WELCOME To Content Presentation Rajat Kumar Ghosh LF, BLC Barishal
Personal Branding
1 What is Branding 2 Benefits of Personal Branding 3 5C's of personal branding 4 10 personal branding mistakes
Personal Branding Many People think that Personal Branding is just for celebrities. Yet each and every one of us is a bran...
Actions Beliefs Abilities Values
Benefits of Personal Branding Increase Earning Potential Leadership Role Greater Recognition Standout from Crowd Create Awareness Career Advancement Enhanced Prestige
Connect Content Confidence Clarity 5C's of Personal Branding Consistent
10 Personal Branding Mistake Not participatingJumping in without a plan Not thinking about your stakeholders Using hype la...
  1. 1. WELCOME To Content Presentation Rajat Kumar Ghosh LF, BLC Barishal
  2. 2. Personal Branding
  3. 3. 1 What is Branding 2 Benefits of Personal Branding 3 5C’s of personal branding 4 10 personal branding mistakes Discussion Topics
  4. 4. Personal Branding Many People think that Personal Branding is just for celebrities. Yet each and every one of us is a brand. “Branding is what people say about you when you are not in the room” - Jeff Bezos Personal Branding is the process of developing a strategy & actions to guide your brand.
  5. 5. Actions Beliefs Abilities Values
  6. 6. Benefits of Personal Branding Increase Earning Potential Leadership Role Greater Recognition Standout from Crowd Create Awareness Career Advancement Enhanced Prestige
  7. 7. Connect Content Confidence Clarity 5C’s of Personal Branding Consistent
  8. 8. 10 Personal Branding Mistake Not participatingJumping in without a plan Not thinking about your stakeholders Using hype language Inconsistent presentation Choosing quantity over quality Making claim without evidence Not being creative with Possibilities Being vague about what makes you different Taking a ‘set & forget’ approach

