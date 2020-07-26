Future of work from home by rajeev choudhary

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Company ProductLine Corporate Internship presentation on Future of Work from Home & Presented by: Rajeev Chou...
Introduction Company ProductLine Future of Work from Home • “Work from home” culture got lots of popularity from the past ...
Introduction Company ProductLine Delhi, Land and Finance, DLF Ltd. • DLF is one of the finest and reputed companies in the...
Introduction Company ProductLine Residential Sector • Residential construction is the business of building and selling ind...
Introduction Company ProductLine Institutional and Commercial As the name says, Institutional constructions are the type o...
Crux of the presentation a. Industrial analysis b. Financial analysis c. Project details d. Key learnings e. Conclusion a ...
Industry Analysis Economic Analysis of the Construction Industry Demand Opportuniti es Investme nts Govt. Increasing inves...
Major investments in the Construction industry • The highest deal in the Construction industry was the Abu Dhabi Investmen...
Future aspects and Challenges
Jan 2019 Apr 2019 July 2019 Oct 2019 Jan 2020 Apr 2020 6. 7 7 6. 9 6. 7 7. 4 7. 2 7. 97 8. 27. 3 7. 2 8. 1 7. 2 7. 6 7. 2 ...
July 2017 Jan 2018 July 2018 Jan 2019 July 2019 Jan 2020 2348.48 2260. 98 2434. 08 2499.1 3 2379.0 7 2576. 6 2730.4 6 2594...
Technology Advancement • The technology in the Construction industry is at its boon from the past decade. • Technology in ...
Technology Advancement 1. Geospatial technology • LiDAR is an active remote sensing technology, using its own source of en...
Companies in the Construction industry Other overseas popular Construction industry Beijing, China Essen, Germany Madrid, ...
SWOT Analysis of the Construction Industry S WO T Weakness • Huge Initial investment • Numbers of Private players • High l...
Financial Analysis What is financial analysis? • Finance is the language of business. The financial analysis relates to an...
Financial Analysis Why should the company need to perform the Financial Analysis? There are various reasons why a company ...
Financial ratios: Financial ratios are the ratios of accounting values from the books of accounts of the company which is ...
Profitability Interpretation • sales volume of DLF Ltd. has increased because they are performing better in the market as ...
Liquidity Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: There is a downfall in the current ratio in the FY 2018-19 which means that the ...
Management Turnover Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The Receivable Turnover Ratio has increased as compared to last year a...
Leverage Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The Debt Equity ratio has decreased in the FY 2018-19 which shows that the compan...
Project Detail Work from Home • Work from home is known for a couple of decades now. It’s a concept where the employee can...
• As per a report by the Owl Labs, most of the employees are willing to sacrifice from their paycheck to do work from home...
Pros and Cons of WFH • Pros • It’s a cost-effective method but for limited organizations such as the service industry as t...
for the individuals and the corporate. Pros Cons For Employers/ Corporate  Less expenditure on office supplies.  Happy a...
for the individuals and the corporate. Pros Cons For Employees/ Individuals  No commute  Can save travel/ commute expens...
List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented Manufacturing sector Mahindra & Mahindra By totally ...
List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented Financial services Sectors which involves the financ...
List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented IT and Technology Tata Consultancy Services • As per...
List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented As per Deloitte’s report and Survey on their employe...
Key learning Major key learnings from the project, • The financial stability of any company depends on many factors other ...
Conclusion • As the number of cases of Covid-19 is increasing exponentially in every state and the Govt. is taking all the...
References • https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNU04032231?amp%253bdata_tool=XGtable&output_view=data &include_graphs=true •...
