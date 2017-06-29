Private Equity 1.0 - Introduction to Family Offices

Demystifying… Rajaa Mekouar for Bloomberg Luxembourg, 29th June 2017
#22 ANDY A LUXEMBOURG mais plutôt un partenaire ». Avec le Brexit, le Luxembourg dispose d’une belle carte à jouer, sans c...
A routinely exceptional year McKinsey Global Private Markets Review A routinely exceptional year McKinsey Global Private M...
Private Equity 1.0
It’s poll time! Have you ever invested in Private equity? - Yes (directly or via a PE fund) - Yes (via a fund of fun...
video The big picture: It’s “real economy”!
The big picture: PE across the cycle
The big picture: Getting bigger! 2. OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVATE EQUITY INDUSTRY PRIVATE EQUITY: 2016 IN NUMBERS THE INDUSTRY I...
The big picture: Investors $bn invested in PE by investor type and as a % of total AuM Source: Preqin
The big picture: Investors PE makes up 21% of a Family Oﬃce (FO) por7olio (and it’s increasing…) year, pointed to diver...
Myth no1: It’s too expensive Myth no2: It’s too illiquid Myth no3: It is too risky (Blackbox)
PE Economics Management Fees Yearly: 1-2.5% Downward pressure Carried Interest At exit One off:  10-20% Clawback pressu...
It is about long term investing…. The PE J curve Commitments Capital calls Distributions Net cumulative cash flows (US$m) ...
Commenting the “J Curve” effect ❖ Commitment drawdown and allocation: over time unlike with hedge funds ❖ Net contributio...
PE Programs have been cash flow positive for 6 years running Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Fig...
Buyout funds outperformed public markets in all regions over short and long time horizons Page 22 One strand of the retur...
Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 1.18: Acquisition multiples rose to record highs 0 2 4 6 8...
Value creation: 3G and Heinz Page 56 Vista’s playbook even extends to sourcing talent. In an interview with Columbia Busin...
Leading PE investor boosting Direct PE investments ability to mount their own programs—notably, big pension funds in Canad...
Fact No1: It’s long term… Illiquidity Premium Fact No2: It’s still an insider’s world… Access is key Fact no3: It t...
Getting in: Choosing the right strategy Private Debt Infrastructure Secondaries Listed PE LBOs Real Estate Venture Capital...
Increasing risk and complexity Getting in: From passive to active
Getting in: Manager selection is key Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 1.22: Top funds outpe...
Getting in: Sourcing skills Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 2.3: PE ﬁrms need to generate ...
Total PEP 2009 Commitments: $141,500,000 Open Commitments: $120,275,000 Date of Valuation: % of Committed Capital Date Cap...
FUND NAME: CHARLESBANK EQUITY VII Summary of Fund Terms Summary of PEP Involvement Type: Mid-Cap LBO PEP Commitment: 17.28...
Trend no1: Becoming Mainstream Trend No2: Going Direct (Family Offices AND companies) Trend no3: Segmenting (stage...
Key takeaways Recap No1: PE does drive overall portfolio performance Recap No2: Illiquidity is a “blessing” to count i...
