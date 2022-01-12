SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Society of Wetland Scientists' October 2020 webinar, titled "Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the face of climate change", and presented by Rajashree Naik.
Rajashree is a second year PhD student of saline wetland ecology at Central University of Rajasthan. Her doctoral research investigates spatio-temporal status of largest inland saline wetland of India, Sambhar Salt Lake. She takes a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses multispectral and hyperspectral remote sensing, LiDAR technology, intense field survey for migratory birds, halophytes and xerophytes for ecology-economic interdependence analysis. She was research fellow at Uttarakhand Space Application Centre in Sericulture project. She is a member of the Society of wetland Scientists, Ecological Society of America and British Ecological Society Aquatic Group. She is an active participant of Asian Waterbird Census for Sambhar Salt lake.She is selected for International Travel Award for annual meeting of SWS 2021. She has received Summer Research Fellowships from Indian Academy of Science during her Master of Science in Environmental Science from Central University of Rajasthan. She holds Post Graduate Diploma degree from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Forestry and Ecosystem study. She has co-authored in three research publications on wetland ecosystems.
Saline wetland ecosystem
1.
Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the
face of climate change
Rajashree Naik
Central University of Rajasthan
3.
Our Presenters Today:
Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the
face of climate change
Rajashree Naik
Central University of Rajasthan
8.
Introduction
• Ramsar definition “areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or
artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh,
brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low
tide does not exceed six meters”.
• Five major wetland types are generally recognized:
• marine (coastal wetlands including coastal lagoons, rocky shores, and coral
reefs);
• estuarine (including deltas, tidal marshes, and mangrove swamps);
• lacustrine (wetlands associated with lakes);
• riverine (wetlands along rivers and streams); and
• palustrine (meaning “marshy” - marshes, swamps and bogs).
9.
Inland Water bodies
Majority of inland waters are lakes and
others are rivers, streams, ponds etc.
(Wetzel, 2001).
Lakes constitutes of water body coupled
with its drainage area, lotic water
components and terrestrial counter parts.
These are mostly shallow (Wetzel,
2001).
These are primarily inland fresh or saline
water.
By area
10.
Saline Lakes
By volume
By area
Saline lakes are located mostly in arid
They are endorheic basins.
The Caspian Sea is largest saline lake (accounting
for 41% of global saline lake volume).
Inland saline lakes are characterized by the
presence of 3 g/liter salts (Wetzel, 2001).
As of no direct use for agriculture, domestic or
industrial activities, these are least fascinating
Saline lakes are on the verge of extinction.
Wurtsburg et al, 2017
11.
Global Saline lakes
https://www.fs.fed.us/rm/pubs_journals/2017/rmrs_2017_wurtsbaugh_w001.pdf
13.
Vertical Gradients
These are rich in cations like
Na+, Mg + +, K+ and Ca+ + and
HCO3-, SO4
-, CO3- and Cl- as
major anions.
Have phosphorous, nitrogen,
iron with other minor elements
for halophiles and halophytes
but are not prime contributor of
salinity.
They might also has
radioactive element like
radium.
28.
Conclusions
Saline wetlands are equally important as fresh water wetlands
Inland saline wetlands are at the verge of extinction
Geo-spatial modelling helped to revisit past Land Use Land Cover classes,
predict their future, identify indicators and, their inter-relationship with other
biotic-abiotic components.
In the forth coming UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), this
case study will help for all saline wetlands and ramsar sites restoration;
identifying wetlandscape indicators, deteriorating biotic-abiotic components
and major threats.
Based on these methods other saline wetland ecosystems be analyzed more
frequently so that restoration steps be prioritized for their conservation.
30.
References
Messager, M. L., Lehner, B., Grill, G., Nedeva, I. & Schmitt, O. Estimating the volume and age of water stored in global
lakes using a geo-statistical approach. Nat. Commun. 7, 13603 (2016).
Wetzel, R. G. (2001). Limnology, Third Edition.
31.
Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the
face of climate change
Rajashree Naik
Central University of Rajasthan
