 Grammarly is an English language writing-enhancement platform developed by Grammarly, Inc.,  Grammarly launched in 2009...
 To setup Grammarly, you need to create an account in Grammarly.com https://www.grammarly.com/edu/signup  Steps to reach...
North South University | Grammarly © 2017 5 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to setup Grammarly?
North South University | Grammarly © 2017 6 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to Upload and Check in Grammarly?
North South University | Grammarly © 2017 7 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to Upload and Check in Grammarly?
Presentation on Grammarly
Faculty Workshop Program, Fall 2017
North South University
15-Nov-2017 | Dean Conference Hall, SAC-620

  1. 1. Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools Rajiv Mahmud Senior IT Officer, NSU Library North South University, Dhaka North South University | Grammarly © 2017 1
  2. 2. 1) What is Grammarly? 2) How to setup Grammarly? 3) How to upload doc and check by Grammarly? North South University | Grammarly © 2017 2
  3. 3.  Grammarly is an English language writing-enhancement platform developed by Grammarly, Inc.,  Grammarly launched in 2009.  Grammarly's proofreading and plagiarism-detection resources check more than 250 grammar rules. North South University | Grammarly © 2017 3 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools What is Grammarly?
  4. 4.  To setup Grammarly, you need to create an account in Grammarly.com https://www.grammarly.com/edu/signup  Steps to reach The Grammarly Apps: 1) Log out from your account https://auth.grammarly.com/logout_redir ect. 2) Go to https://www.grammarly.com/edu/signin and log in again. 3) If you are asked for the access code, then apply the access code : 8X……………….. 4) After logged in, you may download and install GrammarlySetup.exe for windows North South University | Grammarly © 2017 4 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to setup Grammarly?
  5. 5. North South University | Grammarly © 2017 5 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to setup Grammarly?
  6. 6. North South University | Grammarly © 2017 6 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to Upload and Check in Grammarly?
  7. 7. North South University | Grammarly © 2017 7 Grammarly : Grammar Checker Tools How to Upload and Check in Grammarly?