CalPERS: How PE contributes to performance…
Time for introspection… 1.Minimum possible exposure to be relevant for performance 2.Short term liquidity needs 3. Level...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Private Equity 1.0 - Introduction to Family Offices

62 views

Published on

20' presentation tailor made for small group audience of Family Offices at the 2017 session of Bloomberg Symposium

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
62
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Private Equity 1.0 - Introduction to Family Offices

  1. 1. Demystifying… Rajaa Mekouar for Bloomberg Luxembourg, 29th June 2017
  2. 2. #22 ANDY A LUXEMBOURG mais plutôt un partenaire ». Avec le Brexit, le Luxembourg dispose d’une belle carte à jouer, sans compter les investisseurs américains qui identiﬁent le Grand-Duché comme une base idéale pour rayonner en Europe. VOUS AVEZ ACTIVEMENT CONTRIBUÉ À LA CONFÉRENCE “LPEA INSIGHTS 360GP VIEW”. QUELLE EST L’AMBITION DE CET ÉVÉNEMENT ? En arrivant au Luxembourg, j’ai constaté un décalage entre la réalité du pays et son image à l’extérieur ainsi qu’un déﬁcit d’image sur la possibilité d’être basé au Luxembourg en tant qu’investisseur PE. J’ai rejoint le Board de la LPEA et ai proposé de réunir des investisseurs PE de tous bords autour R de Ian Prideaux, ami mentor et CIO du family office de “Grosvenor Estate”, qui gère les actifs du Duc de Westminster. Le premier événement a été un succès avec 120 participants. Dès le début, notre but était de promouvoir la diversiﬁcation par le PE auprès des gestionnaires d’actifs. Nous avons vu les choses en grand en 2017 avec une conférence de plus grande envergure, centrée sur les grands investisseurs basés au Luxembourg, comme Kharis. Le succès de cet évènement, avec 400 personnes, nous permet de placer le PE au centre de l’économie luxembourgeoise et de contribuer à l’image du Grand Duché en tant que hub pour le PE à l’échelle européenne et au delà. La prochaine édition est déjà en cours de préparation ! D’INFOS www.myoﬃcialstory.com/Rajaa Mekouar www.khariscapital.com 35 avons ainsi investi 200 millions d’euros en deux ans, avec notamment l’acquisition de la chaine Quick en Belgique et au Luxembourg où nous développons la marque Burger King via une master franchise multi-pays. Nous créons des emplois et agissons au plus près de l’investissement et de l’investisseur, avec un impact direct sur l’économie. Certains reprochent au PE de bloquer l’investissement, mais il s’agit d’un faux problème. En réalité, il permet d’accompagner les entreprises sur le long terme en fournissant des rendements très intéressants aux investisseurs, la fameuse notion de “Illiquidity premium”. J’ai apprécié la citation de Pierre Gramegna : « Le Luxembourg n’est pas un concurrent de Londres, otre onnelle c l’appui de eurs ous es el ique ous « Le Luxembourg dispose d’une belle carte à jouer dans le Private Equity international. » Rajaa Mekouar, Kharis Capital ©360Crossmedia Moderation: Rajaa Mekouar Panelists: Gorka Gonzalez, KBL Matteo Novelli, Borletti Group Nicolas Milerioux, Enovos Our session today GET TO ASK QUESTIONS TO PRACTITIONERS (30’) Panel discussion
  3. 3. A routinely exceptional year McKinsey Global Private Markets Review A routinely exceptional year McKinsey Global Private Markets Review
  4. 4. Private Equity 1.0
  5. 5. It’s poll time! Have you ever invested in Private equity? - Yes (directly or via a PE fund) - Yes (via a fund of funds) - No
  6. 6. video The big picture: It’s “real economy”!
  7. 7. The big picture: PE across the cycle
  8. 8. The big picture: Getting bigger! 2. OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVATE EQUITY INDUSTRY PRIVATE EQUITY: 2016 IN NUMBERS THE INDUSTRY IS LARGER THAN EVER ANOTHER ROBUST YEAR FOR FUNDRAISING $2.49tnPrivate equity assets under management as of June 2016, an all-time high. $820bnDry powder held by private equity funds as of December 2016, up from $755bn at the end of 2015. $347bnAggregate capital raised by 830 private equity funds closed in 2016. $10.8bnArdian raised the largest secondaries fund ever closed, Ardian Secondary Fund VII. CAPITAL IS INCREASINGLY CONCENTRATED HIGH VALUATIONS ARE A CONCERN 2017 PREQIN GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL REPORT - SAMPLE PAGES Source: Preqin (end 2016)
  9. 9. The big picture: Investors $bn invested in PE by investor type and as a % of total AuM Source: Preqin
