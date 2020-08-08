Chapter on Iontophoresis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A SEMINAR ON IONTOPHORESIS DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM 1 By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scie...
CONTENT  Introduction  Advantages and disadvantages  Electrical property of skin  Route and mechanism of system  Fact...
INTRODUCTION Definition:- Iontophoresis can be defined as the permeation of ionized drug molecules across biological membr...
HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT:-  The idea of applying electric current to increase the penetration of electrically charged drugs...
ADVANTAGES  Enhanced drug penetration (of selected drugs) over passive transport .  Allows strict control of transdermal...
ADVANTAGES OVER OTHER DELIVERY SYSTEM  Iontophoresis enlarges the range of drug candidates for transdermal administration...
DISADVANTAGES  Can be time-consuming to administer  Drugs must be in aqueous solution and must be in ionized.  Minor ti...
ELECTRICAL PROPERTY OF THE SKIN  Stratum corneum is composed of layers of horny cells which are a good insulator and form...
HUMAN SKIN 9
ROUTE AND MECHANISM OF SYSTEM  The greatest concentration of ionized species is expected to move into some regions of the...
PATHWAY OF ION TRANSPORT Percutaneous absorption may take place simultaneously by any combination of the three main pathwa...
Fig. 1. A diagrammatical representation of human skin: (a) appendageal pathway; (b) intercellular pathway. 12 T.S. of SKIN
Mechanism:-  In iontophoretic treatment electric potential may alter the molecular arrangement of the skin components hen...
 Pores are thus opened up as a result of repulsion between neighboring dipoles, and water molecule and ions will flow in ...
v Anode + Cathode - Analyte – Cl - Neutral analyte Analyte + Na + Drug + Na + Drug – Cl - Neutral drug BLOOD VESSEL The nu...
FACTOR AFFECTING IONTOPHORESIS  Operational Factors:- I. Composition of formulation: Concentration of drug solution pH of...
Biological Factors:-  Intra and inter subject variability  Regional blood flow  Skin pH  Condition of skin 17
EQUIPMENTS AND DEVICES Iontophoresis Generators  Produce continuous direct current  Assures unidirectional flow of ions ...
IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Intensity control  1 to 5 mA  Constant voltage output that adjusts to normal variations in tis...
IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Adjustable Timer  Up to 25 min 20
IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Lead wires  Active electrode  Inactive electrode 21
CURRENT INTENSITY  Increase intensity slowly until patient reports tingling or prickly sensation.  If pain or a burning ...
CURRENT INTENSITY  Maximum current intensity should be determined by size of the active electrode.  Current amplitude us...
TREATMENT DURATION  Treatment duration ranges between 10-20 minutes with 15 minutes being an average.  Patient should be...
COMMERCIAL ELECTRODES  Sold with most iontophoresis systems.  Electrodes have a small chamber covered by a semipermiable...
ELECTRODE PREPARATION  To ensure maximum contact of electrodes skin should be shaved and cleaned prior to attachment of t...
ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin 27
ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin  Inject ionized solution into the chamber 28
ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin  Inject ionized solution into the chamber  Attach ...
EVALUATION  In-vitro evaluation:- In this experiment , the glassware is assembled, sandwiching the excised skin. The drug...
APPLICATION  Treatment of hyperhydrosis, diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, other therapeutic uses.  Delivery of metallic and...
List of Drugs Investigated Recently for Iontophoretic Delivery 32
33
REFERENCES  Singh P, Maibach H(1996), Iontophoresis: an alternative to use of carriers in cuteneous drug delivery, Advanc...
35
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter on Iontophoresis

