‌‌                         that‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ already‌ ‌ availing‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ interest‌ ‌ subvention‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ any‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ the‌‌                         central/state‌‌ scheme‌‌ shall‌‌ not‌‌ be‌‌ eligible‌‌ under‌‌ the‌‌ present‌‌ scheme.‌‌ Additonlay‌‌                       it‌ ‌ must‌ ‌ be‌ ‌ noted‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ any‌ ‌ case‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ loan‌ ‌ account‌ ‌ shall‌ ‌ be‌ ‌ declared‌ ‌ as‌ ‌ non‌‌                                 performing‌‌ asset.‌‌ ‌    The‌‌ major‌‌ core‌‌ of‌‌ the‌‌ scheme‌‌ is‌‌ that‌‌ the‌‌ ‌ interest‌‌ relief‌‌ will‌‌ be‌‌ calculated‌‌ at ‌ two‌‌                               percentage‌‌ points‌‌ per‌‌ annum‌‌ (2%‌‌ p.a.),‌  on‌‌ outstanding‌‌ balance‌‌ from‌‌ time‌‌ to‌‌                       time‌ ‌ from‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ date‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ disbursal‌ ‌ /‌ ‌ drawal‌ ‌ or‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ date‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ notification‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ this‌‌                               scheme,‌ ‌ whichever‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ later,‌ ‌ on‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ incremental‌ ‌ or‌ ‌ fresh‌ ‌ amount‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ working‌‌                         capital‌ ‌ sanctioned‌ ‌ or‌ ‌ incremental‌ ‌ or‌ ‌ new‌ ‌ term‌ ‌ loan‌ ‌ disbursed‌ ‌ by‌ ‌ eligible‌‌                       institutions.‌ ‌   Small‌ ‌ Industries‌ ‌ Development‌ ‌ Bank‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ India‌ ‌ (SIDBI)‌ ‌ shall‌ ‌ act‌ ‌ as‌ ‌ a‌ ‌ Nodal‌‌                         Agency‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ purpose‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ channelizing‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ interest‌ ‌ subvention‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ various‌‌                         lending‌ ‌ institutions‌ ‌ through‌ ‌ their‌ ‌ Nodal‌ ‌ office‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ all‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ eligible‌ ‌ lending‌‌                       institutions‌ ‌ required‌ ‌ submit‌ ‌ there‌ ‌ half‌ ‌ yearly‌ ‌ claims‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ SIDBI‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ format‌‌                         provided‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ Annexure‌ ‌ I‌‌         https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ISS07102020_A1.pdf‌‌ ‌    The‌‌ scheme‌‌ was‌‌ an‌‌ sheer‌‌ attempt‌‌ of‌‌ briding‌‌ the‌‌ gap‌‌ of‌‌ financial‌‌ assistance‌‌ to‌‌                             MSMEs‌‌ as‌‌ well‌‌ as‌‌ improving‌‌ upon‌‌ the‌‌ ease‌‌ of‌‌ doing‌‌ business.‌‌ The‌‌ successful‌‌                           implementation‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ scheme‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ supported‌‌ with‌‌ the‌‌ fact‌‌ that‌‌ our‌‌ country‌‌ has‌‌                           Page‌‌ 4‌ ‌   ‌  