Thank You
  1. 1. Introduction Company ProductLine Corporate Internship presentation on Future of Work from Home & Presented by: Rajeev Choudhary Report Date: July 25, 2020
  2. 2. Introduction Company ProductLine Future of Work from Home • “Work from home” culture got lots of popularity from the past couple of decades, earlier in the Countries like the United States or Australia and from the past decade, in India. • Working from Home or remotely provides you the liberty to connect and deliver the work outside of office walls. • WFH save lots of time and resources of the employees and employers who usually need to go to the office in heavy traffic, rain, or any other worst situation. • But this is only the one side of the coin, there are sectors equally responsible for the contribution in the Indian economy. • The sectors such as hospitality, Construction & Cement, Banking, Agriculture, Metal and Mining, Pharmaceutical, Textile and garment, Oil and gas, Goods delivering, or any manufacturing sectors can’t be ignored.
  3. 3. Introduction Company ProductLine Delhi, Land and Finance, DLF Ltd. • DLF is one of the finest and reputed companies in the Construction industry and is one of the biggest competitors in the market DLF limited is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, and based in real estate development. • The current stock price of DLF is Rs. 138.50 and the Current CEO of DLF are Mohit Gujral and Rajeev Talwar. • DLF founded by Raghvender Singh in 1946, the pre-independent era. • The current chairmen of DLF are Dr. Kushal Pal Singh (or K.P. Singh) • Here is the list of all the sectors in which DLF foundation fulfills its social responsibility towards the society. Education Skilling and Employment Healthcare Social infrastructure Environment
  4. 4. Introduction Company ProductLine Residential Sector • Residential construction is the business of building and selling individual or multi-family houses. In certain instances, the builder may build one or more homes on speculation meaning that they build the house without having a buyer ready, on the hope that once the housing development gets completed, more buyers will attract. Non-Residential Sector • Non-residential buildings consist of buildings apart from dwellings, as well as fixtures, facilities, and instrumentation that square measure integral elements of the structures and prices of web site clearance and preparation. Historic monuments are known primarily as non-residential buildings also are enclosed. Examples embrace warehouse and industrial buildings, business buildings, buildings for public diversion, hotels, restaurants, academic buildings, health buildings, etc. Sub-sectors of Non-Residential constructions, Heavy Industrials Heavy industrial constructions are those type of constructions which is done for making or constructing huge industries or plants mostly manufacturing units of any manufacturing industry.
  5. 5. Introduction Company ProductLine Institutional and Commercial As the name says, Institutional constructions are the type of constructions done for making Institutes or the college or any other academic-related constructions. Whereas Commercial constructions are those which are done for Shopping malls or any small or big shopping complexes etc. Infrastructure This sector includes the construction of infrastructures like Roads, Bus Stands, Railway Stations, Metro Stations, Airports, Bridges, Pipelines, etc. are done by the civil engineers and their team.
  6. 6. Crux of the presentation a. Industrial analysis b. Financial analysis c. Project details d. Key learnings e. Conclusion a b c d e
  7. 7. Industry Analysis Economic Analysis of the Construction Industry Demand Opportuniti es Investme nts Govt. Increasing investments Increasing demand for developing infrastructure in the country is attracting major players in the market. The infrastructure sector is one of the highest receivers of FDI inflows in India. Robust Demand - As per the report of the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, - India has a requirement of Rs. 50 trillion investments in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country. Attractive Opportunities - Around 24 % of the National Highways in India is 4-lane, - hence there is a vast scope for improvements Policy Support - There is various govt. initiatives which help in the growth of the industry sector, Initiatives like “Housing for All” and “Smart City Mission” - 100% FDI is allowed under the automatic route in the sector.
