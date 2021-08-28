Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE FOLLOWING IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE CONSIDERED DURING DESIGN OF GODOWNS ❑ The godowns side walls are of brick or stone ma...
❑ Requirement of steel and cement is about 50 and 300 MT respectively. ❑ Bagged food grains are arranged in stacks with a ...
❑ Each door is provided with a light overhanging hood of 3.6 m long and 2.4 m wide. ❑ A ground ventilator having an openin...
❑ The height of wall on which trusses are placed is generally kept about 5.5 m. ❑ The roof is either gabled or flat. The g...
❑ Wheat can be held in bags under dry climatic conditions for a period up to 2 years. (This period is shortened to 8 to 12...
Design of warehouses (shed)
Aug. 28, 2021
Design of warehouses (shed)

Aug. 28, 2021
Design of warehouses (shed)

Design of warehouses (shed)

  1. 1. THE FOLLOWING IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE CONSIDERED DURING DESIGN OF GODOWNS ❑ The godowns side walls are of brick or stone masonry and sloped roofing in asbestos or Corrugated Galvanized Iron (CGI) sheets over steel trusses. ❑ Generally a godown has a capacity of 5000 tonnes and consists of 3 compartments, each having a span of not less than 21·7 m with a clear height of 5·4 m. ❑ Air circulation is maintained through steel ventilators and air inlets of rolled steel sections.
  2. 2. ❑ Requirement of steel and cement is about 50 and 300 MT respectively. ❑ Bagged food grains are arranged in stacks with a base of 6 m x 9 m with a stack height varying from 4 to 5 m, leaving 27 per cent free space of the floor area for alleyways generally. ❑ It should be leave a free space of 2 m between the stacks and 0.8 to 1.0 m between wall to stack for easily moving of person for observation. ❑ There should be 2.4 x 2.4 m size two large doors of opposite direction and top ventilators are used.
  3. 3. ❑ Each door is provided with a light overhanging hood of 3.6 m long and 2.4 m wide. ❑ A ground ventilator having an opening of 30 x 30 cm is provided below each corresponding top ventilator. The top of ventilator is kept at height of 60 cm above the floor level. It is also provided with iron rods, wire netting and shutter. ❑ The thickness of wall is kept minimum of 37.5 cm and maximum of 45 cm.
  4. 4. ❑ The height of wall on which trusses are placed is generally kept about 5.5 m. ❑ The roof is either gabled or flat. The gable roof is covered with corrugated metal sheet with maximum precautions taken to make it leak proof. However, flat roof is more durable as it is made of either reinforced brick or reinforced concrete of about 10 to 12.5 cm thickness.
  5. 5. ❑ Wheat can be held in bags under dry climatic conditions for a period up to 2 years. (This period is shortened to 8 to 12 months in humid conditions). ❑ Wheat can be kept in bulk any where up to 5 years.

Design of warehouses (shed)

×