  10. 10. The big picture: Investors PE makes up 21% of a Family Oﬃce (FO) por7olio (and it’s increasing…) year, pointed to diversification benefits and the potentia equity. Private equity is expected to further strengthen its positi participants indicated they intend to either maintain or in family offices will co-invest and invest more directly in th their activity within those areas. Private Equity Allocations - % of the average family Private Equity includes: Direct venture capital/private eq Average Direct venture capital/private equity 11 Private equity funds 7 Co-investing 3 Commodities 2 Hedge funds: includes all strategies 8 Equities, developed markets 18 Equities, developing markets 6 Fixed income, developed markets 9 Fixed income, developing markets 3 Cash or equivalent 8 Real estate direct investment 15 REITs 1 ETFs 2 Agriculture (forest, farmland, etc.) 2 Tangibles 1 Other 2 Future intentions for private equity allocations - % o Source: Campden Wealth / KKR (2017) Alloca&on across asset classes for Family Oﬃces
  11. 11. Myth no1: It’s too expensive Myth no2: It’s too illiquid Myth no3: It is too risky (Blackbox)
  12. 12. PE Economics Management Fees Yearly: 1-2.5% Downward pressure Carried Interest At exit One off:  10-20% Clawback pressure Other fees Placement Monitoring Break fee Transparency push Alignment of interests: Managers invest their own money New trends emerge with no commitment fee, shorter commitment periods
  13. 13. It is about long term investing…. The PE J curve Commitments Capital calls Distributions Net cumulative cash flows (US$m) Source: Pictet Chart shows evolution of cash in/out and cashflows in a typical PE cycle
  14. 14. Commenting the “J Curve” effect ❖ Commitment drawdown and allocation: over time unlike with hedge funds ❖ Net contributions (of distributions) rarely exceed 2/3 of committed capital ❖ Key performance measures: ❖ IRR* (Internal rate of return) ❖ Multiples (without time factor) / TVPI** (Total value to paid-in capital) ❖ DVPI (Distibuted to paid in capital) ❖ Pre distribution, negative IRR* due to: ❖ Impact of management fees ❖ Conservative valuations (eg illiquidity discount / upside via realisation) ❖ Ways to smooth the J Curve effect: ❖ Fee reduction ❖ Secondary investments (Trade off) *The IRR is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows equal to zero **Total value to paid-in (TVPI) ratio represents the fund’s total value as a multiple of its cost basis. TVPI is calculated by dividing the realised amount added to the net asset value of unrealised investments by the investment cost
  15. 15. PE Programs have been cash flow positive for 6 years running Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 1.10: LPs’ private equity programs have been cash ﬂow positive for six years running Capital contributions and distributions (global buyout funds) 2005 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 H1 16 1.2 2.0 2.3 1.91.0 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.5 2.4 –200 –100 0 100 $200B 100 Ratio of distributions to contributions Contributions Distributions Net cash flows Source: Cambridge Associates Figure 1.11: Buyout net asset value—the numerator for limited partners—is decreasing
  16. 16. Buyout funds outperformed public markets in all regions over short and long time horizons Page 22 One strand of the returns story bears watching: The spread between buyout returns and public markets—and within buyouts, the spread among fund performance quartiles—has narrowed in recent years. To understand why, let’s look at a few underlying trends. Figure 1.21: Buyout funds have outperformed public markets in all major regions over short and long time horizons US Europe Asia-Pacific 0 5 10 15 20% End-to-end pooled IRR (as of June 2016) 1 6 4 3 15 13 5 13 13 10 11 8 20 12 7 Investment horizon (in years) US buyout funds S&P 500 mPME −15 −10 −5 0 5 10 15 20% End-to-end pooled IRR (as of June 2016) 1 10 −11 3 17 10 5 13 7 10 11 4 20 15 5 Investment horizon (in years) −15 −10 −5 0 5 10 15 20% 1 2 −9 3 14 2 5 9 2 10 12 3 20 11 3 Investment horizon (in years) End-to-end pooled IRR (as of June 2016) Developed Europe buyout funds MSCI Europe mPME Asia-Pacific buyout and growth funds MSCI AC Asia Pacific mPME Notes: Data for US and Asia-Pacific calculated in US dollars; data for Europe calculated in euros; Europe includes developed economies only; Cambridge Associates’ mPME is a proprietary private-to-public comparison methodology that evaluates what performance would have been had the dollars invested in private equity been invested in public markets instead; the public index’s shares are purchased and sold according to the PE fund cash flow schedule; discrepancies in bar heights displaying the same values are due to rounding Source: Cambridge Associates