  8. 8. Major investments in the Construction industry • The highest deal in the Construction industry was the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National Investment, and Infrastructure fund investment of US $ 1 Billion. • During the FY of 2019-2020, the growth of the industry is noted as 0.6% • The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, AIIB has announced the US $ 200 million investment into the construction and infrastructure fund in June 2018 • In 2017, the Indian construction and infrastructure sector reported 90 M&A contracts worth the US $5.4 Billion. • Govt demonstrated their interest in the construction industry by including investment plans in the union budget 2019-2020. Key points on investment in the Budget are listed below, • The Govt. of India is planning to spend the US $ 1.4 Trillion on construction and infrastructure in the next 5-year plan. • Under the construction of highways, the Govt. would be able to generate the revenue of Rs 1 Lack Crore from the toll taxes and other amenities in the 5-year
  9. 9. Future aspects and Challenges
  10. 10. Jan 2019 Apr 2019 July 2019 Oct 2019 Jan 2020 Apr 2020 6. 7 7 6. 9 6. 7 7. 4 7. 2 7. 97 8. 27. 3 7. 2 8. 1 7. 2 7. 6 7. 2 7. 8 8. 7 23.523. 5 Unemployment The construction industry was one of the renowned industries in terms of Jobs and career perspective. As there is a vast list of Employers as well as investors in the industry also the contribution of the Construction industry in the economy is quite impressive. The sector gains popularity in the last two decades and absorbed skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers. BUT As per the records of MOSPI, it can be observed clearly that the employment rate has reached the highest level on the record in April 2020, which is 23.5%. This situation arose due to the lockdown in urban areas which ended in factory shutdown.
  11. 11. July 2017 Jan 2018 July 2018 Jan 2019 July 2019 Jan 2020 2348.48 2260. 98 2434. 08 2499.1 3 2379.0 7 2576. 6 2730.4 6 2594. 49 2440. 92 2628.2 8 2593. 57 267 0 GDP India was expecting to become the third-largest construction market by 2022 BUT the year 2020 didn’t prove itself in favor of the industry because the impact of the pandemic COVID-19 from the second quarter has scattered the market and disrupted the global economy of the industry. Unit in INR Billion
  12. 12. Technology Advancement • The technology in the Construction industry is at its boon from the past decade. • Technology in construction involves the use of high-tech tools, machinery, Automation, Software, or IT support during the construction period which enhances the output and the advancement in the field. • There are various methods practiced by the industry in terms of technology Smart concrete Shapeshifting metals Pre-fabricated constructions 3D-Printing methods • In the field of Construction, L&T is using high-tech techniques not only for construction but also for the safety of their human capital.
  13. 13. Technology Advancement 1. Geospatial technology • LiDAR is an active remote sensing technology, using its own source of energy to emit millions of laser beams and based on their reﬂection, create a point cloud to measure co-ordinates of • Drone-based Photogrammetry is equally effective and works best for road projects. In linear road projects, large tracts of the terrain can be quickly and accurately surveyed with the added extrapolation and reuse of data. Stereo satellite imaging processing 2. Connected Machines • Multiple sensors and Intelligent gateway: They have installed multiple sensors and an intelligent equipment enabling the streaming of real-time operational, production and condition data intervention. 3. Environmental protection • Renewable energy & energy conservation: A team of dedicated in-house Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) energy managers and auditors helps us manage energy at our manufacturing facilities, and energy initiated at major project sites. • Green Campus: The L&T Construction headquarters at Manapakkam has been acknowledged as an Corporate Green Campus' with every concrete structure on campus having green features.
  14. 14. Companies in the Construction industry Other overseas popular Construction industry Beijing, China Essen, Germany Madrid, Spain
  15. 15. SWOT Analysis of the Construction Industry S WO T Weakness • Huge Initial investment • Numbers of Private players • High labor cost Strength • Availability of man-power • Large numbers of investors • Raw material availability Threats • Political issues may affect the business • Long term instability, like Covid19 may cause opportunity cost Opportunities • High demands of residential properties • Govt policies invites FDI • Ease of finance in the industry
  16. 16. Financial Analysis What is financial analysis? • Finance is the language of business. The financial analysis relates to an evaluation of a company or project's sustainability, stability, and profitability. • Financial Analysis helps the top management in decision making and making long term plans. • It is carried out by professionals, who prepare reports using ratios that make use of financial statements and other reports taken from the information. • Such reports are generally viewed as one of their bases in making business decisions to the top management. • The understanding of financial data is crucial for the sustainment of any business in the market. • Based on financial data, the company assured the expected growth and estimates the future goals. As a part of this project, Financial Analysis of DLF Ltd. has been calculated and further elaborated for the study.
