MRF Car Tyres By: Rajeev Kumar Mollick MBA (ITL)
Objective: Section-A • About the MRF Company • Products & Services of MRF • Achievements Section-B  Segmentation Of MRF T...
About The Company: • Madras Rubber Factory Limited (abbreviated as MRF) started as a rubber balloon factory with a funding...
About The Company: (Cont..) • 1967 – MRF became the first Indian company to export tyres to the US • 1988 – The MRF Pace F...
About The Company: (Cont..) • 2007 – MRF launches ZSLK tyres – the first eco friendly tyre. • 2013 – MRF's Aero Muscle bec...
Products: • Tyres • Passenger Cars • Two Wheelers • OTR (Off The Road Tyre ) • Trucks/Buses • Farm Services • LCV (Light T...
Products (Cont..): • Funskool • Paints And Coats • Pretareds MRF PRETREADS is the most advanced precured retreading system...
Services: • T&S (tyres and services) T&S stocks the entire range of MRF tyres and is equipped to provide services of compu...
Services (Cont..): • Tyredrome MRF Tyredrome have international range of services From robotic wheel alignment to Nitrogen...
Motorsports: • MRF Racing • MRF Rally Team • MRF Motocross • MRF Karting Marketing Management Presentation
Cricket: • MRF Pace Foundation MRF Pace Foundation is a coaching clinic for training fast bowlers established by MRF with ...
Achievements: • FORD WORLD EXCELLENCE AWARDS MRF won the silver award and is the only Indian company to win this excellenc...
Segmentation Of MRF Tyre: Marketing Management Presentation
About The Product:  Name: MRF ZLX  Brand: MRF  Sector: Automobiles  Category: Tyre Industry  Segment: Automobile indu...
Marketing Management Presentation
Product Marketing: • MRF: Masters at pull Strategies • Publicity campaigns & Above-the-line promotional methods • Pioneere...
Marketing Management Presentation
5 C’s of MRF: 1. Company  Undisputed market leader and market share of 24%  Exports to over 65 countries worldwide that ...
5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 3. Collaborators • Tie-ups with  Maruti  Mahindra and Mahindra  Tata Motors  General Motors • C...
5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 4. Competitors • Basis of Competition:  High performance tyres and durability  Comfort Tyres  Pr...
5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 5. Context • Economic Environment: • Unresolved TAX issues • Increasing cost of raw material • Impo...
4 P’s of MRF Car Tyre: 1. Product • MRF Car Tyre 2. Place • 7- Plants located in various places in south India. • 2500 Out...
4 P’s of MRF Car Tyre: (Cont..) 3. Pricing 1. MRF ZLX 145/80 R12 74T Tubeless Car Tyre- Rs2,800.00 2. MRF ZLX 155/70 R14 T...
Marketing Management Presentation
Marketing Management Presentation
Marketing Management Presentation
Marketing Management Presentation
SWOT Analysis: Strength : • Company has remained in no.1 position in tyre industry and was the first to reach annual turno...
SWOT Analysis:(Cont..) Weakness : • Volatility in industrial relations. Ex: the labour unrest • Intense competition due to...
SWOT Analysis:(Cont..) Threats : • Price wars • Stiff competition from national and international brands • Cheaper technol...
Marketing Management Presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mrf car tyres