  17. 17. Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 1.18: Acquisition multiples rose to record highs 0 2 4 6 8 10 12X Average EBITDA purchase price multiple for US LBO transactions 2007 9.7 08 9.1 09 7.7 10 8.5 11 8.8 12 8.7 13 8.8 14 9.7 15 10.3 Q1 16 10.5 Q2 16 9.7 Q3 16 10.9 Source: S&P Capital IQ LCD Valuations are reaching record highs (US data)
  18. 18. Value creation: 3G and Heinz Page 56 Vista’s playbook even extends to sourcing talent. In an interview with Columbia Business School, CEO Robert Smith discussed Vista’s ﬁnely tuned aptitude test, the origin of which dates back decades to a questionnaire Figure 2.12: 3G helped Heinz deliver market-leading margins 0 10 20 30% EBITDA margin, 2014 18 26 Average 17% Dean Foods Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Kellogg Conagra Mondelez Danone Campbell Soup General Mills Kraft J.M. Smucker Hershey Nestlé Mead Johnson Heinz 2013 Heinz 2014 Sources: S&P Capital IQ; public company filings
  19. 19. Leading PE investor boosting Direct PE investments ability to mount their own programs—notably, big pension funds in Canada, sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East and Asia, and a few large European family ofﬁces. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) illustrates the trajectory of these inﬂuential investors. CPPIB started its direct investing program in the mid-2000s. By 2016, it had scaled up the direct PE program to a net asset value of C$16.6 billion, comprising 29% of its total PE investment (see Figure 3.2). Figure 3.2: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making a transition to more direct investments CPPIB's direct private equity and natural resources investment value, in Canadian dollars 2007 1.0 08 3.2 09 2.9 10 4.0 11 5.6 12 6.7 13 9.8 14 2.1 11.6 13.7 15 1.5 15.8 17.3 16 1.4 16.6 18.0 38% CAGR 2007–16 Year-end 33 35 3112 24 22 25 25 25 30 0 5 10 15 C$20B Percentage of CPPIB's total PE investment Direct PE+natural resources Natural resourcesDirect PE Notes: For fiscal year ending March 31; prior to 2014, only the combined value of direct PE and natural resources was reported Source: CPPIB annual reports
  20. 20. Fact No1: It’s long term… Illiquidity Premium Fact No2: It’s still an insider’s world… Access is key Fact no3: It takes resources.. Time, people and capital
  21. 21. Getting in: Choosing the right strategy Private Debt Infrastructure Secondaries Listed PE LBOs Real Estate Venture Capital Growth capital Private Capital
  22. 22. Increasing risk and complexity Getting in: From passive to active
  23. 23. Getting in: Manager selection is key Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 1.22: Top funds outperform by a wide margin US Developed Europe Note: Data in dollars for US funds and in euros for European funds Source: Cambridge Associates –10 0 10 20 30 40 50% 10-year horizon pooled net IRR, US buyout funds 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 As of June of year 2005 10-year horizon pooled net IRR, buyout funds in developed Europe 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 As of June of year 0 10 20 30 40 50% –10 2005 MSCI Europe mPME All Top-quartileS&P 500 mPME All Top-quartile Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Buyout returns have slowly trended downward. The PE industry has matured and become more competitive, with many more participants and massive amounts of capital competing for a limited set of deals. To be sure, Figure 1.22: Top funds outperform by a wide margin US Developed Europe Note: Data in dollars for US funds and in euros for European funds Source: Cambridge Associates –10 0 10 20 30 40 50% 10-year horizon pooled net IRR, US buyout funds 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 As of June of year 2005 10-year horizon pooled net IRR, buyout funds in developed Europe 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 As of June of year 0 10 20 30 40 50% –10 2005 MSCI Europe mPME All Top-quartileS&P 500 mPME All Top-quartile Source: Bain & Company
  24. 24. Getting in: Sourcing skills Global Private Equity Report 2017 | Bain & Company, Inc. Figure 2.3: PE ﬁrms need to generate an ample ﬂow of high-quality deals for the top of the funnel Source: Bain & Company Out of 100 potential deal opportunities 30 make it to the investment committee 13 go to final committee 7 result in bids 1–2 deals close Source: Bain & Company