  17. 17. Financial Analysis Why should the company need to perform the Financial Analysis? There are various reasons why a company performs financial analysis every fiscal year. Out of those, here are the major reasons why any company does financial scrutiny. • Whether the company should continue its operation on the project or not. • The financial analysis explains the feasibility of the project or the operation and financial position. A company can make financial decisions regarding investment and lending capital. • Estimation can be made as per the financial data. The financial analysis attracts potential investors and retains the existing ones. • It also helps the shareholders to analyze the financial position of the company and compare it with the performance of competitors.
  18. 18. Financial ratios: Financial ratios are the ratios of accounting values from the books of accounts of the company which is the Balance Sheet, Profit and loss statement, and Cash flows. It helps in evaluating the financial condition of the corporation and can be used to compare with the competitors. • Return on Sales: It shows the company’s efficiency in converting Sales into Profit. • Return on Shareholder’s equity: Return on equity shows the net income (after paying tax) of the company compared with the total amount of the equity of Shareholders. • Current Ratio: The current ratio determines whether the firm can meet its short-term obligation. • Cash Ratio: This ratio is concentrated on cash, marketable securities & receivables thus it indicates the immediate liquidity position of the company • Receivable Turnover ratio: how quickly the company can collect cash from its debtors. Higher the ratio, higher will be the efficiency of the firm in collecting money from its debtors. • Inventory Turnover ratio: It indicates how quickly the inventories are getting converted into cash or how quickly the company can sell its products. Higher the ratio, higher will be the efficiency of the firm in selling off the goods in the market. • Debt- Equity ratio: Debt and equity are the major components of Capital Structure decisions. Hence this ratio explains the company’s Capital Structure and financial risks (if any) • Times interest earned (or Interest coverage ratio): The ratio shows the company’s ability to meet the liabilities of interest on Debt.
  19. 19. Profitability Interpretation • sales volume of DLF Ltd. has increased because they are performing better in the market as compared to last year. • This can happen because the management is efficient at cutting expenses also the company’s operation is running at its optimal potential. • The company is now better at managing the costs associated with sales and production. Comparison • Net sales of DLF Ltd. is more than Jaiprakash Associates and DLF Ltd. is better at utilizing the resources. • Jaiprakash Associates should change their method of production or the resources to reduce the COGS or it can increase the sales by lowering their product price in the market. Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The return on shareholders’ equity has increased which shows that the company’s net income has increased from the last year due to which its performance is increased and has attracted more shareholders to invest in the company. • It means that the shareholders will get a higher dividend in the current year due to an increase in net income. Comparison • DLF Ltd. (0.033) is performing better from the investors' point of view and is providing good returns to their shareholders as compared to Jaiprakash Associates (-0.0883). • Jaiprakash Associates return on shareholders’ equity is negative • They are currently a loss-making company and they had to pay off the liabilities due to which it is unable to perform better in the market and is unable to pay dividends to their shareholders which have led to drop in the market value of its share price resulting in less return to shareholders
  20. 20. Liquidity Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: There is a downfall in the current ratio in the FY 2018-19 which means that the company’s liquidity has reduced. • It has either used the cash to pay off debts or invest in marketable securities. There is an increase in the current liabilities which indicates that the company’s source of financing is through Debts. Comparison • The current ratio of DLF Ltd (1.83) is better than Jaiprakash Associates (4.41) which indicates that DLF has higher liquidity as its current asset has increased rapidly. • Jaiprakash Associates should increase its current assets by doing more cash sales or should control their overhead expenses. Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The cash ratio has improved from 0.16 to 0.32 which lies in the range of ideal ratio (0.5-1) which means the company has more cash and cash equivalents in the current year because the company deals more with cash sales. • This is beneficial for the business as the company with a high cash ratio attracts more investors because the increase in the cash cycle improves the efficiency of the business. Comparison • The cash ratio of DLF Ltd. (0.32) is higher than Jaiprakash Associates (0.014) which shows that Jaiprakash Associates has more liquidity and has more cash and cash equivalents as compared to its short-term liabilities. • Jaiprakash Associates should deal with more cash sales and invest more in marketable securities to increase the flow of cash in the business cycle.
