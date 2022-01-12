Successfully reported this slideshow.
Environment
Jan. 12, 2022
Saline wetland ecosystem

Environment
Jan. 12, 2022
Inland saline wetlands: threats and challenges

Saline wetland ecosystem

  1. 1. Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the face of climate change Rajashree Naik Central University of Rajasthan
  2. 2. www.sws.org
  3. 3. www.sws.org Thank you to our 2020 SWS Webinar Series Sponsors: www.facebook.com/WaterResourcesHydrol ogyHydraulicsEducation/ Please visit our Facebook page, Like and Follow. A non-profit group sharing information on Water Resources, Hydrologic, and Hydraulic Engineering to help educate and build a better tomorrow. A Natural Resource consulting firm that balances regulatory compliance with sound ecological management. www.whitentongroup.com
  4. 4. www.sws.org Thank you to our 2020 SWS Webinar Series Sponsors: https://in-situ.com Equipment you can rely on. Data you can trust. Accelerate and streamline environmental compliance reporting. Wetland specific, USACE ready. https://wildnoteapp.com
  5. 5. www.sws.org http://bit.ly/SWSYOUTUBE”
  6. 6. www.sws.org Housekeeping Items To tweet about the webinar use #SWSWebinar Questions – if you want to ask a question then please use the Q&A box at the bottom of your screen and type in your question. Chat – if you have any technical difficulties, please comment in the chat box.
  7. 7. Our Presenters Today: Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the face of climate change Rajashree Naik Central University of Rajasthan
  8. 8. Introduction • Ramsar definition “areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six meters”. • Five major wetland types are generally recognized: • marine (coastal wetlands including coastal lagoons, rocky shores, and coral reefs); • estuarine (including deltas, tidal marshes, and mangrove swamps); • lacustrine (wetlands associated with lakes); • riverine (wetlands along rivers and streams); and • palustrine (meaning “marshy” - marshes, swamps and bogs).
  9. 9. Inland Water bodies Majority of inland waters are lakes and others are rivers, streams, ponds etc. (Wetzel, 2001). Lakes constitutes of water body coupled with its drainage area, lotic water components and terrestrial counter parts.  These are mostly shallow (Wetzel, 2001). These are primarily inland fresh or saline water. By area
  10. 10. Saline Lakes By volume By area Saline lakes are located mostly in arid They are endorheic basins. The Caspian Sea is largest saline lake (accounting for 41% of global saline lake volume). Inland saline lakes are characterized by the presence of 3 g/liter salts (Wetzel, 2001). As of no direct use for agriculture, domestic or industrial activities, these are least fascinating Saline lakes are on the verge of extinction. Wurtsburg et al, 2017
  11. 11. Global Saline lakes https://www.fs.fed.us/rm/pubs_journals/2017/rmrs_2017_wurtsbaugh_w001.pdf
  12. 12. Role of saline lakes
  13. 13. Vertical Gradients  These are rich in cations like Na+, Mg + +, K+ and Ca+ + and HCO3-, SO4 -, CO3- and Cl- as major anions.  Have phosphorous, nitrogen, iron with other minor elements for halophiles and halophytes but are not prime contributor of salinity.  They might also has radioactive element like radium.
  14. 14. Trophic Structure
  15. 15. Major threats
  16. 16. Study area details
  17. 17. Study area map (a) (b) (c)
  18. 18. Minor & Major threats
  19. 19. Data used
  20. 20. Results: Salinity index
  21. 21. Land Use Land Cover dynamics
  22. 22. Bird census-2019
  23. 23. Field visit locations
  24. 24. Rainfall
  25. 25. Temperature
  26. 26. Major threats field photographs (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f)
  27. 27. Interdependence ECOLOGY ECONOMY
  28. 28. Conclusions  Saline wetlands are equally important as fresh water wetlands  Inland saline wetlands are at the verge of extinction  Geo-spatial modelling helped to revisit past Land Use Land Cover classes, predict their future, identify indicators and, their inter-relationship with other biotic-abiotic components.  In the forth coming UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), this case study will help for all saline wetlands and ramsar sites restoration; identifying wetlandscape indicators, deteriorating biotic-abiotic components and major threats.  Based on these methods other saline wetland ecosystems be analyzed more frequently so that restoration steps be prioritized for their conservation.
  29. 29. Research Gap
  30. 30. References  Messager, M. L., Lehner, B., Grill, G., Nedeva, I. & Schmitt, O. Estimating the volume and age of water stored in global lakes using a geo-statistical approach. Nat. Commun. 7, 13603 (2016).  Wetzel, R. G. (2001). Limnology, Third Edition.
  31. 31. Questions: Role of inland saline wetland ecosystems in the face of climate change Rajashree Naik Central University of Rajasthan
Inland saline wetlands: threats and challenges

