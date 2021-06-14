Successfully reported this slideshow.
Water Resources RAJESHWARIJAGADISH BMSCCM
Water is indispensable to human life. Though plentiful, it is limited and global demand for freshwater has been growing ra...
⚫ Out of the total water reserves of the world, about 97% is salty water, most of the animals and plants have 60-65% water...
Water is characterized by certain unique features which make it a marvelous resource: ⚫It exists as a liquid over a wide r...
⚫ It is an excellent solvent for nutrients. Thus, it can serve as a very good carrier of nutrients, including oxygen, whic...
⚫ It has an anomalous expansion behavior i.e. as it freezes, it expands instead of contracting and thus becomes lighter. I...
Water useand Over-exploitation ⚫ Due to its unique properties water is of multiple uses for all living organisms. ⚫ Water ...
Groundwater ⚫ About 9.86% of the total fresh water resources is in the form of groundwater and it is about 35-50 times tha...
⚫ Aquifers may be of two types: ⚫ Unconfined aquifers which are overlaid by permeable earth materials and they are recharg...
EffectsofGroundwaterUsage ⚫ Subsidence: When groundwater withdrawal i s more than its recharge rate, the sediments in the ...
FLOODS ⚫ Heavy rainfall often causes floods in the low-lying coastal areas. ⚫ Prolonged downpour can cause the over-flowin...
DROUGHTS ⚫ When annual rainfall is below and less than evaporation, drought conditions are created. ⚫ Ironically, these dr...
⚫ Anthropogenic causes: Drought is a phenomenon, but due to several anthropogenic causes like over grazing, deforestation,...
Remedial measures: ⚫Indigenous knowledge in of drought and desertification can be very useful for dealing with the problem...
TRADITIONALWATERMANAGEMENTSYSTEM ⚫ In India, even today, there are s e v e r a l villages where water management is done n...
⚫In Ladakh, the water manager is as churpun who has got complete charge with full powers over allocation of available wate...
2. Water shortages and public discontent in Yemen As a consequence of severe mismanagement, Yemen’s water availability is ...
1. Dispute over water in the Nile Basin The Nile basin features significant conflict over access to and rights over the Ni...
3. Turkey, Syria and Iraq: conflict over the Euphrates-Tigris The Euphrates-Tigris Basin is shared between Turkey, Syria a...
Afghanistan’s efforts to harness the waters of the Helmand River and the Harirud to support post- conflict reconstruction ...
The Mekong basin is witnessing an enormous expansion of dam-building for hydropower generation, especially in China and La...
The long-standing conflict over water from the Cauvery River between the Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has recent...
Frequent droughts in Somalia put significant pressures on pastoral livelihoods. Droughts cause herders to sell more of the...
The Turkish-Armenian case is a prominent example of how two coriparians can put their tensions aside, work together in the...
Egypt is currently using more water than its internal renewable resources - mainly based on Nile fresh water inflows - sup...
In 2000, privatisation of the drinking water in Cochabamba incurred violent protests and escalated into the so-called ‘Wat...