16 views

Published on

Marketing Presentation: Mrf car tyres

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Mrf car tyres

  1. 1. MRF Car Tyres By: Rajeev Kumar Mollick MBA (ITL)
  2. 2. Objective: Section-A • About the MRF Company • Products & Services of MRF • Achievements Section-B  Segmentation Of MRF Tyre  About The Product  Product Marketing  5 C’s of MRF Tyre  4 P’s of MRF Tyre  SWOT Analysis Marketing Management Presentation
  3. 3. About The Company: • Madras Rubber Factory Limited (abbreviated as MRF) started as a rubber balloon factory with a funding of Rs.14, 000 by K M Mammen Mappillai, in the year 1946, at Tiruvottiyur, Madras (now Chennai). • 1952 – MRF ventured into the manufacture of tread rubber. • 1961 – With the success achieved in tread rubber, MRF entered into the manufacture of tyres. MRF established a technical collaboration with the Mansfield Tire & Rubber Company of USA. Around the same time, it also became a public company. • 1964 – An overseas office at Beirut (Lebanon) was established to develop the export market and it was amongst India's very first efforts on tyre exports. This year also marked the birth of the now famous MRF Muscleman. Marketing Management Presentation
  4. 4. About The Company: (Cont..) • 1967 – MRF became the first Indian company to export tyres to the US • 1988 – The MRF Pace Foundation was set up with international pace bowler, Dennis Lillee as its director. • 1989 – MRF also opened the MRF Tyredrome, India's first tyre company–owned wheel care complex at Chennai. • 1993 – K.M. Mammen Mapillai became the first South Indian industrialist to be awarded the Padmashri for his contribution to industry. Marketing Management Presentation
  5. 5. About The Company: (Cont..) • 2007 – MRF launches ZSLK tyres – the first eco friendly tyre. • 2013 – MRF's Aero Muscle becomes the only Indian tyre to be chosen for the legendary fighter jet - Sukhoi 30 MKI • 2015 – MRF breaks into Forbes India's Super 50 list of the best companies in India. Marketing Management Presentation
  6. 6. Products: • Tyres • Passenger Cars • Two Wheelers • OTR (Off The Road Tyre ) • Trucks/Buses • Farm Services • LCV (Light Truck Tyre) • Tubes & Flaps • SCV (Small Commercial Vehicle ) Marketing Management Presentation
  7. 7. Products (Cont..): • Funskool • Paints And Coats • Pretareds MRF PRETREADS is the most advanced precured retreading system in India.  Greater tyre Mileage  Better Road Grip  Well researched Tread Patterns through years of innovation and Testing  Proven Rubber Technology  Range of patterns to suit various applications  Low Operating Costs • Conveyor Belt Marketing Management Presentation
  8. 8. Services: • T&S (tyres and services) T&S stocks the entire range of MRF tyres and is equipped to provide services of computerised wheel alignment, wheel balancing and tyre changing • MRF TIRETOK • Robotic Wheel Aligner • Vehicle Safety Test Lane • Diagnostic Wheel Balancer • Semi-automatic Tyre Changer(with helper arm) • A/C recovery and recharging unit • Electronic headlight aligner • Nitrogen generator(membrane type) • Special two-wheeler tyre changer (with rim adaptors) Marketing Management Presentation
  9. 9. Services (Cont..): • Tyredrome MRF Tyredrome have international range of services From robotic wheel alignment to Nitrogen filling • MRF FASST (Friendly After Sales Service Team) • removal and refitment of wheels • mounting and de-mounting of tyres from the rims • nitrogen inflation • MRF Institute of Driver Development Marketing Management Presentation
  10. 10. Motorsports: • MRF Racing • MRF Rally Team • MRF Motocross • MRF Karting Marketing Management Presentation
  11. 11. Cricket: • MRF Pace Foundation MRF Pace Foundation is a coaching clinic for training fast bowlers established by MRF with the help of former Australian pace spearhead Dennis Lillee in Chennai, India. Marketing Management Presentation
  12. 12. Achievements: • FORD WORLD EXCELLENCE AWARDS MRF won the silver award and is the only Indian company to win this excellence award. • J D POWER ASIA PACIFIC MRF won the award for customer satisfaction not once but 11 times till date. • TNS MRF voted the "Most Trusted" Tyre company in India by TNS 2006 global CSR study. • CAPEXIL MRF won the award for exports. Marketing Management Presentation
  13. 13. Segmentation Of MRF Tyre: Marketing Management Presentation