  5. 5. managed‌‌ to‌‌ reach‌‌ 63‌ rd‌ ‌ position‌‌ in‌‌ World‌‌ Bank’s‌‌ Ease‌‌ of‌‌ Doing‌‌ Business‌‌ ranking‌‌                           2020.‌ ‌ The‌ ‌ scheme‌ ‌ has‌‌ aniticipated‌‌ the‌‌ future‌‌ of‌‌ benfiting‌‌ the‌‌ weaker‌‌ parts‌‌ of‌‌                           MSMEs‌‌ contributing‌‌ to‌‌ further‌‌ expansion‌‌ of‌‌ sector.‌‌ ‌    The‌ ‌ interest‌ ‌ subvention‌ ‌ scheme‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ MSMEs‌ ‌ is‌ ‌ perhaps‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ subset‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ loan‌‌                         scheme‌ ‌ available‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ MSME‌ ‌ proclaimed‌‌ by‌‌ the‌‌ government‌‌ so‌‌ as‌‌ to‌‌ assit‌‌ the‌‌                           buisness‌ ‌ that‌ ‌ are‌‌ heart‌‌ and‌‌ soul‌‌ of‌‌ nation’s‌‌ economy.‌‌ Such‌‌ other‌‌ MSME‌‌ loan‌‌                           facilities‌ ‌ envisaged‌ ‌ under‌ ‌ different‌ ‌ schemes‌ ‌ particularly‌ ‌ Mudra‌ ‌ loan‌ ‌ scheme,‌‌                   the‌‌ Credit‌‌ Guarantee‌‌ Funds‌‌ Trust‌‌ for‌‌ Micro‌‌ and‌‌ Small‌‌ Enterprises‌‌ or‌‌ the‌‌ Prime‌‌                           Minister‌‌ Employment‌‌ Generation‌‌ Programme.‌‌ ‌    What‌‌ all‌‌ those‌‌ scheme‌‌ offers‌‌ to‌‌ MSMEs?‌ ‌   1. MUDRA‌ :‌ ‌ It‌‌ stands‌‌ for‌‌ Micro‌‌ Unit‌‌ Development‌‌ and‌‌ Refinance‌‌ Agency‌‌                     loan‌ ‌ available‌ ‌ in‌ ‌ three‌ ‌ division‌ ‌ depending‌ ‌ upon‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ limit‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ loan‌‌                       offerings.‌‌ ‌    - Shisu‌‌ Loan‌‌ - Amount‌‌ of‌‌ Loan‌‌ below‌‌ Rs‌‌ 50,000.‌ ‌   - Kishore‌‌ Loan‌‌ - Amount‌‌ of‌‌ Loan‌‌ above‌‌ Rs‌‌ 50,000‌‌ and‌‌ should‌‌ be‌‌ below‌‌                         Rs‌‌ 5,00,000.‌ ‌   - Tarun‌‌ Loan‌‌ - Amount‌‌ of‌‌ Loan‌‌ above‌‌ Rs‌‌ 5,00,000‌‌ and‌‌ should‌‌ be‌‌ below‌‌                         Rs‌‌ 10,00,000.‌ ‌   2. The‌‌ Credit‌‌ Guarantee‌‌ Funds‌‌ Trust‌‌ for‌‌ Micro‌‌ and‌‌ Small‌‌ Enterprises‌ :‌‌                     The‌ ‌ scheme‌ ‌ offers‌ ‌ a‌ ‌ Collateral‌ ‌ free‌ ‌ loan‌ ‌ up‌ ‌ to‌‌ a‌‌ limit‌‌ of‌‌ ₹‌‌ 100‌‌ lakh‌‌ is‌‌                                 available‌‌ for‌‌ individual‌‌ MSE‌‌ on‌‌ payment‌‌ of‌‌ guarantee‌‌ fee‌‌ to‌‌ bank‌‌ by‌‌ the‌‌                           MSE‌‌ for‌‌ both‌‌ existing‌‌ and‌‌ new‌‌ enterprises.‌‌ It‌‌ offers‌‌ credit‌‌ to‌‌ micro‌‌ and‌‌                           small‌‌ enterprises‌‌ without‌‌ any‌‌ security‌‌ or‌‌ third‌‌ party‌‌ guarantee.‌‌ The‌‌ trust‌‌                       is‌‌ created‌‌ by‌‌ the‌‌ m/o‌‌ MSME‌‌ and‌‌ SIDBI‌‌ and‌‌ about‌‌ ‌ 133‌‌ eligible‌‌ Lending‌‌                           Institutions‌ ‌ registered‌ ‌ as‌ ‌ MLIs‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ Trust,‌ ‌ comprising‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ 26‌ ‌ Public‌‌                       Sector‌‌ Banks,‌‌ 21‌‌ Private‌‌ Sector‌‌ Banks,‌‌ 73‌‌ Regional‌‌ Rural‌‌ Banks‌‌ (RRBs),‌‌                       Page‌‌ 5‌ ‌   ‌  