  21. 21. Management Turnover Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The Receivable Turnover Ratio has increased as compared to last year as now the company is efficiently utilizing its assets and can easily recover cash from its receivables on time which means the company needs to keep less reserve on Bad Debts and use that money to get better returns. Comparison • The Receivable Turnover Ratio of DLF Ltd (11.44) is higher than Jaiprakash Associates (6.20) which means DLF Ltd is utilizing its assets more efficiently as compared to Jaiprakash Associates. Jaiprakash Associates should increase its collection period or improve their customer relationships so that they can collect the cash on time. Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The ITR has reduced which means the company sales volumes have slowed down and there is excess inventory which is leading to stockpiling due to which the inventories are increasing which can lead to wastage of resources. Comparison • The ITR of DLF Ltd (0.29) is less than Jaiprakash Associates (1.4) which means Jaiprakash Associates is using its assets efficiently and there is no excessive inventory. DLF Ltd. is having excessive inventory due to which the operational cost is increasing. DLF Ltd. should review their business pricing strategy and should focus on managing their inventories by doing ABC Analysis.
  22. 22. Leverage Ratio Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The Debt Equity ratio has decreased in the FY 2018-19 which shows that the company is dependent less on Debt financing and has increased on equity financing • which will gradually reduce the risk and is better for the liquidity of the company. • This will increase the credibility of the company which will attract more investors. Comparison • The Debt Equity ratio of Jaiprakash Associates (6.06) is more than DLF Ltd. (0.31) which clearly shows that Jaiprakash Associates is aggressively generating finance through Debt which will increase the business risk. • DLF Ltd. is better at managing finance and will be more profitable. Interpretation • DLF Ltd: The times' interest earned ratio of the company has increased which means that now the company’s ability to pay off the debt has increased, • and its profit has also increased. Now the dividend holders will get higher returns. Comparison • The times' interest earned ratio of DLF Ltd (1.93) is more than Jaiprakash Associates (0.18) which states that the shareholders of DLF Ltd are getting better dividends • because of its higher profits as compared to Jaiprakash Associates who are unable to pay a dividend because of having huge losses.
  23. 23. Project Detail Work from Home • Work from home is known for a couple of decades now. It’s a concept where the employee can do his/ her part of work or job from their home. • WFH concept gained popularity in most of the service-based industries. • It brings the work-life balance to the employees and increased the cohesion of the employee towards the company. • Nowadays WFH has become the demand of most of the employees during an interview as it provides a flexible schedule to the employees.
  24. 24. • As per a report by the Owl Labs, most of the employees are willing to sacrifice from their paycheck to do work from home. >10% 20 5-10% 24 0-5% 34 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Number of Employees (%) • As per the graphical presentation above, 34% of the employees are willing to give away 5% of their salary, 24% of the employee would like a 10% cut and more than 10% cut by 20% of the employees. • This represents the affection of WFH in the corporate and there could be various reasons why corporate like to work remotely.
  25. 25. Pros and Cons of WFH • Pros • It’s a cost-effective method but for limited organizations such as the service industry as the manufacturing industry involves machinery use. • Reduction of overhead and relocating expenses • Employees are easily available even non-working times like weekends and eveningsin case of emergency. • work-life balance is maintained as the employee can easily pay attention to work and at the same time take care of their families which helps in increasing job satisfaction especially during this crisis. • This change will also reduce the ineffective commuting time. • Work from home will lead to a happier, more loyal, workforce resulting in alower absence rate. • Cons • But not all the IT, consultation, and service companies can afford WFH as an option because in the office every department shares various resources, and in case of work from home every employee will require their resources. • For example, Printer, Fax machine, Photocopy machine, etc. There are many start-ups where the laptops, desktops, etc. are shared by the employees as in that case the company must incur an extra cost. • Difficulty in sticking to a routine • Another disadvantage of working from home is that you just ought to encourage and organize yourself. • There are many sources of distraction at home which may lead to a lack of concentration which will cause a problem in working from home. • In case your home has poor sound insulation, or you cannot isolate the home office from the noise it will be an ongoing issue.
