Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anand Nagar, Janakpurdham-4, Nepal RAJARSHI JANAK CAMPUS +2 SCIENCE +2 MANAGEMENT +2 EDUCATION +2 HUMANITIES B. Ed. (3 Yea...
I am immensely pleased to introduce Rajarshi Janak Campus as co-educational renowned institute of the area. The utmost ded...
“Discipline & Perseverance as Key Motto” “Sky is our Limit...” I would like to express my assurance to you all for my utmo...
Academic Programs : On successful completion of glorious 17 years, RJC continues to stand with the programs from Nursery t...
+2 in Science Following combination of subjects are available in RJC for the students willing to join +2 science General/B...
Attractive Scholarship Program General Citizen Scholarship Plan 2072 Insurmountable glory of success in academic field has...
Health Care The campus provides regular check-up service and necessary first aid facilities to the staff and the students....
/fhlif{h gs SofDk;, hgs k'/wfd–$ RAJ A RSHI JANAK CAM PUS :yfM @)%^ ESTD: 1999 RAJARSHI JANAK CAMPUS Anand Nagar, Janakpur...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rjc Prospectus

29 views

Published on

“Discipline & Perseverance as Key Motto”
“Sky is our Limit...”

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rjc Prospectus

  1. 1. Anand Nagar, Janakpurdham-4, Nepal RAJARSHI JANAK CAMPUS +2 SCIENCE +2 MANAGEMENT +2 EDUCATION +2 HUMANITIES B. Ed. (3 Years) B. Ed. (1 Years) B. A. (3 Years) B. B. S. (4 Years) B. Sc. (4 Years) M. Ed. (EPM & English) M. B. S. B. B. A. Proposed M. Ed. (Nepali & Population) Proposed PROSPECTUS
  2. 2. I am immensely pleased to introduce Rajarshi Janak Campus as co-educational renowned institute of the area. The utmost dedication and hard work of the management, Principal, teachers and the best effort of the students have brought laurels to the school in every sphere. Besides academic activities great encouragement is given to the students int the field of co-curricular activities. Last but not the least, I would like to add the secret of the success of RJC is the hard work of the dedicated teachers, the fruitful guidance of the founders, honesty of the management staffs, understanding and co-operation of the parents, the interest and enthusiasm of the students and above all encouragement and moral support of respected well wishers. Hoping to see all of you in our fertile land of RJC. Thank you ! Er. B. D. Jha Chairman The importance of good education in human life cannot beoverem phasized. A person without proper perfect , and practical education is best compared with a flower without fragrance . RJC is aimed to produce top class citizens who can greatly contribute to the materialization of a blooming Nepalese society we have dreamt of education at RJC , means gymnastics to the body and music to the mind. Thank you for considering us as the college of your child I look forward to welcoming you to RJC. Dharmendra Jha Principal Rajarshi Janak Campus from the humble start in 1999 AD carved its place among top-notch quality education that spur on students to achieve excellence in their studies. From the beginning, RJC is responsive to community needs in today is fast changing scenario. Primarily, the college aims at maintaining close relationship with the communi- ty. We feel that the public participation is must in each of college activities. We realize that the stakeholders (community people, parents and students) should feel the college is their property because they are the consumers. If this philosophy is maintained, permanent sustainability will be possible. At the same time, we adorn the innova- tive guidelines of the scholars and master minds. In RJC we take pride in guiding our students toward the type of career they are best suited to. We provide our graduates with essential skills that enhance their strengths and passions, and give them the benefit of career-orientated study program. RJC others Degree, Diploma, Certificate and Secondary levels Programs in the faculties of science, management education and Humanities, affiliated to HSEB & TU. We also make provision for learning opportunities outside the lecture room, and provide student support service that improve the all - round quality of their studies, to ensure a well balanced student life. With a keen focus on quality education, we are stead-fast in our path, giving assistance and aid to the students. Our aim is to impart learning effort -oriented suggestive measures for preparing a practical and perfect human beings imbibed with the spirit of meritori- ous professionalism Introduction Messages Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  3. 