  6. 6. 4‌‌ Foreign‌‌ Banks‌‌ and‌‌ 9‌‌ other‌‌ institutions‌‌ i.e.‌‌ Delhi‌‌ Financial‌‌ Corporation,‌‌                       Kerala‌‌ Financial‌‌ Corporation,‌‌ Jammu‌‌ &‌‌ Kashmir‌‌ Development‌‌ Finance‌‌                 Corporation‌ ‌ Ltd,‌ ‌ Andhra‌ ‌ Pradesh‌ ‌ State‌ ‌ Financial‌ ‌ Corporation,‌ ‌ Export‌‌                 Import‌‌ Bank‌‌ of‌‌ India,‌‌ The‌‌ Tamil‌‌ Nadu‌‌ Industrial‌‌ Investment‌‌ Corporation‌‌                     Ltd.,‌ ‌ National‌ ‌ Small‌ ‌ Industries‌ ‌ Corporation‌ ‌ (NSIC),‌ ‌ North‌ ‌ Eastern‌‌                 Development‌ ‌ Finance‌ ‌ Corporation‌ ‌ (NEDFI)‌ ‌ and‌ ‌ Small‌ ‌ Industries‌‌               Development‌‌ Bank‌‌ of‌‌ India‌‌ (SIDBI)‌ ‌   3. The‌ ‌ Prime‌ ‌ Minister‌ ‌ Employment‌ ‌ Generation‌ ‌ Programme‌ :‌ ‌ The‌‌               scheme‌‌ contemplates‌‌ the‌‌ idea‌‌ of‌‌ buisness‌‌ opportunities‌‌ to‌‌ the‌‌ young‌‌ ‌    Page‌‌ 6‌ ‌   ‌  
  7. 7. unemployed.‌ ‌ Intiated‌ ‌ with‌ ‌ the‌ ‌ merger‌ ‌ of‌‌ Prime‌‌ Minister‌‌ Rojgar‌‌ Yojana‌‌                     (PMRY)‌‌ and‌‌ the‌‌ Rural‌‌ Employment‌‌ Generation‌‌ Programme‌‌ (REGP)‌‌ ‌ .‌‌ It‌                     provides‌‌ loan‌‌ facility‌‌ between‌‌ 9.5‌‌ to‌‌ 23.75‌‌ lakh‌‌ and‌‌ bare‌‌ the‌‌ project‌‌ cost‌‌                           up‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ 25‌ ‌ lakh‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ manufacturing‌ ‌ sector‌ ‌ however‌ ‌ for‌ ‌ buisness/service‌‌                     sector‌‌ it‌‌ limit‌‌ to‌‌ 10‌‌ lakh.‌‌ ‌    Hope‌‌ you‌‌ find‌‌ this‌‌ article‌‌ informative,‌‌ we‌‌ at‌‌ Adukia‌‌ Law‌‌ Chambers‌‌ provide‌‌                         all‌ ‌ kinds‌ ‌ of‌ ‌ guidance,‌ ‌ assistance‌ ‌ from‌ ‌ prospective‌ ‌ entreprenuers‌ ‌ to‌ ‌ the‌‌                     existing‌‌ one‌‌ in‌‌ term‌‌ of‌‌ legal‌‌ and‌‌ financial‌‌ consultancy.‌‌ You‌‌ may‌‌ reach‌‌ out‌‌ to‌‌                             us‌‌ on‌‌ 9820061049‌‌ or‌‌ write‌‌ us‌‌ at‌ ‌ ‌ drrajkumarsadukia@gmail.com‌ ‌   Thank‌‌ you!‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   ‌   Page‌‌ 7‌ ‌   ‌  

Finance serves as the fresh blood of business essential for its smooth running, as almost 90% among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector belongs to Micro Enterprises, the government has attempted to provide financial assistance for their steady growth through the Interest Subvention Scheme introduced in 2018. It is the subset of loan schemes available for MSME proclaimed by the government so as to assist the business that is the heart and soul of the nation’s economy.