35 views

Published on

Chapter on Iontophoresis

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter on Iontophoresis

  1. 1. A SEMINAR ON IONTOPHORESIS DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM 1 By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scientist, Alembic Research Centre. Vadodara E.Mail:-rdumpala64@gmail.com
  2. 2. CONTENT  Introduction  Advantages and disadvantages  Electrical property of skin  Route and mechanism of system  Factor affecting iontophoresis  Equipments and devices  Evaluation  Application 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Definition:- Iontophoresis can be defined as the permeation of ionized drug molecules across biological membranes under the influence of electrical current. 3
  4. 4. HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT:-  The idea of applying electric current to increase the penetration of electrically charged drugs into surface tissues was probably originated by varatti in 1747.  Ledus demonstrated the introduction of strychnine and cyanide ions in to the rabbits at the beginning of the 20th century , placing two rabbits in series with a direct current generator.  Today, the treatment of hyperhidrosis is the most successful and popular application of iontophoresis in dermatologic medication. 4
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES  Enhanced drug penetration (of selected drugs) over passive transport .  Allows strict control of transdermal penetration rates.  Permits rapid termination of drug delivery through termination of current or ultrasound.  Skin remains intact, therefore low risk of introducing infection .  Not immunologically sensitizing.  In many cases, greater patient satisfaction.  Home units available for iontophoresis. 5
  6. 6. ADVANTAGES OVER OTHER DELIVERY SYSTEM  Iontophoresis enlarges the range of drug candidates for transdermal administration.  Fast skin recovery than parentral route.  Less risk of systemic absorption than injection.  Less anxiety provoking or painful than injection  Increases therapeutic efficacy by bypassing hepatic “first pass” metabolism.  Inter and intra subject variability is considerably reduced in contras to oral route. 6
  7. 7. DISADVANTAGES  Can be time-consuming to administer  Drugs must be in aqueous solution and must be in ionized.  Minor tingling, irritation, and burning can occur. (these effects can often be minimized or eradicated with proper technique or current adjustment ).  The skin itself imposes a barrier to the delivery of some medication.  Additional ions act as charged carriers or active competitors for the drug applied. 7
  8. 8. ELECTRICAL PROPERTY OF THE SKIN  Stratum corneum is composed of layers of horny cells which are a good insulator and forms the principal barrier of the body to electrical conductivity.  In addition to electrical resistance, skin tissue also have a capacitance because of their ability to store electrons, and are thus electrically capacitors so skin layer is said to be reactive. A reactive circuit is said to be present impedance rather than resistance.  The human skin reportedly shows a high impedance to alternating current of low frequency, but the impedance was found to decrease from 130 to 30 kilo ohm as the A.C input was increased from 1 to 1000 Hz. 8
  9. 9. HUMAN SKIN 9
  10. 10. ROUTE AND MECHANISM OF SYSTEM  The greatest concentration of ionized species is expected to move into some regions of the skin where either the skin is damaged ,or along the sweat glands and hair follicles, as the diffusional resistance on the skin to permeation is lowest in these regions. 10
  11. 11. PATHWAY OF ION TRANSPORT Percutaneous absorption may take place simultaneously by any combination of the three main pathways that include; the intercellular (paracellular) pathway between the conneocytes along the lamellar lipids, the intracellular (transcellular) pathway through the cells or the appendageal (shunt) pathway via hair follicles, sweat ducts and secretary glands. 11
  12. 12. Fig. 1. A diagrammatical representation of human skin: (a) appendageal pathway; (b) intercellular pathway. 12 T.S. of SKIN
  13. 13. Mechanism:-  In iontophoretic treatment electric potential may alter the molecular arrangement of the skin components hence change in skin permeability.  The “flip-flop gating mechanism” could be responsible for pore formation in the stratum corneum which is rich in keratin, an alpha-helical polypeptide. 13
  14. 14.  Pores are thus opened up as a result of repulsion between neighboring dipoles, and water molecule and ions will flow in the pore channels to neutralize the dipole moments. The phenomenon should lead to an enhancement in skin permeability for peptide and protein molecules, and other charged molecules.  The isoelectric point of the skin is between 3 and 4,means pores have positive charge below pH 3 and negative charge below pH 4 ,so it is easy to introduce basic drug. 14