3. “Discipline & Perseverance as Key Motto” “Sky is our Limit...” I would like to express my assurance to you all for my utmost effort in giving stability and continua- tion to our quality education-oriented motive. At present, real-life situation oriented education has been the demand of today’s world. To my last breath, my consistency and daring effort will remain regardless any destructive impacts caused by any of the influencing factors of the campus. Thank to all the students, teachers well ardent staff members and well wishers. Sanjib Kumar Thakur Program Director With heartfelt happiness, I would like to express my warm welcome to all new comers, who have come to further their higher education here in this campus. We believe that our campus will try its best to provide matchless contribution to the people of our society. We deny extra eloquent promises strictly since we have faith in action. Thanks to all the coveted aspirants teachers, imitable guardians and personals. Neeraj Kumar Jha Co-ordinator Messages Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  4. 4. Academic Programs : On successful completion of glorious 17 years, RJC continues to stand with the programs from Nursery to Master Level. Secondary level (Affiliated to Ministry of Education) To support the national educational policy, we have started class ix & x under Rajarshi Janak Higher Second- ary School in 2066 B.S. we provide those classes in English medium under the supervision of our expert teachers team. Intermediate level Programs We feel proud to be the first higher secondary school of this region to have all four faculties, i.e. Science, Commerce, Education and Humanities, affiliated to HSEB. We have affiliated for gift of the important subjects offered by HSEB. and at present we have more than 1500 students studying under about more than 25 (twenty five) subjects. Uniqueness of RJC also reflects from the fact that in the part 5 years, we have produced zonal topper for 3 times in the faculty of science. Our quality education and excellent result in all faculties has made RJC the first choice for the students of this region. Its familiar environment and disciplined classroom situation has made us the first choice for the parents too. Objectives * To impart top class education to produce top class graduates * To impart value added education that enhances enthusiasm, courtesy, and liability in student. * To provide congenial teaching learning environ- ment to nurture potentiality and creativity. * To make students familiar with real-life situation related view points. * To Provide the environment for overall develop- ment. * To help students build confidence, their positivity and self-esteem in their personality Salient Features * Renowned and experienced faculties * Discipline and perseverance as key motto. * Well-equipped labs, library and e-library * Diverse Scholarship Schemes for all levels. * Different scientific seminars and confer- ences * Creative writing classes. * Real sense teacher training for education students. * Rewards for successful candidates to enhance their confidence level. Ujwal Kumar Karn MOE-2071 Vivek Barma MOE-2071 Congratulation to our MBBS Full Scholarship Achievers Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  5. 5. +2 in Science Following combination of subjects are available in RJC for the students willing to join +2 science General/Biology Computer Science Com. English Com. English Physics Physics Chemistry Chemistry Mathematics Mathematics Biology Computer Science – Students completing I.Sc. with combination first can join M.B.B.S. or B.E or B. Sc. (Agriculture) or general B.Sc if he/she will take both bio & math in second year. – Student completing I.Sc. with combination II can join B.E. Or general B.Sc. – Students completing ICs with combination III can join M.B.B.S or B.Sc (Agriculture) or general B.Sc. +2 in Education Following combination of subjects are available in RJC for the students willing to join +2 Education – General Special Com. English Com. English Com. Nepali Com. Nepali Population Teaching Nepali/Eng/Maths (any 2) Education & Pedagogy Education & Pedagogy Major: Nepali/English Major Nepali/English/ /Health/ Math (any 1) Health/ Math (any 1) +2 in Arts Following combination of subjects are available in RJC for the students willing to join +2 Humanities General Journalism Com. English Com. English Com. Nepali Com. Nepali Population Mass Communication Sociology Sociology/Law Major: Nepali/English/ Major: Nepali/English/ Health/ Math (any 1) Health/ Math (any 1) +2 in Commerce Following combination of subjects are available in RJC for the students willing to join +2 commerce - General Computer Science Travel & Tourism Com. English Com. English Com. English Com. Nepali Com. Nepali Com. Nepali Accountancy Accountancy Accountancy Economics Economics Economics Business Studies Computer Science Travel & Tourism Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  6. 