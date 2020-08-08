Electro chem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELECTROCHEMISTRY SUBJECT – CHEMISTRY CLASS – XII TEACHER’S NAME – RAJESH TRIVEDI
Contents : * Electrolytic and Galvanic cell * Galvanic cell and electrode potential * Measurement of std. electrode potent...
Electrolytic cell Galvanic cell Electrical energy converts into chemical energy Chemical energy converts into electrical e...
Standard electrode potential The electrode potential measured under standard condition i.e. at 25oC and At 1 .00 atm press...
E0 cell = E0 cathocde – E0 anode E0cell = Standard electrode potential of Galvanic cell E0cathocde = Standard electrode po...
Over all cell reaction : Zn(s) + Cu++(aq) Zn++(aq) + Cu(s)
In this series standard electrode potential of various electrodes are arranged In the increasing order of their reduction ...
Now it can be understood that H+ ions reduces into H2(g) in place of Na+ ions into Na(s)
Iron displaces cu from CuSO4 solution Magnesium displaces cu from CuSO4 solution
Ecell = electrode potential of cell , Keq = equilibrium constant , ∆G = gibb’s energy, T = temperature, R = gas constant ,...
Chemistry of rusting of iron Rusting is a electrochemical reaction and it become faster in the presence of less reactive m...
Primary Batteries (Dry cell) Anode : Zn n++ + 2e- Cathode : 2NH4 + (aq) + 2MnO2(s) 2e- Zn++ + 2MnO(OH) + 2NH3 Overall : Zn...
Secondary cell ( Lead storage battery) At anode : At cathode Pb(s) Pb++(aq) + 2e– PbO2(s) 4H+ +2e– Pb++(aq) + 2H2O Pb++(aq...
Anode : 2[H2(g) + 2OH– (aq) 2H2O (l) + 2e – ] Cathode : O2(g) + 2H2O (l) + 4e– 4OH– (aq) Overall : 2H2(g) + O2(g) 2H2O(l) ...
Exercises Multiple choice questions : Q. 1 Which of the following is not a good conductor ? (a) Cu metal (b) Aqueous NaCl ...
  1. 1. ELECTROCHEMISTRY SUBJECT – CHEMISTRY CLASS – XII TEACHER’S NAME – RAJESH TRIVEDI
  2. 2. Contents : * Electrolytic and Galvanic cell * Galvanic cell and electrode potential * Measurement of std. electrode potential * Representation of half cell reaction * Electrochemical series and its applications * Nernst equation * Corrosion and rusting of iron * Commercial battery and cell. * Exercises
  3. 3. Electrolytic cell Galvanic cell Electrical energy converts into chemical energy Chemical energy converts into electrical energy
  4. 4. Standard electrode potential The electrode potential measured under standard condition i.e. at 25oC and At 1 .00 atm pressure. Standard hydrogen electrode H++e ½ H2 , Eo = 0.00 V Electrode potential of any electrode may be can calculated by forming a galvanic cell of that electrode with hydrogen electrode.
  5. 5. E0 cell = E0 cathocde – E0 anode E0cell = Standard electrode potential of Galvanic cell E0cathocde = Standard electrode potential of cathode E0anode = Standard electrode potential of anode Hydrogen electrode = cathode ‘M’ electrode = anode E0 for hydrogen electrode = 0 E0cell = V On applying in the formula V = 0 – E0anode (M) Therefore electrode potential of ‘M’ = – v volt
  6. 6. Over all cell reaction : Zn(s) + Cu++(aq) Zn++(aq) + Cu(s)
  7. 7. In this series standard electrode potential of various electrodes are arranged In the increasing order of their reduction potential
  8. 8. Now it can be understood that H+ ions reduces into H2(g) in place of Na+ ions into Na(s)
  9. 9. Iron displaces cu from CuSO4 solution Magnesium displaces cu from CuSO4 solution
  10. 10. Ecell = electrode potential of cell , Keq = equilibrium constant , ∆G = gibb’s energy, T = temperature, R = gas constant , F = faraday’s constant
  11. 11. Chemistry of rusting of iron Rusting is a electrochemical reaction and it become faster in the presence of less reactive metal than iron and will not occurs in the presence of more reactive metal than iron.
  12. 12. Primary Batteries (Dry cell) Anode : Zn n++ + 2e- Cathode : 2NH4 + (aq) + 2MnO2(s) 2e- Zn++ + 2MnO(OH) + 2NH3 Overall : Zn + 2NH4+(aq) + 2MnO2(S) Zn+++ 2MnO(OH) + 2NH3 *Cell reaction can not be reversed therefore they are not chargeable.*
  13. 13. Secondary cell ( Lead storage battery) At anode : At cathode Pb(s) Pb++(aq) + 2e– PbO2(s) 4H+ +2e– Pb++(aq) + 2H2O Pb++(aq) + SO4 –2(aq) PbSO4(s) Pb++(aq) + SO4 –2 (aq) PbSO4 Pb(s) +SO4 –2 (aq) PbSO4(s) PbO2(s) + 4H+ + 2e– + SO4 –2 (aq) PbSO4(s) + 2H2O(l) Overall cell reaction : Pb(s) + PbO2(s) + 2H2SO4(aq) 2PbSO4(s) + 2H2O (l) *Cell reaction can be reversed therefore these cells can be recharged.*
  14. 14. Anode : 2[H2(g) + 2OH– (aq) 2H2O (l) + 2e – ] Cathode : O2(g) + 2H2O (l) + 4e– 4OH– (aq) Overall : 2H2(g) + O2(g) 2H2O(l) Advantages of Fuel cell * High efficiency *Continuous source of energy * Pollution free working
  15. 15. Exercises Multiple choice questions : Q. 1 Which of the following is not a good conductor ? (a) Cu metal (b) Aqueous NaCl (c) Molten NaCl (d) Solid NaCl Q.2 The reduction potential of Zn , Cu , Fe , and Ag are in the order : (a) Ag , Cu , Fe , Zn (b) Cu , Ag , Fe , Zn (c) Zn , Cu , Fe , Ag (d) Fe , Zn , Cu , Ag. Q.3. In an Galvanic cell which of the following statements is not correct ? (a) Anode is negatively charged (b) Cathode is positively charged (c) Reduction takes place at the anode (d) Reduction takes place at the cathode Q.4. When lead storage battery discharges : (a) SO2 is evolved (b) PbSO4 is consumed (c) Lead is formed (d) H2SO4 is consumed Q.5. Rust is a mixture of : (a) FeO and Fe(OH)3 (b) FeO and Fe(OH)2 (c) Fe2O3 and Fe(OH)3 (d) F3O4 and Fe(OH)3 Q.6. Galvanised iron sheets are coated with : (a) C (b) Cu (c) Zn (d) Ni Q.7. E0 cell and ∆G0 are related as : (a) ∆G0 = n f E0 cell (b) ∆G = – n f E0 cell (c) ∆G0 = – n f E0 cell (d) ∆G0 = n f E0 cell = 0 By – Rajesh Trivedi ( PGT – Chemistry)