  26. 26. for the individuals and the corporate. Pros Cons For Employers/ Corporate  Less expenditure on office supplies.  Happy and productive employees.  Less waste of time in the unimportant meeting.  Increases employee loyalty towards  Fewer chances of employees taking time-offs and sick leaves.  Not feasible in every industry/ sector  Team collaboration and team sync- up could be a challenge  Workplace disconnects  Colleagues can make excuses for intentional or unintentional unavailability  Company culture may be impacted  Quite challenging in connecting all the divisions  Abuse of the office hours
  27. 27. for the individuals and the corporate. Pros Cons For Employees/ Individuals  No commute  Can save travel/ commute expense  Can spend time with family  No office distractions  Custom environment  Can manage Work-life balance. • Require uninterrupted internet, which is quite impossible to have • Colleagues needs must wait for the answers from another colleague • Internet distractions • Diverted mind, in some cases. • Might face lack of full access to the technology platform • Absence can be misinterpreted.
  28. 28. List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented Manufacturing sector Mahindra & Mahindra By totally discarding the idea of implementing WFH in Mahindra and Mahindra, Mr. Tripathi states that if any employee found sick during the tenure, they will be given immediate leave with no detailed formalities to avoid the chance of spread. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages As per Indrajeet Sengupta, the chief Human resource office at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the culture of flexible- working policy can only work for corporate and non- sales jobs, but it would be difficult to practice the same in manufacturing nature of business. TATA Motors In the opinion of Prabir Jha, the former chief human resource officer at TATA motors and the founder of Prabir Jha People advisory, employees do not give their full attention to their work while working from home and the amount of dedication and productivity wouldn’t be 100% Siemens India Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari, Human Resource at Siemens India, states that there are several parts of a job like assembling, Quality check, etc. which demands a controlled environment and human physical presence. In a scenario like these, work from home is not a feasible and beneficial proposition.
  29. 29. List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented Financial services Sectors which involves the financial or banking services are also highly affected due to pandemic Covid-19. As the nation is already going through the economic and financial crisis these sectors can’t be shut down for long. But at the same time, the financial sectors came into action against the pandemic by allowing their employees to work remotely. Reserve Bank of India The central bank of India, RBI has announced the work-from-facilities for their employees. RBI also motivates the banks and the financial institutions to boost internet banking this will also reduce the frequency of customer visits in the banks. State Bank of India As per the recent issues order by SBI, only 50% of the employees will work from their respective offices and others will be working from home and in other terms, Employees will work on alternative days. As the banking sector can’t stop processing since it involves a high risk of economic downfall and it involves the lifesaving or lifetime investments of individuals. Also, SBI is the first and the only public sector yet officially announced the acceptance of the Working from home option permanently. Indian National Bank Employees Federation The federation general of Indian National Bank Employees said that the frontline employees/ staff of the banks and the RBI should be considered as “On Duty” and no leave should be counted as these staffs are highly prone to the exposure and their chances of being contaminated are quite high as they deal with numerous customers daily.
  30. 30. List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented IT and Technology Tata Consultancy Services • As per the latest report by Tata Consultancy Services, 75% of their staff will work remotely by the year 2025. As it is comparatively easy for the industry to switch to the WFH concept. • As per the data of the IT companies, the company spends around 60-65% on the maintenance of the premises, canteen expenses, and other amenities. Deloitte Consulting • The practice of work from home or working remotely is with Deloitte for quite a long time and during the tough time of COVID-19, they have allowed all the employees to work from home. • But on the note of work from home concept Deloitte showed their different aspect-the the risks associated with WFH as they as a highly client-centric organization like others and they provide technical, confidential solutions to them which need to be safe.
