All you need to know about de waxing winterization process

During Dewaxing & Winterization of vegetable edible oil, solids (glycerides or waxes) are removed from the oil. At low temperatures, these substances cause oil to become cloudy. Sunflower Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Corn, and Ricebran oils are all good for this method because their wax concentration exceeds the allowed level.