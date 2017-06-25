Trade regulation in india part 01

Trade Regulation in India PRESENTED BY: RAJEEV KUMAR MOLLICK MBA (ITL) IMU, CHENNAI
  1. 1. Trade Regulation in India PRESENTED BY: RAJEEV KUMAR MOLLICK MBA (ITL) IMU, CHENNAI
  2. 2. Key Objectives : Define “Trade” and “Trade Regulation” Discuss Trade Regulation in India Objectives of the Exim Policy/Foreign Trade Policy of India Conclusion
  3. 3. Trade and Trade Regulation A trade is a basic economic concept that involves multiple parties participating in the voluntary negotiation and then the exchange of one's goods and services for desired goods and services that someone else possesses.
  4. 4. Trade Regulation Trade regulation is a field of law, often bracketed with antitrust including government regulation of unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive business acts or practices.
  5. 5. Trade Regulation in India • Exim Policy or Foreign Trade Policy is a set of guidelines and instructions established by the DGFT in matters related to the import and export of goods in India. •The Foreign Trade Policy of India is guided by the Export Import (in short EXIM) Policy of the Indian Government and is regulated by the Foreign Trade Development and Regulation Act, 1992.
  6. 6. Trade Regulation in India (continued.) •DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) is the main governing body in matters related to Exim Policy. •The main objective of the Foreign Trade Development and Regulation Act is to provide the development and regulation of foreign trade by facilitating imports into, and augmenting exports from India.
  7. 7. Trade Regulation in India (continued.) •Indian EXIM Policy contains various policy related decisions taken by the government in the sphere of Foreign Trade, i.e., with respect to imports and exports from the country and export promotion measures, policies and procedures etc.
  8. 8. Trade Regulation in India (continued.) •Trade Policy is prepared and announced by the Central Government (Ministry of Commerce). •India's Export-Import Policy also known as Foreign Trade Policy, and the aim of Foreign Trade Policy is developing export potential, improving export performance, encouraging foreign trade and creating favorable balance of payments position etc.
  9. 9. Objectives of the Exim Policy/Foreign Trade Policy •To accelerate the economy from low level of economic activities to high level of economic activities by making it a globally oriented vibrant economy and to derive maximum benefits from expanding global market opportunities. •To enhance the techno local strength and efficiency of Indian agriculture, industry and services, thereby improving their competitiveness.
  10. 10. Objectives (continued.) •Opportunities and encourage the attainment of internationally accepted standards of quality. •To provide quality consumer products at reasonable prices. •To generate new employment.
  11. 11. Conclusion The Export-Import policy reflects the foreign trade policy of India. The policy is implemented mostly by means of regulatory framework provided by the Foreign Trade Act, 1992. There are two aspects of Exim Policy, the import policy which is concerned with regulation and management of imports and the export policy which is concerned with exports not only promotion but also regulation.
  12. 12. Conclusion (continued.) The main objective of the Government's EXIM Policy is to promote exports to the maximum extent. Exports should be promoted in such a manner that the economy of the country is not affected by unregulated exportable items specially needed within the country.

