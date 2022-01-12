Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2022
Bajrang Engineering Works - Leading Gear Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
28 views

Bajrang Engineering Works is a renowned name as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Ring gears, helical gears, profile ground gears, bevel gears, spur gears, Sprockets, Worm and Worm Wheels, timing pulleys, racks and pinions, spline shafts, internal hubs, dog clutches and much more. The company started way back in 1957 and has treated the path of success offering world-class manufacturing, sales, post sales, technical and delivery services. Bajrang Engineering works has been known for its outstanding performance in terms of quality and precision for the mechanical components manufactured.

Know more about Worm & Worm Wheels visit - https://www.bajranggear.com/our-products/worm-worm-wheels

Bajrang Engineering Works - Leading Gear Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter

  1. 1. Bajrang Engineering Works - Leading Gear Manufacturer and Exporter info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com
  2. 2. Bajrang Engineering Works - Leading Gear Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  ISO 9001 certified manufacturer & exporter of industrial gears, gearbox, etc.  Have more than 60 years experience in gear manufacturing.  Established in 1957 to reach heights of success by offering international products.
  3. 3. Bajrang Engineering Works Product Range info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Gears  Worm & Worm Wheels  Racks & Pinions  Timing Pulleys  Sprockets
  4. 4. More of Bajrang Engineering Works Product Range... info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Helical Gearbox  Worm Reduction Gearbox  Gear Couplings  Spline Shafts  Machined Parts
  5. 5. Renowned Manufacturer and Supplier of Types of Gears info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Internal Ring Gears  Spur Gears  Helical Gears  Profile Ground Gears  Bevel Gears  Spiral Bevel Gears
  6. 6. Applications of Racks & Pinions info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Machine tools  Roller feeds  Construction equipment  Conveyors  Material handling
  7. 7. Features of Timing Pulleys info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Sturdy  Durable  Stringently checked
  8. 8. Salient Features of Sprockets info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Reduces noise & ensure smooth operations  Resistant to corrosion  Long life  High performance and durability And many more...
  9. 9. Types of Helical Gearbox info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Helical Gear boxes for industrial applications as per ISO standard.  Customized gearboxes as per customers' requirement & specifications.
  10. 10. Types of Worm Reduction Gearbox info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Horizontal Worm Reduction Gear Box  Vertical Worm Reduction Gearbox  Hollow Shaft Worm Reduction Gear Box
  11. 11. About Gear Couplings info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Offer high teeth strength to the machinery.  Double crowned for improved radial and axial misalignment capacity.
  12. 12. About Spline Shafts info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com Spline shafts & Splined hubs as per customer's specifications with International standards like-  DIN  ISO  AGMA And many more...
  13. 13. Types of Machined Parts info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Bushes  Shafts  Pulleys  Sheaves  Hubs And many more...
  14. 14. Why Choose Us? info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  We have excellent manufacturing, sales, technical, and delivery services.  We are leading supplier of gears available at competitive price.  We master our core competencies through hard-work and innovation.  We have support of dedicated team of workforce & professionals.
  15. 15. Participated as Exhibitor in International Exhibitions info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com  Hannover Messe, Germany  IMTS, Chicago, USA  Subcon, Birmingham, UK  MSV, Brno, Czech Republic  Metal Expo, Moscow, Russia.
  16. 16. Contact Us info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com 556, Sector-8, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon - 122050, Haryana, India Bajrang Engineering Works Office: +(91)-0124-4027655 Mobile: +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com info@bajranggear.com bajranggear@gmail.com
  17. 17. info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com Like this Video? - Click on If you find this Informative, Don't Miss to Share... For More Information on Bajrang Engineering Works - Subscribe Our Video Channel
  18. 18. Thank You info@bajranggear.com +(91)-9999 777 470 www.bajranggear.com