  14. 14. About The Product:  Name: MRF ZLX  Brand: MRF  Sector: Automobiles  Category: Tyre Industry  Segment: Automobile industry, Manufacturing industry  NIC Code: 22111  Tagline/ Slogan: “Comfort Made More Comfortable”  Target Group: Small cars  Positioning: India’s no.1 tyre making company with comprehensive tyre portfolio Promotional Video Marketing Management Presentation
  15. 15. Marketing Management Presentation
  16. 16. Product Marketing: • MRF: Masters at pull Strategies • Publicity campaigns & Above-the-line promotional methods • Pioneered the practice of heavy advertising and promotion in the tyre industry. • MRF differentiates itself from the competition, on its two pillars of High Quality and Endurance Marketing Management Presentation
  17. 17. Marketing Management Presentation
  18. 18. 5 C’s of MRF: 1. Company  Undisputed market leader and market share of 24%  Exports to over 65 countries worldwide that accounts to 12%  Brand promotion through sports celebrities  Created a formidable product line, length, and breadth to serve every segment of the industry 2. Customer  Car Owners  OME’s (original equipment manufacturer )  Rural Market Marketing Management Presentation
  19. 19. 5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 3. Collaborators • Tie-ups with  Maruti  Mahindra and Mahindra  Tata Motors  General Motors • Collaborative incentives  Assured Supply  Assured Quality  Just in time Supplies Marketing Management Presentation
  20. 20. 5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 4. Competitors • Basis of Competition:  High performance tyres and durability  Comfort Tyres  Price  Grip  Cornering and braking • Competitors:  Apollo  JK Tyres  CEAT  Goodyear  Yokohama Marketing Management Presentation
  21. 21. 5 C’s of MRF: (Cont..) 5. Context • Economic Environment: • Unresolved TAX issues • Increasing cost of raw material • Import Restrictions • Technological Environment: • Indigenous development of radial technology • Market entry by international players Marketing Management Presentation
  22. 22. 4 P’s of MRF Car Tyre: 1. Product • MRF Car Tyre 2. Place • 7- Plants located in various places in south India. • 2500 Outlets in India and exports to over 65 countries worldwide. • Its distribution channels include: 1. Factories 2. Divisional and Regional Distribution Centers 3. Carrying and Forwarding Agents 4. Dealers Marketing Management Presentation
  23. 23. 4 P’s of MRF Car Tyre: (Cont..) 3. Pricing 1. MRF ZLX 145/80 R12 74T Tubeless Car Tyre- Rs2,800.00 2. MRF ZLX 155/70 R14 Tubeless Car Tyre- Rs3,500.00 3. MRF ZLX 155/65 R13 73T Tubeless Car Tyre- Rs3,000.00 4. MRF ZLX 155/80 R13 Tubeless Car Tyre- Rs3,375.00 4. Promotion • Advertising: 1. Various ads in Televisions 2. Billboards 3. Sponsors to various racing events 4. Sport accessories Marketing Management Presentation
  24. 24. Marketing Management Presentation
  25. 25. Marketing Management Presentation
  26. 26. Marketing Management Presentation
  27. 27. Marketing Management Presentation
  28. 28. SWOT Analysis: Strength : • Company has remained in no.1 position in tyre industry and was the first to reach annual turnover of Rs.5000Crore in India. • Good export market with company exporting tyres and conveyor belts to 65 countries. • Strong financial position • Loyal Customers • Advertising as India eco-friendly car tyre making company. • Reputation Management Marketing Management Presentation
  29. 29. SWOT Analysis:(Cont..) Weakness : • Volatility in industrial relations. Ex: the labour unrest • Intense competition due to presence of other global brands • Low R&D Opportunity : • Emerging markets and growth of automobile industry • More tie-ups with Automobile companies as it’s mainly into B2B market. • Horizontal and concentric Diversification. Marketing Management Presentation
  30. 30. SWOT Analysis:(Cont..) Threats : • Price wars • Stiff competition from national and international brands • Cheaper technologies • Volatility in prices and availability of raw material as india’s rubber production is less than its demand. • Government Policies w.r.t export duties, import duties, tax levied on automobile industries and economic condition of nation as it determines the sale of automobiles. • Introduction of other transport facilities like metro, monorails and local trains, keeping pollution hazards caused by combustion of automobile fuels. Marketing Management Presentation
  31. 31. Marketing Management Presentation

×