6. Attractive Scholarship Program General Citizen Scholarship Plan 2072 Insurmountable glory of success in academic field has motivated us from the depth of our heart resulting into the declaration of our General citizen scholarship plan 2072 for the students getting admission in any of the streams Science, Management, Education and Humanities in the case they have obtained excellent marks in their SLC. We avail the percentage of discount in tuition fee in accordance with their percentage in SLC. And we also avail 100% tuition fee discount for 10 students who attain top ten rank in entrance examina- tion of our campus. Mode of Payment * Every students after getting admission to the campus must pay their fees in four installments. If the given installment is not cleared within the given time 10% fine will be charged on the dues amount. * Student must clear all the dues, before each terminal exam. * Student must clear whole year fees (i.e for 12 months) and dues if any before filling the final examination form. * No part of fees already paid will be refundable at any case. Admission Schedule For 0+2 Programs Admission Schedule Form Distribution : Entrance Examination : Entrance Result : Admission Starts Class Starts : Eligibility for Admission • Should have passed SLC or equivalent level exam- ination recognized by Nepal SLC board. • Should have passed SLC exam with the subjects opt. Math's, Science & English for admission is Science. • Should have secured minimum aggregate of 55% marks and SEM score 165 in SLC for admission in Science. • Should have appeared in the entrance examination conducted by campus. • The result will be published within 3 days of the examination one should be in constant touch with the campus for not to miss the chance if selected. Science Lab The campus has highly equipped modern, spacious and sate laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology. Project Work The campus inspires the students to carry out different research and development project with the view to implement innovative ideas through their participa- tion. Computer Lab The campus has managed a sound computer (Lab with the latest computer hardware and software on local and wide area network.. Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  7. 7. Health Care The campus provides regular check-up service and necessary first aid facilities to the staff and the students. Cafeteria The campus has managed clear and well-fur- nished cafeteria to provide hygienic and delicious food to the staff and students at subsidized price. Library and study Centre The library is a major resource from where students can keep them up to date besides what is taught in the class. It is mute tutor for a student. It will be not a wrong to say that the defeats of classroom teaching can be rectified through library. We have sufficient no of reference books, newspapers and software on local and wide area network. Annual Activities Campus conducts various programs to mark different occasions and events like Saraswati Pooja, Environment days, Campus day, farewell program and many other yearly programs which include students active participation. Counseling and Welfare The Campus offers free counseling in order to develop the career of the higher education to the students enabling them to be competent in and abroad. Game and Sport For the physical well-being of students, we should involve them in different games and sports apart from academic excellence. we have enough playing materials for both in door games and spacious ground to play games. Teaching Aids Teaching aids are essential for effective teaching. They keep in making students more interested. Because of this students learn more and retain their knowledge for longer. Mostly used multimedia in RJC are multimedia projector, overhead projector, audio-visual aids etc. Educational Excursion The campus organizes regular educational excursion to develop the qualities of social responsibilities and leadership to the students. Facilities/Activities Quality Education and Excellence Result is our Tradition
  8. 8. /fhlif{h gs SofDk;, hgs k'/wfd–$ RAJ A RSHI JANAK CAM PUS :yfM @)%^ ESTD: 1999 RAJARSHI JANAK CAMPUS Anand Nagar, Janakpurdham-4, Nepal Tel.: 041-521860, 52864 Fax: 041-528644 E-mail: rjcjanakpur@gmail.com www.rjc.com.np Transport Facility Mahendranagar Route Jaleshwar Route

×