  15. 15. v Anode + Cathode - Analyte – Cl - Neutral analyte Analyte + Na + Drug + Na + Drug – Cl - Neutral drug BLOOD VESSEL The number of electrons flowing through the external circuit is a direct reflection of the amount of ionic charges flowing through the skin. The transport number and the intensity of current are the two main parameters controlling the iontophoretic flux. ELECTROCHEMISTRY OF IONTOPHORETIC CIRCUIT [ ELECTROREPULSION ] 15
  16. 16. FACTOR AFFECTING IONTOPHORESIS  Operational Factors:- I. Composition of formulation: Concentration of drug solution pH of donor solution Ionic strength Presence of co-ions II. Physicochemical properties of the permeant: Molecular size and Molecular weight Charge Polarity III. Experimental conditions: Current density Current profile Duration of treatment Electrode material Polarity of electrodes 16
  17. 17. Biological Factors:-  Intra and inter subject variability  Regional blood flow  Skin pH  Condition of skin 17
  18. 18. EQUIPMENTS AND DEVICES Iontophoresis Generators  Produce continuous direct current  Assures unidirectional flow of ions 18
  19. 19. IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Intensity control  1 to 5 mA  Constant voltage output that adjusts to normal variations in tissue impedance thus reducing the likelihood of burns  Automatic shutdown if skin impedance reduces to preset limit 19
  20. 20. IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Adjustable Timer  Up to 25 min 20
  21. 21. IONTOPHORESIS GENERATOR  Lead wires  Active electrode  Inactive electrode 21
  22. 22. CURRENT INTENSITY  Increase intensity slowly until patient reports tingling or prickly sensation.  If pain or a burning sensation occur intensity is too great and should be decreased.  When terminating treatment intensity should be slowly decreased to zero before electrodes are disconnected. 22
  23. 23. CURRENT INTENSITY  Maximum current intensity should be determined by size of the active electrode.  Current amplitude usually set so that current density falls between 0.1-0.5 mA/cm2 of the active electrode surface. 23
  24. 24. TREATMENT DURATION  Treatment duration ranges between 10-20 minutes with 15 minutes being an average.  Patient should be comfortable with no reported or visible signs of pain or burning.  Check skin every 3-5 minutes looking for signs of skin irritation.  Decrease intensity during treatment to accommodate decrease in skin impedance to avoid pain or burning. 24
  25. 25. COMMERCIAL ELECTRODES  Sold with most iontophoresis systems.  Electrodes have a small chamber covered by a semipermiable membrane into which ionized solution may be injected .  The electrode self adheres to the skin. 25
  26. 26. ELECTRODE PREPARATION  To ensure maximum contact of electrodes skin should be shaved and cleaned prior to attachment of the electrodes.  Do not excessively abrade skin during cleaning since damaged skin has lowered resistance to current and a burn might occur more easily. 26
  27. 27. ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin 27
  28. 28. ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin  Inject ionized solution into the chamber 28
  29. 29. ELECTRODE PREPARATION  Attach self-adhering active electrode to skin  Inject ionized solution into the chamber  Attach self-adhering inactive electrode to the skin and attach lead wires from generator to each 29
  30. 30. EVALUATION  In-vitro evaluation:- In this experiment , the glassware is assembled, sandwiching the excised skin. The drug formulation is placed in donor reservoir and normal saline is placed in the receptor resevoir. The electrode are connected. Periodically , solution is withdrawn from the receptor reservoir and assayed for the drug.  In-vivo evaluation:- The system is evaluated in rats for transdermal iontophoretic delivery of vasopressin and analogue in rats. 30
  31. 31. APPLICATION  Treatment of hyperhydrosis, diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, other therapeutic uses.  Delivery of metallic and non-metallic ions.  Delivery of vasodilators.  Delivery of local anesthetics.  Delivery of steroids.  Uses of iontophoresis in neurosciences. 31
  32. 32. List of Drugs Investigated Recently for Iontophoretic Delivery 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. REFERENCES  Singh P, Maibach H(1996), Iontophoresis: an alternative to use of carriers in cuteneous drug delivery, Advanced drug delivery reviews; 18, 379-394.  Rawat S, Vangurlekar S, Rakesh B, Jain S, Shrikarti G, Transdermal delivery by iontophoresis, Indian journal of pharmaceutical science; Year 2008, Vol .70, Issue:1, 5- 10.  Swarbrick James, “Encyclopedia of Pharmaceutical Technology”; informa healthcare USA Inc, 2007, 3rd ed.; vol. 4 p. .2119-2132.  Controlled and novel drug delivery by N.K.Jain; CBS publishers and distributors; 191-206. 34
  35. 35. 35

×