  25. 25. Total PEP 2009 Commitments: $141,500,000 Open Commitments: $120,275,000 Date of Valuation: % of Committed Capital Date Capital Called 02-Mar-09 7.50% 10,612,500 - (10,612,500) 30-Sep-09 7.50% 10,612,500 - (10,612,500) QS PEP 2009 CASH FLOWS AND PERFORMANCE Contributions QS PEP 2009 Status Summary of Cash Movements (All values in $US) Net Cash FlowsDistributions Total 15.00% 21,225,000.0 - (21,225,000.0) 0.00% Net Realized IRR To-Date: NM Net Realized CoC To-Date: - Performance and Valuation Staying in: Reporting
  26. 26. FUND NAME: CHARLESBANK EQUITY VII Summary of Fund Terms Summary of PEP Involvement Type: Mid-Cap LBO PEP Commitment: 17.28$ mm Drawdowns to Date: 0.72$ mm Industry Focus: Diversified Date of Commitment: Jun-09 Distributions to Date: -$ mm Geographic Focus: US Fund Size: $ 1.5 bn Relevant Team Track Record (as calculated by QS PEP as of 3/31/2009 - in $ mm) Average Transaction Size: $ 50 mm to $ 100 mm Investment Period: 6 years Partnership Life: 10 years with up to two 2-year extensions Fund I-III 1991 N/A $617.5 $1,480.9 $9.5 2.4x 29.0% Hurdle Rate: 8% Fund IV 1998 $280.0 $279.5 $683.7 $17.8 2.5x 28.0% Management Fee: 2% in the first 6 years, then applied on invested capital Fund V 2000 $500.0 $504.4 $823.8 $343.4 2.3x 33.3% Carried Interest: 20% Fund VI 2005 $900.0 $470.0 $199.1 $411.8 1.3x 26.2% Professional Team Size: 35 (19 Investment Professionals) Offices: Boston, MA; New York, NY Fund Description Strategy Sourcing Invests in middle-market companies with EV's between $ 100 mm to $ 750 mm across a broad range of industries Develop a detailed investment theme and then identify specific investment opportunity Careful and extensive due diligence on the target company and related industry dynamics to capitalize on it Fund Inception Year Fund Size Gross IRR to LPsGross CoC Realized Capital Unrealized Capital Invested Capital Employs flexible approach to structuring investments to minimize risk Broad network of relationships with prior portfolio company executives, industry experts, Identifies potential exit options as part of each due diligence process and enters investments professional advisers and intermediaries with at least one articulated strategy Targets Value-Added Target companies with the following characteristics: Active involvement post-investment: o Proven management team o Regular communication with management teams o Strong market position and demonstrated competitive advantage o Strategic planning sessions and periodic reviews o Businesses with low technical risk and resistant to industry and economic cycles o Active participation on the board of directors o Companies with potential for profit improvement through revenue growth and cost reductions o Help management teams complete financings, acquisitions and divestitures o Engage outside specialists including consulting, investment banking, legal and tax advisers Key Strengths and Issues to Monitor Strengths Potential Issues Demonstrated good performance Lack of realizations in Fund VI - only 42% of invested capital returned o Charlesbank VI returns favorably compare to other 2005 vintage funds History of co-investment o Charlesbank's portfolio EBITDA remained flat during a time where EBITDA declines are common o Charlesbank often partners with other PE firms which makes it difficult to assess Experienced investment team with Principals working together over the past 14 years how much of their performance success is a result of their actions versus those of others Discipline at the height of the market o Charlesbank avoided overpaying, overlevering and overbuying at the height of the market o Charlesbank realized $ 240 mm in proceeds between 2006 and mid-2007 and only invested $ 101 mm o Average purchase price and leverage multiples for Fund VI were in line with historical levels Staying in: Reporting
  27. 27. Trend no1: Becoming Mainstream Trend No2: Going Direct (Family Offices AND companies) Trend no3: Segmenting (stage, region, strategy)
  28. 28. Key takeaways Recap No1: PE does drive overall portfolio performance Recap No2: Illiquidity is a “blessing” to count in Recap No3: Taking the time to select the appropriate vehicle and strategy is paramount CONCERNS: Valuations Leverage Competitiveness
  29. 29. CalPERS: How PE contributes to performance…
  30. 30. Time for introspection… 1.Minimum possible exposure to be relevant for performance 2.Short term liquidity needs 3. Level of “risk” that fits profile - Venture or LBO (convictions) 4.“KYC”: Build relationships with the teams (time… trust) 5.Acceptable fee level: Alignment of interests 6.Access: Which vehicle fits amount, costs and fiscal exposure 7.Attitude: Be honest and realistic about your capabilities

×