  31. 31. List of a few of those sectors where WFH can and can’t be implemented As per Deloitte’s report and Survey on their employees, • It has been observed that 26% of the employees are tending to keep copies of the data related to the company or the client. • Working remotely can never provide secure technological infrastructure and adequate cyber and data security. • Covid-19 and Work from home have created a new gateway for data theft. 1/4th of all the employees receive spam, fraudulent emails, and phishing attempts in their official email ids.
  32. 32. Key learning Major key learnings from the project, • The financial stability of any company depends on many factors other than the Profit i.e. • The working capital requirement of the firm • Market Share of the company and its competitors • The liquidity position of the firm • capital structures • Management Efficiency in converting the inventories and • Dividend distribution to sustain their stockholders. • The implementation and limitation of the work from home in a different set of industries like Construction, Manufacturing, Banking, E-Commerce, and IT and Technology. • As a part of the internship, I have studied the impact of the Construction industry on the economy and vice-versa. • Also, I have done the competition analysis of the Construction sector which helped me in bridging the theoretical concepts into practical implementation. • One of the most important learning from the project is that Covid-19 might have slowed down the economy and the business flow but still, the companies have found alternatives ways to keep the business going.
  33. 33. Conclusion • As the number of cases of Covid-19 is increasing exponentially in every state and the Govt. is taking all the necessary measures like lockdown 1, 2, 3, and 4 and then unlock 1 and so on, to prevent the spread but on the same time holding economy has also become the equally important responsibility for the authorities. • This responsibility is given to all the industries as a challenge as they must find a feasible way to get their business going while keeping social distancing in mind. • And to do so there are few measures taken by the corporate (Public and Private both) which will help them to achieve the goal i.e. a) Work from Home or telecommuting and b) Alternate work-days i.e. 50% of the staff attendance. • Most of the public sectors like banking prefer the “alternate workdays” Programme as banking requires the presence of the bankers to deal with the customers in real-time. Banking sectors are also promoting Internet banking aggressively to avoid direct human interactions. • But at the same time, there are several consequences attached to the remote working. As the personal space of the individual merges with its professional life. • Individuals can’t get emotionally detached with the work which led to the stretch in the work hours. This can have an adverse effect on the employee’s health and social well-being which will impact the firm’s productivity. • Along with these challenges, the productivity and the security of the company are upmost.
  34. 34. References • https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNU04032231?amp%253bdata_tool=XGtable&output_view=data &include_graphs=true • https://www.ibef.org/industry/infrastructure-sector-india.aspx • https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/indl-goods/svs/construction/construction- sector-to-see-12-16- decline-in-investment-in-fy21-crisil/articleshow/76196011.cms • https://www.iso.org/files/live/sites/isoorg/files/store/en/PUB100317.pdf https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DLF_(company) • https://www.crisil.com/mnt/winshare/Ratings/RatingList/RatingDocs/DLF_Limited_March_06_20 20_RR.html • https://www.larsentoubro.com/corporate/about-lt-group/technology-for-growth/geospatial- technology/ • https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/covid-19-impact-for- manufacturers-work- from-home-doesnt-work/articleshow/74569188.cms?from=mdr • https://www2.deloitte.com/ch/en/pages/risk/articles/covid-19-cyber-crime-working-from- home.html# • https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-sbi-and-central-bank-allow- work-from-home- for-employees/article31120705.ece# • https://newsroom.ibm.com/2020-05-01-IBM-Study-COVID-19-Is-Significantly-Altering-U-S-Consumer-Behavior-and-Plans- Post-Crisis • https://www.thehindu.com/business/covid-19-pandemic-is-likely-to-reduce-investment- in-construction-related- projects-kpmg/article31546351.ece • https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/small-biz/productline/building-materials/construction- projects-worth-rs- 59-lakh-crore-impacted-due-to-covid-19- kpmg/articleshow/75177620.cms?from=mdr
  35. 35. Thank You

