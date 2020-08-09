Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK PROSE – FIRST FLIGHT – CHAPTER 4 CLASS X CBSE 1929 -1945
INTRODUCTION What is a Diary? A book with a separate space or page for each day, in which you write down your thoughts and...
 This lesson is an extract from Anne’s diary.  It shows how Anne used the diary as if it were her friend.  She called t...
ABOUT THE CHARACTERS Anne Frank : A thirteen year old Jewish girl who writes in a diary while she is hiding in Amsterdam f...
 Anne’s feelings about Diary  A brief sketch of Anne’s life  Anne’s Schooling  Her Grandmother’s Death  Her View Abou...
1 - Anne’s feelings about Diary  Anne writes her diary.  She feels that doing so is a strange experience for one like he...
111 - Her Grandmother’s Death  Anne had great love for her grandmother.  In 1941 the grandmother fell ill.  She had to ...
V – Punishment by Mr Keesing  Anne talks much in the classroom.  There are nine teachers who take their classes.  Mr Ke...
VI – No Extra Work to Anne  Anne writes in the essay that there were three baby ducklings of the father swan and mother d...
•Have the courage to be yourself. •Never give up on yourself. •Never stop improving. •Human greatness does not lie in weal...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

From the diary of anne frank

49 views

Published on

Covers a small extract of Anne Frank's life.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

From the diary of anne frank

  1. 1. FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK PROSE – FIRST FLIGHT – CHAPTER 4 CLASS X CBSE 1929 -1945
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION What is a Diary? A book with a separate space or page for each day, in which you write down your thoughts and feelings or what has happened that day. What is special about the Diary of Anne Frank?  Anne Frank, a Jewish girl born in Nazi Germany on June 12,1929 wrote while in hiding with her family.  They feared persecution by the Nazis.  The Diary includes the record of the events of her life from June 1942 – August 1944.
  3. 3.  This lesson is an extract from Anne’s diary.  It shows how Anne used the diary as if it were her friend.  She called this friend ‘Kitty’.  She records her opinion about different people around her and life in general.  The diary also provides an insight into her own nature.  It is only after her death in 1945 that her father, Otto Frank found it and published it in English under the title , ‘The Diary of A Young Girl'. It was originally written in Dutch.
  4. 4. ABOUT THE CHARACTERS Anne Frank : A thirteen year old Jewish girl who writes in a diary while she is hiding in Amsterdam from the Nazis during World War II. Margot Frank : Anne’s sister, she is three years older than Anne. Otto Frank : Anne’s father, he is a Jewish businessman who left Germany after Hitler’s rise to power, hoping to find refuge in Holland. Mrs Frank : Anne’s mother, she is the source of many conflicts with Anne during the two years that the family spends in hiding. Mr Van Daan : A Jewish businessman and an associate of Mr Frank. Mr Keesing : Anne’s teacher who punishes her as he gets annoyed by her talkative nature. Mr Van Daan Mr Keesing
  5. 5.  Anne’s feelings about Diary  A brief sketch of Anne’s life  Anne’s Schooling  Her Grandmother’s Death  Her View About Teachers  Punishment by Mr Keesing  No Extra Work to Anne Topics to be Discussed
  6. 6. 1 - Anne’s feelings about Diary  Anne writes her diary.  She feels that doing so is a strange experience for one like her.  It is so because she has not written anything earlier. Secondly, she thought that no one would like to read the diary of a thirteen year old girl. 11- A brief sketch of Anne’s life and her Schooling  Anne felt that a brief sketch of her life was necessary for an understanding of her stories given in the diary.  She tells that her father was thirty-six and her mother twenty-five when they got married.  Her sister Margot was born in Germany in 1926 and she herself was born on 12 June 1929.  Anne and her sister were sent to Holland to stay with their grandmother.  Her parents had already gone there.  She joined Montessori nursery school.  Mrs Kuperus was the headmistress there.  Both had tears ( Mrs Kuperus and Anne Frank ) when they bade farewell.
  7. 7. 111 - Her Grandmother’s Death  Anne had great love for her grandmother.  In 1941 the grandmother fell ill.  She had to be operated upon.  She died in January 1942.  It gave Anne a shock and she did not write her diary in that period, but after that she wrote again.  She thought of her grandmother greatly and she loved her still.  Anne lit a candle in the memory of her grandmother on her own birthday that year. 1V – Her View About Teachers  Anne was not good at Maths.  She and her friends were always worried about it, but she was sure she would go to the next class.  She always considered teachers to be the most unpredictable creatures on the earth. So she told her friends not to lose hope.
  8. 8. V – Punishment by Mr Keesing  Anne talks much in the classroom.  There are nine teachers who take their classes.  Mr Keesing teaches them Maths.  He gets annoyed with Anne because of her talkative nature.  As punishment he gives her extra homework.  He asks her to write an essay on ‘A Chatterbox’.  Anne completes her homework.  She writes that talking is the trait of a student.However, she would try to control her habit of talking too much.  The teacher reads the essay and laughs loudly.  The teacher then asked to write an essay on ‘An Incorrigible Chatterbox’ and ‘Quack ,Quack, Quack said Mistress Chatterbox’.
  9. 9. VI – No Extra Work to Anne  Anne writes in the essay that there were three baby ducklings of the father swan and mother duck.  The swan bit the ducklings to death for quacking too much.  Luckily, the teacher took the joke in the right spirit.  He no longer gave extra work to Anne for talking.  He also started cracking jokes in the class. M O R A L Why Records are Important? Anne's detailed diary gave us insights into what life was like for Jews who were in hiding.
  10. 10. •Have the courage to be yourself. •Never give up on yourself. •Never stop improving. •Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power. •Underneath it all, we are all good. •Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. •Where there's hope, there's life Other Life Lessons to Learn from Anne’s Diary THANK YOU

×